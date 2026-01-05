The cover illustration - a Glacial Atmospheric Dipole (aka North Atlantic low / Beringian high) that defined the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM).

In a recent article, I introduced the idea that the transition from the thermal maximum of the Holocene Interglacial that defined the Northgrippian sub-epoch, to the on-set of present Meghalayan (neoglacial) sub-epoch, some 4,200 years ago, was found to coincide with both a sudden multi-centennial increase in iceberg calving rates into the North Atlantic and with an increase in the environmental concentrations of beryllium‑10 (10Be) and carbon‑14 (¹⁴C) isotopes.

Said isotopes are said to be cosmically generated (aka cosmogenic isotopes) and thus they provide a window into past solar - terrestrial interactions.

Here in this article, I will expand on this theme and introduce a framework of ideas that I believe help explain why the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM) was defined by the extreme lack of coherence in glacial ice (cover image) extending along the extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere latitudes. The literature that I will emphasize in this review, shows that solar weather (activity) has a profound influence on higher latitude atmospheric circulation and precipitation patterns.

As this is a long and in-depth story, I wanted to provide a shortened teaser that summarizes what you will discover with me, as I have attempted to produce a hypothesis on the how this mechanism unfolds.

Abstract

The conventional Milankovitch paradigm explains late-Holocene cooling after the Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM) chiefly through declining high-latitude summer insolation due to reduced Earth obliquity, fostering gradual global cooling and lower atmospheric CO2 as oceans enhance carbon uptake.

Yet this model inadequately accounts for the pronounced hemispheric asymmetry in ice sheet distribution during the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), with extensive Laurentide and Fennoscandian ice sheets along North Atlantic margins contrasted with an expansive ice-free Beringian corridor from the Urals to the Mackenzie Valley. Nor does it explain the episodic, irregular iceberg-rafted debris (IRD) pulses in North Atlantic sediments since the Meghalayan neoglacial onset ~4.2 ka BP, which strongly correlate with elevated cosmogenic isotope (¹⁰Be, ¹⁴C) concentrations.

This synthesis argues that solar activity variations, modulating atmospheric dynamics atop the Milankovitch backdrop, ultimately generates a persistent glacial-atmospheric dipole responsible for these patterns achieved at the LGM.

Low solar output diminishes stratospheric ozone via reduced UV/EUV flux and alters energetic particle precipitation, weakening the stratospheric polar vortex and favoring negative Arctic Oscillation/North Atlantic Oscillation (AO/NAO) regimes. Resulting meridional, wavy jet streams promote cold-air advection, enhanced storm tracks, and snowfall over Atlantic-sector continents while inducing high-pressure ridging, subsidence, and suppressed precipitation over Beringia, explaining its aridity despite cold conditions.

Paleoclimate proxies substantiate this through Bond Events: ~1,000–1,500-year cooling stadials featuring IRD surges, cosmogenic isotope peaks, meridional circulation shifts, and thermohaline deceleration, even within the HTM.

Inversely, Bond Optimals, which are warm intervals like the Minoan, Roman, Medieval, and Current Warm Periods, coincide with high solar activity, low cosmogenic isotope levels, zonal westerlies, reduced IRD, and glacial retreat, as evidenced by Gulf Stream intensification and ecological proxies.

Supporting mechanisms draw from heliospheric shielding of galactic cosmic rays, spallation-produced isotopes as solar proxies, and modeling (e.g., Shindell et al., 2001) linking Maunder Minimum forcing to amplified regional cooling via top-down stratospheric-tropospheric coupling. Modern analogs confirm daily-to-decadal solar-geomagnetic influences on AO/NAO.

As ice sheets mature, internal feedbacks (e.g., albedo, topography, wave amplification) lock in the dipole, shifting dominance from external solar forcing in the neoglacial phase to internal oscillations toward the next glacial maximum. Importantly, Earth’s current neoglacial state retains heightened solar sensitivity, framing the Current Warm Period as a Bond Optimum mirroring the Medieval Warm Period, flanking Bond Event 0 (Little Ice Age).

1.0 Introduction

The standard model of the Milankovitch Cycle argues that the millennial march, post Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM), towards a deeply perennial glacial state, is largely dependent on changing tilt of Earth (aka Obliquity) that results in declining summer solar insolation along higher latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere. As the tilt towards the Sun decreases gradually post-HTM, the Earth slowly cools and tropospheric CO2 decreases as the oceans become a stronger sink as they decrease in temperature.

While this is correct, it does not explain why the North Atlantic margins (i.e., Laurentide (North America) and Fennoscandian (Europe) ice fields) are where we find primary glacial accumulation in the Northern Hemisphere. Likewise, the standard model does not describe why there was little to no glaciation across the vast geographic region called Beringia, extending east from the Ural Mountain Range to the Canadian Mackenzie River Valley.

