Changxing Island shipyard — the beating heart of China’s naval expansion. Multiple warships under simultaneous construction reflect a shipbuilding pace not seen since the Second World War.

Introduction

The People’s Republic of China is building a blue-water navy at a pace the world has not witnessed since the United States mobilized its shipyards during the Second World War. The scale is not a matter of speculation; it is a matter of public record. In March 2025, the Center for Strategic and International Studies published a landmark report revealing that the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) — a single state-owned enterprise — produced 14 million gross tonnes of vessels in 2024. That figure is more than the entire U.S. shipbuilding industry has produced in the eight decades since the end of the war, combined [21]. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is already the world’s largest navy by ship count, with over 370 ships and submarines in active service, and is projected to field a fleet of 425 vessels by 2030 — against the U.S. Navy’s roughly 300 [21].

These numbers command attention, and they should. But fixating on warship hulls alone is a strategic error. The real foundation of China’s military posture is not steel on the water — it is the resource that makes the steel, powers the shipyards, and fuels the entire industrial edifice that converts raw materials into sovereign power. That resource is coal.

Chinese policymakers do not speak of coal in the language of energy transition or environmental compromise. They call it 定海神针 (dìng hǎi shén zhēn) — a term that translates literally as “the divine needle that calms the sea.” The reference is not obscure. It is drawn from one of the most celebrated texts in Chinese literature: the 16th-century novel Journey to the West (西游记), in which the mythical hero Sun Wukong — the Monkey King — wields a magical iron pillar that commands the ocean itself. The 定海神针 is not a metaphor for stability. It is a weapon of sovereign power — an instrument that confers mastery over the elements and bends the natural world to the will of the one who holds it. The parallel to Excalibur in Western mythology is deliberate: just as Arthur’s sword conferred sovereign legitimacy and martial supremacy upon the king who drew it from the stone, the ballast stone confers upon the PRC the sovereign capacity to anchor its industrial and military power independently of foreign supply chains. When Beijing calls coal the 定海神针, it is declaring coal a weapon of state — one that stabilizes the entire edifice of national power [6,12].

This article synthesizes two bodies of analysis — an operational assessment of China’s coal expansion and a broader strategic white paper on the geopolitical implications — to advance a single thesis: all available evidence — the coal expansion, the naval buildup, the synthetic fuel investments, the narrowing reserve horizon — collectively suggests that the PRC is preparing for regional conflict and coercive resource acquisition. The pieces fit together too precisely to be coincidental. And the clock is ticking.

I. The Scale of the Surge

Begin with the raw numbers, because the raw numbers are staggering. China holds recoverable coal reserves estimated at 140–150 billion tonnes under the Energy Institute classification, ranking behind only the United States globally [2,4]. It is simultaneously the world’s largest coal producer and the world’s largest coal consumer, accounting for 52–55 percent of total global coal use. In 2023, global coal demand stood at approximately 8.5–8.6 billion tonnes per annum; China alone consumed roughly 4.5–4.7 billion tonnes of that total — more than half the planet’s output passing through a single economy [2,5].

The 21st-century trajectory tells the story of a nation that tried restraint and abandoned it. Chinese coal production tripled between 2000 and 2013, plateaued briefly from 2014 to 2016 during a period of supply-side reform, resumed growth from 2017 to 2019, and then surged again after 2020 in what can only be described as a security-driven expansion. Output hit record levels above 4.6 billion tonnes per annum, and the expansion shows no sign of decelerating [2,5].

Mechanized coal extraction in one of China’s major producing provinces. The consolidation of mining operations into large-scale, state-controlled facilities is a deliberate strategic choice.

The pipeline of future capacity is equally revealing. Global Energy Monitor data shows 1.35 billion tonnes per annum of new coal mining capacity in development as of 2024, including approximately 233 million tonnes per annum approved between 2022 and 2024 and roughly 635 million tonnes per annum in the planning pipeline for 2026–2030. If fully built and utilized, this new capacity would increase China’s coal output by roughly 25 percent over 2024 levels by the end of the decade [1]. The geography of this expansion is concentrated and deliberate: large, mechanized operations consolidated into Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, and Xinjiang — the deep interior of the country, connected by rail to the industrial coast and insulated from maritime disruption [1,10]. This is not the pattern of a nation winding down a legacy fuel. It is the pattern of a nation loading ammunition.

