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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
5d

Another magnum opus, thanks. Whilst much of the gullible west sacrifices itself on the altar of the climate god, China surges to world domination. Only leaders such as Trump are bold enough to thwart China’s clever & cunning strategy.

As a coal geologist, I’m dismayed that too many in the west think we can do without coal. Whilst uranium could replace our reliance on steaming (thermal) coal, there is no significant substitute for coking (metallurgical) coal in eg steel making.

And it worries me that here in Australia, our steelworks have been closed.

Add to that most of our petroleum refineries, manufacturing, onshore oil, gas & coal exploration & exploitation, use of our vast uranium reserves for power generation, & the sterilisation of much of our land in native title & nature reserves, & the result is that China has us precisely where it wants us.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5d

Leadership is either ignoring or denying the writing on the wall. Excellent piece.

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