Equally important, the standard model does not explain why iceberg rafting (IRD) rates (Figure 1), which is a proxy for glacial expansion, into the North Atlantic has been highly irregular during the current neoglacial trend as it has advanced towards the LGM since the onset of the Meghalayan sub-epoch.

Nor does the standard model explain why iceberg rafting debris rates positively correlate with increases in cosmogenic isotope concentrations found within the geological record.

Figure 1. Illustrating the process of ice-rafted debris (IRD)carried south by calving glaciers during neoglacial Bond Events - ocean sediment stratification indicates IRD rates.

While this list is far from being all encompassing, it does form the basis or motivation for this review article. Clearly, there is much more involved with the Milankovitch Cycle than simply changes in planetary orbital configuration and tropospheric CO2 concentrations.

Before we push forward into new the territory that attempts to link changes in solar activity with changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation across the extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere, it is important to include in this introduction, some basics from atmospheric physics and paleoclimatology.

1.1 Zonal (Latitudinal) versus Meridional (Meridian) Atmospheric Flow

To understand how low solar activity gives rise to the strong Glacial Atmospheric Dipole shown in the cover image, we must first define some basic terminologies and concepts from meteorology. As we are focusing on the extra-tropics, this pedagogical exercise is limited to nomenclature specific to the middle to polar latitudes of either hemisphere.

First, it is important to emphasize that the prevailing direction of winds across the extra-tropical latitudes is from the west to the east (aka zonal). Extra‑tropical winds blow west‑to‑east because Earth’s rotation creates a strong Coriolis effect, deflecting poleward air eastward. Combined with the equator‑to‑pole temperature gradients and the resulting jet‑stream dynamics, this produces dominant westerlies in the mid‑latitudes.

They peak in winter because the equator‑to‑pole temperature gradient is strongest, intensifying the jet stream. A stronger jet enhances west‑to‑east momentum, producing faster, more continuous westerlies.

Here at the latitudes of southwestern Alberta, this temperature gradient is the strongest during winter season El Nino events in the eastern-central Pacific, which in turn give rise to more intense zonal wind fields and Chinooks along the south-eastern Rocky Mountain foothills. In other regions, where the westerlies impact large mountain ranges at right angles, these down stream wind fields are generically called Foehn Winds (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Diagram illustrating the meteorological changes developing as Foehn Winds cross mountain ranges at right angles.

During Chinooks, the westerlies achieve sufficient momentum that they manage to ski-jump the Rocky Mountains, and in so doing are able to hold back winter time Arctic air masses from moving southward. Thus, regional air masses are drier-warmer, have elevated sunshine, diminished precipitation and snowpack recedes through sublimation.

All these factors go into reverse during intense La Nina events and during the winter season, the westerlies assume a more meridional or wavy track.

Figure 3 contrasts these two conditions as states wherein the westerlies exhibit more zonal (El Nino / Chinook) versus more meridional (La Nina / Anti-Chinook). Note how the more zonal wind field closely tracks latitudinal lines and that it migrates towards the polar latitudes. Likewise, note how the westerly wind field more closely tracks meridional lines and that it moves away from the pole.

Of course, in either condition, the Arctic air mass resides on the polar side of each blue line. Thus, when the thermal gradient between the equator - poles are the greatest, Arctic air masses are constrained to more polar regions.

Conversely with conditions where the thermal gradient is reduced.

Figure 3. Middle latitude zonal westerlies represent a warming World, while meridional winds a cooling World - especially true relative to the winter season.

Meteorologists favor using hemispheric pressure patterns that drive wind intensity, rather than relying on raw wind‑speed trends alone. These pressures can be at sea level or at higher geopotential heights within the atmosphere and they can be defined relative to the entire Northern Hemisphere or relative to a distinct region.

The most common middle latitude pressure index that is specific to the North Atlantic climate regime is the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), which is calculated from the pressure difference between the Icelandic Low and Azores High. Note that the NAO index is a unitless time series, which as the name implies, oscillates between positive and negative values.

Figure 4 illustrates the complex regional atmospheric restructuring that takes place under associated a positive NAO versus a negative NAO in the modern era. It is conventional to quantify the NAO by season (e.g., winter NAO), although annual average NAO values are also used.

Figure 4. Changes in zonal versus meridional flow of the middle latitude jet stream over the North Atlantic - positive versus negative oscillation.

Table 1 summarizes the complex changes across the North Atlantic climate regime and its margins, which develops as the NAO transitions between positive and negative states, both on an interannual to decadal basis. Note that this summary table does not address the changes in cloud coverage or type, sunshine hours or most importantly the climatic forcing mechanism at play beyond this broad basin wide changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation.

The underlying forcing mechanism is the ultimate objective of this pedagogical exercise.

Table 1. Changes in regional atmospheric circulation and precipitation that occur as the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) transitions between positive and negative states.