II. A Sovereign Weapon, Not a Transitional Fuel

Western analysts have spent the better part of two decades expecting China to “transition away” from coal. The expectation is not merely wrong — it reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how Beijing conceives of coal within its strategic architecture. The language of the 14th Five-Year Plan is unambiguous: coal is to serve as “the mainstay of the energy system” [6]. The 2020 Energy Security White Paper goes further, declaring that China must “hold the energy rice bowl in its own hands” — a formulation that explicitly frames energy sovereignty as a precondition for national survival [12]. These are not the words of a government managing an orderly decline.

They are the words of a state fortifying a strategic asset.

Return to the 定海神针 — the ballast stone, the divine needle that calms the sea.

When Chinese policymakers reach for this metaphor, they are not speaking in the register of energy economics. They are speaking in the register of sovereign weaponry. The 定海神针 in Journey to the West is not a tool of convenience; it is an iron pillar of cosmic power that only the worthy can wield.

It is Excalibur.

It is Mjölnir.

It is the instrument that transforms a mortal into a sovereign. Coal plays exactly this role in the PRC’s strategic calculus: it is the resource that converts raw industrial capacity into autonomous national power, independent of any foreign chokepoint [6,12].

The operational data confirms the mythology. Coal-fired power generation accounts for 55–60 percent of total coal consumption, with installed thermal capacity exceeding 1,100 gigawatts — roughly seven times the entire electrical generating capacity of Canada.

Coal provides 61 percent of China’s electricity, versus 32 percent for wind, solar PV and hydroelectric [5,9,20]. And the trend is accelerating, not decelerating: post-2020 thermal power expansion has been extraordinary, with per annum generation from coal expanding by 23 percent relative to 2019 — an increase of over 1,000 terawatt-hours [9].

Beyond electricity, coal is the indispensable feedstock for heavy industry.

China produces more than half of the world’s crude steel, overwhelmingly via the blast furnace–basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route, which consumes over 30 percent of the nation’s coal output [7].

And then there is the most strategically revealing use of all: coal-to-liquids (CTL) and coal-to-chemicals, which account for 8–10 percent of coal consumption and are growing rapidly.

China Energy’s $24 billion Hami Fischer-Tropsch CTL facility expanded regional synthetic fuel capacity by 24 percent to 11 million tonnes in 2023 [8,18].

Fischer-Tropsch CTL fuels emit over twice the CO₂ per unit of energy compared to conventional oil-derived fuels on a well-to-wheel basis [19] — a cost Beijing is willing to bear because the strategic logic is overwhelming. This is precisely the path taken by Apartheid-era South Africa under sanctions and by Nazi Germany under wartime blockade: when a state invests billions in synthetic fuels despite their economic and environmental costs, it is preparing for a world in which conventional oil supplies cannot be guaranteed [8,18,19].

This brings us to the Malacca dilemma.

Approximately 80 percent of China’s oil imports transit the Strait of Malacca — a narrow chokepoint that could be interdicted by hostile naval forces in a conflict scenario. Coal, by contrast, travels by rail and inland waterway from China’s interior provinces to its coastal industrial centers, entirely insulated from maritime interdiction [12,15]. Every tonne of synthetic fuel produced from domestic coal is a tonne of liquid energy that no foreign navy can deny.

The 定海神针, indeed.

III. How the West’s Coal Retreat Supercharged China

There is a bitter irony at the heart of the global coal market, and Western policymakers have been remarkably slow to recognize it. Over the past decade, the OECD world has systematically dismantled its coal industry in the name of climate policy. The number of new coal mine proposals across OECD nations fell from over 140 in 2015 to a handful by 2024; no new thermal coal mines have been under construction in Europe or the Middle East since 2019 [1,3]. Governments in Ottawa, Canberra, London, and Brussels have competed to announce phase-out dates, export restrictions, and financing prohibitions with the explicit goal of rendering coal economically unviable.

The policy succeeded — but the beneficiary was not The Climate.

It was Beijing.

Reduced OECD demand pushed seaborne thermal coal prices downward from their 2013 peak, shifting the market’s center of gravity decisively to Asia. China and India became the primary price-setters in a market that Western producers had voluntarily vacated [5,14]. The legislative phaseout handed China a suite of concrete advantages: lower import costs for supplementary coal purchases, ceded long-term supply influence to producers aligned with Asian demand curves, and vacated market space for Chinese state-owned enterprises to consolidate control over global coal trade networks [14].

The irony deepens when one examines the financial architecture.

China’s clean energy sectors — solar photovoltaics, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles — contributed a record 10 percent of China’s GDP in 2024, approximately $1.9 trillion, with exports of these products reaching $177 billion. These are industries built, in substantial part, on coal-fired electricity, coal-derived steel and CTL petrochemicals.

Without the clean energy export windfall, China’s GDP growth would have been far weaker — a fact that transforms the West’s green procurement into an indirect subsidy for China’s coal-powered industrial base.

Meanwhile, Beijing has positioned itself as a leading voice demanding over $1.3 trillion annually in climate reparations from developed nations — while simultaneously expanding coal mining at record pace since 2019.

The optics are devastating and the strategic logic is elegant: CCP leadership reaps trillions from the West’s rejection of coal through clean energy exports while doubling down on coal domestically as a geopolitical hedge. The West pays twice — once for the solar panels and batteries, and once for the climate reparations — while China builds the industrial base for regional hegemony on the back of the very fuel the West has forsworn.

IV. The Clock Is Ticking — Reserve Depletion and the 2050 Horizon

If coal is the ballast stone — the 定海神针 upon which China’s entire strategic posture rests — then the critical question is how long the stone can hold. The answer is more alarming than most Western analysts have recognized, and it requires working through the arithmetic carefully.

At current production rates, the static reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio is straightforward: 140–150 billion tonnes of Energy Institute–classified recoverable reserves divided by approximately 4.6 billion tonnes per annum of current production yields a reserve life of roughly 30–33 years [2,4,5].

That alone is sobering — decades, not centuries.

But the calculation must incorporate the expansion pipeline. If the 1.35 billion tonnes per annum of new coal mining capacity currently in development is fully built and utilized by 2030, annual production rises to approximately 5.75 billion tonnes per annum [1]. Under this expanded production scenario, the arithmetic shifts dramatically: 143 billion tonnes (the midpoint of reserve estimates) divided by 5.75 billion tonnes per annum yields a reserve life of approximately 24.9 years from 2024.

This means China’s Energy Institute–defined coal reserves effectively run out around 2049–2050 under expanded production, absent major new discoveries or reserve reclassifications.

Ironically, 2050 is also the globalist 2050 Net Zero milestone.

Key Finding: The 2050 Reserve Horizon

Under expanded production of 5.75 Btpa, China’s recoverable coal reserves are exhausted by approximately 2049–2050. This is not a distant, theoretical constraint — it is a strategic deadline within the planning horizon of leaders in power today. The window is narrowing with every tonne extracted.

Could new technologies extend the timeline?

Underground coal gasification (UCG) could theoretically expand usable reserves by accessing deposits too deep or thin for conventional mining. But UCG remains severely limited by environmental risks — groundwater contamination, land subsidence — as well as technical challenges and regulatory uncertainty.

UCG is a supplementary option at best, not a central pillar capable of fundamentally altering the reserve calculus [13].

The strategic implications of this timeline deserve to be stated plainly.

A narrowing reserve horizon creates a powerful incentive for the PRC to secure external coal and mineral resources through coercion or conquest before domestic reserves dwindle to critical levels. A state facing long-term resource exhaustion around mid-century — while simultaneously building the world’s largest navy at a pace not seen since the 1940s — is not a state merely hedging against uncertainty.

It is a state preparing for contingencies that extend well beyond self-defense.