Figure 5 shows a representation of the annual averaged NAO time series, extending from 1860 to 2020. Note that there is no linear detrending applied in the derivation of the NOA time series, as there is commonly done in common indexes such as the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO). While I can appreciate how this time series may seem akin to tea leaf reading, I also know that to the trained eye, a multi-decadal variable pattern is apparent.

Figure 5. Historical annual average North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index displayed from 1865 to 2020 as computed by Hurrell et al. (2003). Study years are highlighted as the most negative (2010 in blue) and most positive (2015 in red) phases of NAO index reported in recent decades.

To establish the relevance of the NAO index in rationalizing regional modern climate change, I include Figure 6. In the 1995–2009 period studied, Hofer et al. attribute Greenland Ice Sheet mass loss primarily to decreasing summer cloud cover, driven by a state shift in the summer (JJA) North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) toward a more negative phase. This promotes persistent anti-cyclonic (high-pressure) conditions over Greenland, reducing clouds and enhancing shortwave radiation on the low-albedo ablation zone.

In other words, sunshine hours increased and glaciers retreated.

This supports Figure 4 above, which shows that southwestern Greenland warms during a negative NAO state and that the underlying mechanism is altered atmospheric circulation and increased summer season sunshine.

Figure 6. Decreasing cloud coverage over Greenland, driven by a decade of increasing sunshine arising from a negative summer NAO or a regional anti-cyclonic atmospheric circulation pattern.

Note that the NAO, is just one of many atmospheric indexes (e.g., Arctic Oscillation (AO) or Southern Annular Mode (SAM)) and in all cases, a positive index value implies more intense zonal wind fields and a poleward migration (expansion) is underway. Likewise, a negative index value implies more intense meridional wind field strength and a migration towards the equatorial zone (contraction).

Finally, Figure 7 is included to illustrate both the inverse relationship between zonal versus meridional wind speeds, as well as the multi-decadal variability at work across the extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere since the end of the 19th century.

These atmospheric circulation indices (ACI) derive from the classification of elementary circulation mechanisms developed at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) in St. Petersburg. The classification analyzes daily synoptic patterns across the entire Northern Hemisphere, aggregating the frequency and duration of zonal versus meridional circulation forms from 1891 onward.

Figure 7. Extra-tropical zonal and meridional atmospheric circulation indexes.

This section concludes with AAIR’s comparison of the linearly detrended global air temperature (GAT) anomaly versus the extra-tropical zonal ACI (Figure 8), which highlights a leading relationship by approximately 4 years between the latter versus the former. Both plots together, demonstrate that warming follows an increase in the strength of the westerlies and that cooling follows an increase in meridional winds or more specifically, northerlies associated with intruding Arctic fronts.

Figure 8. Linearly detrended global air temperature (GAT) anomaly versus the extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere’s zonal (Westerlies) atmospheric circulation index (ACI).

Now that we have established one of the fundamentals at work between modern climate change and how atmospheric circulation changes in response to multi-decadal forcing, it is now time to move onto the next piece of the puzzle.

1.2 Bond Stadials vs. Bond Optimals: Evidence from IRD and Glacier Records

This next section lays the ground work for the bigger picture, which relative to the Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM), shows us that what goes up, eventually comes down. One of the visuals that I have ever come across, which demonstrates this paleo-fact is shown below in Figure 9 from Javier Vinos’ Climate of the Past, Present and Future in his representation of the complex harmonics at work as the Earth transitions away from the HTM, through the current neoglacial sub-epoch and ultimately arriving at the depths of the next glacial maximum (NGM).

Dr. Vinos will have to forgive me for making minor modifications to the imagery to aid and align with this discussion.

Figure 9. Javier Vinos’ Climate of the Past, Present and Future generalized representation of a transition from a thermal maximum to a next glacial maximum (NGM).

These complex climate harmonics go by many names (e.g., Bond, Heinrich, Dansgaard-Oeschger) in the palaeoclimatological literature and as is common in the practice of science, we honor those pioneers who discovered a fundamental process by naming them after the scientist(s) responsible for their being brought into the light of day.

Note from Figure 9, where each name corresponds with warming (aka Interstadial) or cooling (aka Stadial) intervals over the HTM to NGM transition.

The Bond and Bond Optimal events will be the focus from here to the end of the article, as at this point in history, they are considered to be forced externally by changes in solar activity, while Heinrich and Dansgaard-Oeschger events are said to be internally forced (topic for another day) as there is no clear cosmogenic isotope signature associated with them.

As implied in Figure 9, Bond Events are classified as a type of Stadial and Bond Optimal Events are Interstadials.

Now for a deeper dive into Bond and Bond Optimal events.

A defining characteristic of Bond Events is an intense positive temporal correlation between iceberg rafting debris (IRD) found in North Atlantic sediment (Figure 10) and increasing cosmogenic isotope levels in environmental samples across the Northern Hemisphere (e.g., Alaska - North Atlantic - Middle East - West Africa - Caribbean).

This broad hemispheric correlation is the basis by which Bond et al came to postulate that the external forcing, operating on an approximate frequency of 1,500 years, was a sudden decline in solar activity, which in turn gives rise to an increase glacial growth, iceberg calving rates and a spike in cosmogenic isotopes (10Be and¹⁴C).

Bond et al hypothesized in their 2001 publication titled Persistent Solar Influence on the North Atlantic Climate during the Holocene that the mechanism invoked a large centennial scale (200 to 500 year) zonal to meridional perturbation of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) - North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and a sustained reduction in the pace of deep water formation in the sub-polar North Atlantic (aka thermohaline deceleration).

Note that this hypothesis remains without a detailed explanation of what is meant by solar activity or how a reduction in solar activity can cause such a cascade in physical changes in the near surface environment.

That level of understanding is coming, so hang in there.

Figure 10. Location of bottom sediment cores analyzed and principal surface currents in the North Atlantic and Nordic Seas - Bond et al 1997.

The drift ice index in the plotted Figure 11 represents the percentage of IRD, specifically the stacked record of petrologic tracers (e.g., hematite-stained grains (HSG), Icelandic volcanic glass, detrital carbonates) in North Atlantic deep-sea sediment cores.

Scientists express the index as a percentage, because it measures the relative abundance of specific coarse lithic grains (>250 μm, identifiable petrologic tracers diagnostic of distant ice-rafted sources) relative to total lithic grains (or sometimes total grains >63 μm) in the sediment sample.

Higher percentages indicate greater influx of drift ice carrying debris from sources like eastern Greenland, Svalbard, or Iceland, as these tracers are rare in local background sedimentation (e.g., hemipelagic muds). The stacked record from multiple cores normalizes and averages these percentages to create a regional signal, with values typically ranging from ~0–20% over the Holocene.

Thus, it is the area under an IRD pulse curve and not the height, which is indicative of the extent of iceberg calving during Bond Events.

The arrows and text are my own additions to add the eye in understanding the broader palaeoclimatological context. Note that the Minoan, Roman and Medieval Warm Periods coincide to low points in IRD; suggesting that conditions favorable to glacial advance are not conducive to optimal civilization states.

Figure 11. Holocene North Atlantic iceberg rafting debris (IRD) index - Bond Event numbers extends back in time from “0” (aka Little Ice Age).

Greenland’s northern ice fields began accumulating glacial mass again during the mid‑Northgrippian, following the end of the HTM. Therefore, Bond Event 4 (7 – 5 ka BP) likely represents calving rates from this extended period of early glacial inception prior to the onset of the Meghalayan (neoglacial) sub-epoch.

These results surprised me, by forcing me to consider the idea that even at the peak warmth of the Milankovitch Cycle (aka HTM), a centennial scale quieting of the Sun is seen to give rise to a relatively short period (200 to 500 years) of glacial growth.

Bond Events 4, 5 and 6 occur within the window of the HTM.

The question I asked was, where were these calving glaciers located during the HTM?

Figure 12 shows that lower latitude glaciers did not begin to form and discharge into the North Atlantic until the transition to the Meghalayan sub-epoch. Specifically, Figure 12 shows that significant glacial advance and associated terminal moraine formation in the forelands of Smørstabbreen’s, Folgefonna’s and Jostedalsbreen’s outlet glaciers in south Norway did not begin until around the 4.2 ka BP transition into the Neoglacial period.

Thus, the change in the IRD pulse height over time in Figure 11 may reflect subtle changes in geology - geochemistry (e.g., less hematite) of new glacial calving sites along lower latitude coastal regions as the Northgrippian gave way to the Meghalayan sub-epoch (dashed vertical orange-line in Figure 11).

Figure 12. Glacial advance and terminal moraine development in south Norwegian glaciers over the Holocene.

Bond et al’s 2003 publication titled Cyclic Variation and Solar Forcing of Holocene Climate in the Alaskan Subarctic conducted high-resolution analyses of lake sediment from southwestern Alaska reveal cyclic variations in climate and ecosystems during the Holocene. These variations occurred with periodicities similar to those of solar activity and appear to be coherent with time series of the cosmogenic nuclides as well as North Atlantic drift ice.

The two figures from Bond et al. (2003) shown in Figure 13 illustrate a compelling link between solar variability and Holocene climate cycles. The left panel compares biogenic silica (BSi) from Arolik Lake in Alaska with hematite-stained grains (%HSG), ¹⁴C production, and 10Be flux. Peaks in cosmogenic isotope production, indicating reduced solar activity, align with elevated IRD (%HSG) and reduced BSi, suggesting cooler conditions and diminished biological productivity coincide.

BSi reflects the sedimentary abundance of diatoms, which are single-celled algae that commonly dominate lake primary productivity. Note that the y-axis of the BSi time series is inverted to achieve temporal coherence with the IRD (%HSG) time series.