The correlation between the reserve depletion curve and the naval expansion curve is difficult to dismiss as coincidence. The 定海神针 is being consumed, and the fleet being built to replace it with something more durable: control over the resources of others.

V. Policy Recommendations: Coal as Security Policy

Beijing’s coal strategy is not an anachronistic attachment to a dirty fuel. It is a geopolitical adaptation to a ruptured rules-based order — a calculated bet that sovereign energy independence will matter more than carbon commitments when the international system comes under maximum stress. The 14th Five-Year Plan’s insistence on coal as “the mainstay” and the 2020 Energy Security White Paper’s injunction to “hold the energy rice bowl in its own hands” are not rhetorical flourishes.

They are strategic directives from a government that sees the world clearly and is preparing accordingly [6,12].

North American policymakers must respond with equal clarity.

Four recommendations follow.

First, Canada and the United States must abandon the assumption that LNG exports will meaningfully displace coal in the PRC. This assumption — which underpins much of the current North American energy export strategy — fundamentally misreads Beijing’s threat calculus. The PRC views LNG dependence as a structural vulnerability, not an opportunity. Liquefied natural gas arrives by sea, through chokepoints that hostile navies could interdict. It is the Malacca dilemma in gaseous form. Coal’s strategic appeal is precisely that it is domestic, rail-based, and sovereign. No volume of competitively priced LNG will persuade Beijing to trade one maritime vulnerability for another. North American energy strategy must be built on this reality, not on the fantasy of LNG-for-coal substitution [12,15].

Second, North American policymakers must recognize the existential dimension of accelerating reserve depletion. The R/P analysis presented in this article — showing reserves exhausted by approximately 2050 under expanded production — intersects with the most rapid naval expansion since the U.S. wartime shipbuilding surge of the 1940s. CSSC alone produced 14 million gross tonnes of vessels in 2024 [21]. A state simultaneously exhausting its foundational energy resource and building a navy at wartime speed is a state preparing for a future in which it must secure resources beyond its borders by force. The policy implication is stark: the most dangerous period for Indo-Pacific stability is not some abstract future — it is the next two decades.

Third, Canada and the United States should adopt a coal strategy that is actively stabilizing, not merely defensive. Expanding thermal and metallurgical coal shipments to Asia would deliver four strategic benefits simultaneously:

● Increase North American leverage in a market where China is consolidating price-setting power, restoring competitive balance and preventing Beijing from dictating terms to global producers [14]. ● Reduce Beijing’s incentive for coercive resource acquisition by easing near-term supply pressures — lowering the temperature on a strategic calculus that currently points toward confrontation. ● Strengthen Indo-Pacific partners — Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India — who are hedging against LNG volatility and need reliable, diversified coal supply from allied producers. ● Provide a geopolitical safety valve during what may prove to be the most dangerous decade for regional stability since 1945, buying time for deterrence architectures to mature.

Fourth, coal policy must be integrated into a broader Indo-Pacific strategy. This means coordinating export infrastructure development across federal and provincial or state jurisdictions, harmonizing permitting timelines to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks that currently delay projects by years, and embedding coal supply security into defense-industrial planning alongside semiconductors, critical minerals, and shipbuilding capacity. Coal is not a sideshow to the strategic competition with the PRC. It is central to the industrial base that will determine the outcome.

Coal policy is now security policy. North American legislators must treat it as such.

Conclusion

Return to where we began: the shipyards. In 2024, CSSC alone produced 14 million gross tonnes of vessels — more than the entire American shipbuilding industry has managed in eight decades [21]. The PLAN fleet is projected to reach 425 ships by 2030, dwarfing the U.S. Navy’s 300. These are not theoretical projections. They are observed trajectories, built on steel forged in coal-fired furnaces, in shipyards powered by coal-fired electricity, by a nation that has explicitly declared coal to be the 定海神针 — the divine needle that calms the sea, the ballast stone of sovereign power.