Bond et al. did not generate new ¹⁴C or 10Be measurements, rather they imported and composited existing, independently produced cosmogenic‑isotope records, specifically the INTCAL radiocarbon calibration curve (Δ¹⁴C) and Greenland/Antarctic 10Be ice‑core flux records. They then band‑pass filtered and normalized them to extract the millennial‑scale solar‑modulation signal they compared with drift‑ice cycles.

Figure 13. Left hand panel compares biogenic silica (BSi) from Arolik Lake in Alaska with hematite-stained grains (%HSG) from IRD, ¹⁴C production, and 10Be flux. Right hand panel reflects the FT power spectrum of the BSi data.

The right panel shows Fourier Transform (FT) spectral analysis of the BSi record, revealing significant periodicities near 1,500 years (*), consistent with the timing of Bond Events.

Together, these figures demonstrate that high cosmogenic flux rates coincide with both increased iceberg discharge in the North Atlantic and ecological downturns in the Alaskan subarctic, reinforcing the hypothesis that Bond Events are solar-modulated and globally coherent.

Likewise, the inverse ecological response to conditions favorable to glacial advance, reinforces the naming of anti-Bond events or low points in IRD (%HSG) in the North Atlantic, Bond Optimals.

While Javier Vinos did not coin this Bond Optimal terminology in his recent literature review, it does seem fitting in view of the fact that in classical climatology, the HTM is synonymous with the Holocene Climate Optimum.

In other words, millennial and centennial scale warming events in the Holocene are optimal climatic - environmental states.

According to this rational, the Minoan Warm Period, Roman Warm Period, Medieval Warm Period and the Current Warm Period are all examples of Bond Optimals.

Table 2 compares and contrasts Bond and Bond Optimal Events on the basis of prevailing climatic conditions that sets one state apart from the other. Note how low solar activity coincides with a more meridional westerly flow and a wavier jet stream, while a high solar activity condition produces a more zonal westerly flow and a more stable jet stream.

This relationship between atmospheric circulation and solar activity will continue to be a topic to be expanded upon as we advance to the conclusion.

Table 2. Comparison of Bond and Bond Optimal Events on the basis of prevailing climatic conditions.

Before advancing to the topic of solar activity, cosmogenic isotopes and atmospheric circulation, I wanted to end this section with an illustration that demonstrates the connection between glacial advance and heat transport from lower to higher latitudes. This topic shows up multiple times in Table 2 and thus it is relevant to Bond versus Bond Optimal states.

Figure 14 shows an illustration by D. Larsen from his geological doctoral thesis titled Holocene Climate Evolution and Glacier Fluctuations Inferred from Proglacial Lake Sediments at Hvítárvatn, Central Iceland. The Gulf Stream is a part of the global thermohaline and is integral in transporting heat from the Atlantic tropics to the sub-polar North Atlantic.

Note how the Gulf Stream transport rate (Sv) is shown to decline as Iceland’s Aletsch and Gomer glaciers increase in extent from the Medieval Warm Period (1000 AD). This centennial trend coincides with Bond Event “0” or the Little Ice Age.

Note that 1 Sv equals 1 million cubic meters per second.

Likewise note that the Gulf Stream is shown to increase approximately 20 years before both of these glacials began to rapidly retreat shortly after the Dalton Minimum (1790 - 1830) and continued on this trend throughout the Current Warm Period (CWP).

The vertical blue band in Figure 14 corresponds to the Sporer and Maunder Minimums, which are the quietest periods of solar activity within the late Holocene interglacial. The fact that the Gulf Stream begins to intensify and Iceland glaciers began to rapidly recede following the end of this low solar phase, is noteworthy.

Examining closely the y-axis of the Gulf Stream flow rate in Figure 14 shows that the poleward heat transport rate of the Gulf Stream increased by almost 10% (3 Sv) between Bond Event 0 and the CWP (Bond Optimum 0). In context, this is approximately the equivalent difference between peak summer (1.4 to 1.6 PW) and minimum winter (0.9 to 1.1 PW) poleward heat transport or approximately 0.5 PW (500 TW).

Note that the global power generation capacity is approximately 10 TW.

Figure 14. Iceland glacial advance and retreat versus Gulf Stream’s poleward flow rate since the Medieval Warm Period to present.

If the CWP is indeed a Bond Optimum Event, the last remaining classification box to tick will be evidence showing cosmogenic isotope levels declining in the environment since the end of Bond Event 0 (Little Ice Age).

1.3 Cosmogenic Isotopes and Solar Forcing: From Heliospheric Shielding to Atmospheric Circulation Impacts

There are two magnetospheres that are relevant to the broad topic of solar - Earth surface climate modulation. The first of course, is the geomagnetic field surrounding the Earth, which as shown in Figure 15, is anything but simple in structure and function. As indicated, its shape is a strong function of the dynamically varying impact forces (i.e., Bow Shock) associated with solar winds, coronal mass ejections (CME) and the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) formed between charged particles ejecting from the Sun and the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

Figure 15. Illustration of the Earth’s geomagnetic field subjected to solar winds and their interplanetary magnetic field (IMF).

Earth’s geomagnetic field does not strengthen or weaken globally as solar activity varies; instead, the disturbance level of the field varies. During solar maximum, enhanced solar wind speed, stronger IMF, and more CMEs drive irregular magnetospheric and ionospheric currents, producing larger geomagnetic disturbances.

These are quantified by the Kp index, a 3‑hour global measure of magnetic variability, and the Ap index, its daily linearized counterpart.

During solar minimum, reduced solar wind–magnetosphere coupling lowers Kp and Ap. These indices are essential proxies for solar energy input into Earth’s system and for studying atmospheric responses.

Because Kp and Ap quantify how much solar wind energy enters Earth’s system, they are used to study:

energetic particle precipitation (EPP)

ionization changes in the polar atmosphere

NOx/HOx production and ozone chemistry

stratospheric temperature changes

polar vortex modulation

AO/NAO variability

They are not climate variables themselves, but are diagnostics of solar forcing on Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The second, but most important dynamically changing magnetosphere, is that our of Sun. The Sun’s magnetosphere is more precisely termed the heliosphere, is a vast region of space dominated by the solar wind and the Sun’s geomagnetic field, protecting the solar system from much of the interstellar medium.

Figure 16. Solar system heliosphere passing through the galactic medium - verified by the Voyageur probe.

Figure 16 shows that the heliosphere is asymmetrical and comet-like (or teardrop-shaped), with a blunt “nose” in the direction of the Sun’s motion through the local interstellar medium and an extended heliotail trailing behind. While the distance between the Sun and its blunt nose, is on average upwards of 120 AUs (AU = distance between Sun and Earth), the distance between the Sun and its diffuse tail is possibly on the order of 1,000s of AUs.

The solar wind, which is a continuous supersonic outflow of charged particles (mostly protons and electrons), provides the dynamic pressure that inflates a vast bubble, pushing against the interstellar medium and defining the heliosphere’s boundaries.

Embedded within this plasma is the heliospheric magnetic field (HMF), which originates from the Sun’s internal dynamo and surface magnetic activity.

The solar wind drags these field lines outward, creating a spiraled magnetic structure (Parker spiral) that gives the heliosphere coherence and shielding properties.

The solar wind supplies the “push” to maintain the bubble’s size and shape, while the HMF provides the “structure” that deflects galactic cosmic rays and organizes the plasma flow. Both are essential; variations in solar activity modulate their strength over the 11-year cycle, causing the heliosphere to “breathe” slightly, but it remains intact and functional throughout.

While Figure 17 indicates that the HMF due to the Sun’s internal dynamo goes through a brief period of near zero field strength over the 11-year Schwabe Cycle, because Sun Spot Numbers (SSN) are at a maximum, the Sun’s surface magnetic field and IMF act to maintain the total HMF well above zero during this geomagnetic field reversal.

Figure 17. Sun’s geomagnetic field reversal over the 11-year Schwabe Cycle.

“Solar maximum” is defined by the peak in SSN, not the peak in the HMF due to the changing geomagnetic dynamo. The geomagnetic HMF usually peaks later, during the declining SSN phase.

SSN controls variable UV/EUV output from the Sun and the Earth’s stratospheric chemistry, while HMF controls the Earth’s geomagnetic activity and energetic particle precipitation (EPP) into the interior polar vortex at either pole.

EPP occurs when solar originating high‑energy electrons and protons enter the polar atmosphere along the Earth’s magnetic field lines (e.g., Aurora Borealis) and produce NOx and HOx radicals through ionization of nitrogen, oxygen and water vapor. These reactive species destroy ozone, especially during polar winter when they descend into the stratosphere inside the polar vortex. The resulting ozone loss cools the upper stratosphere’s polar vortex interior, which strengthens the SPV by enhancing the equator‑to‑pole stratospheric temperature gradient.

EPP is therefore a key pathway through which solar wind variability affects stratospheric chemistry and dynamics.

In parallel, the higher UV/EUV intensity during solar maximum, acts to further enhance the equator-to-polar stratospheric temperature gradient by preferentially heating the lower latitudes through accelerated ozone production (O + O2 - > O3 is exothermic).

These two processes in turn influences hemispheric circulation patterns such as the AO/NAO, which are strongly influenced by the equator-to-polar stratospheric temperature gradient.