China is expanding coal mining capacity by 25 percent in a single decade. It is investing billions in Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuel facilities that mirror the wartime economies of Nazi Germany and Apartheid-era South Africa. Its recoverable coal reserves, under expanded production, are exhausted by approximately 2050 — within the career span of officers currently graduating from PLA military academies. It is building the world’s largest navy at a speed not seen since the United State’s existential mobilization of the 1940s. And it has structured its entire energy architecture to be insulated from the maritime interdiction that would be the West’s primary tool in any conflict scenario.

Taken together, this evidence does not describe a nation merely hedging against uncertainty. It describes a state systematically preparing for regional war and coercive resource acquisition — building the industrial base, the energy reserves, the synthetic fuel capacity, and the naval power to secure new coal and mineral resources by force if necessary, before domestic reserves are exhausted. The 定海神针 is being consumed. The fleet is being built. And the strategic window is closing.

Coal is the ballast stone. The navy is the sword. And the clock is ticking toward 2050.

Endnotes

[1] Global Energy Monitor, “Global Coal Mine Tracker,” July 2024 update. Data on proposed, approved, and under-construction coal mining capacity worldwide.

[2] Energy Institute, Statistical Review of World Energy 2024, 73rd edition, June 2024. Global coal reserves, production, and consumption data.

[3] International Energy Agency (IEA), World Energy Investment 2024, June 2024. OECD coal investment trends and decline in new mine proposals.

[4] U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), “International Energy Statistics — Coal Reserves,” accessed 2024. Comparative national reserve estimates.

[5] IEA, Coal 2024: Analysis and Forecast to 2027, December 2024. Global coal demand, production, trade, and pricing trends.

[6] State Council of the People’s Republic of China, 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, March 2021. Energy policy directives including coal’s role as “mainstay.”

[7] World Steel Association, Steel Statistical Yearbook 2024. China’s share of global crude steel production and BF-BOF route dominance.

[8] China Energy Investment Corporation, “Hami Coal-to-Liquids Project Update,” press release, September 2023. Fischer-Tropsch CTL capacity expansion data.

[9] Ember, “Global Electricity Review 2024,” April 2024. China’s coal-fired power generation growth post-2020, installed capacity, and share of electricity mix.

[10] National Bureau of Statistics of China, China Energy Statistical Yearbook 2023. Provincial coal production data and regional consolidation trends.

[11] National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), “Notice on Strengthening Coal Mine Production Capacity Management,” various circulars 2022–2024. Regulatory framework for capacity approvals.

[12] State Council Information Office of the PRC, Energy in China’s New Era (white paper), December 2020. “Hold the energy rice bowl in its own hands” and energy security doctrine.

[13] Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, “Underground Coal Gasification: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities,” technical review, 2023. UCG feasibility, environmental risks, and limitations.

[14] International Energy Agency, Coal Market Update, July 2024. Seaborne thermal coal price trends and the shift of market gravity to Asia.

[15] U.S. Department of Defense, Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China, October 2024. Malacca dilemma, PLAN force structure, and energy supply vulnerability analysis.

[16] Reuters, “China approves largest batch of new coal mines in years,” 12 March 2023. Coverage of post-2020 coal mine approvals.

[17] Carbon Brief, “Analysis: China’s coal power capacity hits new high in 2024,” January 2025. Tracking of coal-fired power plant construction and commissioning.

[18] Gasification and Syngas Technologies Council, “China CTL and Coal-to-Chemicals: 2024 Project Tracker.” Comprehensive database of Fischer-Tropsch and methanol-to-olefins projects.

[19] Jaramillo, P., Griffin, W.M., and Matthews, H.S., “Comparative Life-Cycle Air Emissions of Coal, Domestic Natural Gas, LNG, and SNG for Electricity Generation,” Environmental Science & Technology, Vol. 41, No. 17, 2007. Well-to-wheel CO₂ emissions comparison for CTL fuels versus conventional petroleum.

[20] China Electricity Council, Annual Report on China’s Power Sector Development 2024. Installed capacity breakdown, coal share of generation, and renewable capacity data.

[21] Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), “Murky Waters: Navigating the Risks of China’s Dual-Use Shipyards,” March 2025.