In summary and specific to the solar maximum phase (i.e., highest SSN) of the Schwabe Cycle:

☀️ Solar Maximum → High Kp/Ap+ Strong UV/Ozone Coupling

↑ UV intensity (≈ +6–8% in the 200–300 nm band)

↑ Extreme‑UV (EUV) intensity (≈ +30–50%)

↑ Ozone production in upper stratosphere (via O₂ photolysis)

↑ Stratospheric heating (ozone absorbs UV)

↑ Equator‑to‑pole temperature gradient

→ Stronger, colder, more stable Stratospheric Polar Vortex (SPV)

Solar wind / geomagnetic side:

more CMEs

stronger IMF

faster solar wind streams

stronger magnetospheric currents

more geomagnetic storms

Atmospheric outcome:

Strong SPV that resists planetary‑wave intrusion

AO/NAO tends to be positive

Jet stream more zonal

Winters milder in mid‑latitudes

The very opposite is commonly true to the solar minimum, which again by definition, coincides with the minimum in SSN.

Now we are in a position to understand the relationship between Galactic Cosmic Radiation (GCR) flux and the Schwabe Cycle.

Figure 18 contrasts SSN variance of the 11-year cycle versus GCR flux counts between 1979 to 2020, which clearly shows an inverse relationship between these two parameters. Specifically, it shows that when SSN is at a maximum, GCRs are at a minimum.

The reason for this is, the HMF generated by the intense surface magnetism of sunspots, acts as a shield that deflects high energy protons associated with GCR flux, away from the inner solar system (e.g., Figure 16).

The fact that GCR flux is at a minimum at the same time the Sun’s geomagnetic dipole is also at a minimum, should impress you with the leading role played by the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) produced by high energy solar winds and that are at a maximum state when SSN peaks.

It is common to find that the HMF produced by stronger, more turbulent solar winds, is upwards of 2x stronger than the total HMF of the Sun during SSN minimum.

Comparing the peaks and troughs shown in both Figures 17 and 18, should impression you further with the fact that this solar cycle is rarely symmetric.

Figure 18. Galactic Cosmic Radiation (GCR) counts versus Sun Spot Number (SSN) over the 11-year Schwabe Cycle.

This lack of reversibility from one SSN cycle to the next, is at the heart of the relationship between solar activity and cosmogenic isotope (¹⁴C or 10Be) levels found in the environment.

Cosmogenic isotope generation occurs through GCR initiated reactions called spallation chemistry.

Spallation is in essence a nuclear reaction, where the relativistic energy of GCR is sufficiently high to overcome the strong nuclear force holding together the nucleus of the atmospheric atom (molecule) being impacted.

An example of the direct production of 10Be from nitrogen-14 (14N) via a high energy GCR proton (p) is as follows:

p + 14N → 10Be + multiple particles (e.g., 3p+n+α)

Where n and α represent neutrons and alpha (helium-3) particles, respectively.

Newly formed 10Be atoms quickly oxidize to BeO or Be(OH)₂. These highly reactive species attach almost immediately to sub-micron aerosols (sulfate particles, dust, etc.), with residence time in the atmosphere of ~1–2 years (stratosphere longer, troposphere ~weeks).

Because of its strong particle affinity and short atmospheric lifetime, 10Be faithfully records production rate variations (driven by HMF strength) with minimal lateral transport or redistribution after deposition. This makes it an excellent proxy in ice cores and marine sediments (Figure 19).

Production of ¹⁴C from oxygen-16 (16O) via a high energy GCR proton is as follows and is shown in Figure X, together with the subsequent steps of environmental incorporation:

p+16O →¹⁴C+p+2n

Figure 19. Carbon-14 (¹⁴C) and Berylium-10 (10Be) generation by GCR initiated nuclear spallation reactions in the atmosphere and their subsequent environmental sequestration.

Bringing these factoids into focus in terms of the paleorecord relevance.

Figure 20 shows two plots; one for 10Be and the other for ¹⁴C. Note how the 10Be versus SSN time series comparison has the 10Be concentration inverted. This inverse relationship is commonly interpreted as evidence that the increasing HMF strength associated with rising SSN activity in the Sun, since the Little Ice Age or Bond Event 0, has acted to reduce the production and assimilation of 10Be within the surface environment.

Additionally, the inverted ¹⁴C time series shows a long term and matching millennial trajectory to the 10Be paleorecord. The Medieval and Current Warm Periods are delineated as low points in¹⁴C concentration, while higher concentrations are commonly referred to as the Sporer, Maunder and Dalton (solar) Minimums.

These two cosmogenic time series are part of the vast paleorecord, which forms the basis for inferring that high 10Be and¹⁴C levels are indicative of low points in HMF strength associated with declining SSN activity of the Sun.

While conversely, the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) and the Modern Maximum or Current Warm Period (CWP) are associated with lower 10Be and¹⁴C levels and higher SSN activities.

Figure 20. Carbon-14 (¹⁴C) and Berylium-10 (10Be) versus Sun Spot Number (SSN) records.

This effectively ticks the remaining box, which shows that the both the MWP and CWP qualify as Bond Optimum events, by virtue of the fact that both coincide with minimum points in cosmogenic isotope levels as well as reduced iceberg rafting rates (Figure 11).

To show that 10Be and¹⁴C concentrations are commonly used to elucidate a proxy temperature anomaly time series, I introduce Ludecke et al 2017 titled Harmonic Analysis of Worldwide Temperature Proxies for 2000 Years. Figure 21 includes a key illustration from this study and the abstract is included to aid the eye.

Note that Ludecke et al uses 10Be and¹⁴C concentrations and reverse Fourier Transforms to construct a global temperature reconstruction by averaging a large set of worldwide temperature proxy records, supplemented with direct instrumental measurements after 1850. Each proxy series was normalized to anomalies relative to the 1950 reference period before computing the composite mean.

The blue curve represents the 30-year running average of temperature proxies (grey), highlighting longer-term trends. The red curve shows the superposition (sum) of three dominant sinusoidal cycles (~1000-, ~460-, and ~190-year periods) extracted through Fourier analysis, demonstrating strong correlation with observed temperature variations.

Again, note the peaks associated with the Roman Warm Period (0 AD), the MWP (1000 AD) and the CWP (1850 to Present), together with the troughs associated with the Late Antiquity Ice Age (350 to 750 AD) and the Little Ice Age (1400 to 1800 AD).

Figure 21. Ludecke et al. 2017 study that used cosmogenic 10Be and¹⁴C concentrations and reverse Fourier Transforms to construct a 2,000 year global temperature reconstruction.

The longer term harmonics (e.g., 1,000, 460, 190 years) used in Ludecke et al demonstrate that the SSN and solar wind HMF associated with the Schwabe Cycle undergo long term variations in magnitude over time.

Note that there remains significant debate on whether Bond Events occur on an approximate 1500 year basis and increasingly it is believed that the frequency is best approximated closer to 1000 years.

While Ludecke et al did not focus on the dynamic atmospheric response to these longer term harmonics of reduced solar activity, I include a 2001 study by Shindell et al (Figure 22) titled Solar forcing of regional climate change during the Maunder Minimum that did exactly that specific to the Little Ice Age.

Interesting to note that both Michael Mann and Adam Schmidt were co-authors.

Figure 22. Estimated surface air temperature changes and their geographic distribution during the Little Ice Age.

In this 2001 study Shindell et al used a general circulation model (incorporating stratospheric dynamics and ozone chemistry) along with empirical temperature reconstructions to investigate the climatic impacts of reduced solar irradiance during the late 17th-century Maunder Minimum compared to the late 18th century.

The proposed mechanism centered on dynamical atmospheric responses rather than direct radiative forcing alone. Reduced solar irradiance, especially in ultraviolet wavelengths, leads to decreased stratospheric ozone production. This cools the stratosphere, altering the equator-to-polar temperature gradient and strengthening planetary Rossby waves.

These changes propagate downward from the stratosphere and into the troposphere, forcing a shift toward more frequent and intensely negative AO/NAO states.

In this negative phase, weakened westerly winds allow colder Arctic air to spill southward over continental regions, reducing advection of warm, moist Atlantic air into Europe and enhancing winter cooling across the Northern Hemisphere.

The study emphasizes that including stratospheric ozone feedback and full atmospheric coupling is crucial for reproducing these amplified regional effects, which direct forcing alone underestimates.

This mechanism provides a physical explanation for how relatively small solar variations can drive significant regional climate shifts during the Little Ice Age portion associated with the Maunder Minimum.

While the out-put from the generalized circulation model is but a guesstimate, I include it because of the fact that this formal study invoked stratospheric ozone chemistry dynamics and the subsequent changes in zonal versus meridional westerly atmospheric circulation. Likewise, the predicted existence of solar activity induced large resilient low pressure zones over North America and Eurasia is relevant to the topic of the glacier - atmospheric dipole that forms across the Northern Hemisphere during LGM states (cover image).

In conclusion to this subsection, I wanted to include reference to a 2022 study by Jone Vencloviene et al titled Statistical Associations Between Geomagnetic Activity, Solar Wind, Solar Proton Events, and Winter NAO and AO Indices as evidence the solar - atmospheric connections discussed in the context of long term Bond - Bond Optimum events and in the 11-year Schwabe Cycle, is likewise observed even on a day-to-day basis.

This study investigated how space‑weather variability, including geomagnetic disturbances, solar wind parameters, and solar proton events, affects the winter North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and Arctic Oscillation (AO) from 1950–2020. Using an autoregressive model with additional predictors, the authors analyze day‑to‑day atmospheric responses, a major advance over earlier studies that relied on monthly or seasonal averages. Their results show that short‑term changes in geomagnetic activity and solar wind conditions produce statistically significant shifts in the NAO and AO, even after controlling for seasonal cycles and long‑term trends.

The strongest associations occur in winter, when the stratospheric polar vortex (SPV) is dynamically active and most sensitive to external forcing. The study highlights that solar proton events and enhanced geomagnetic activity can perturb the upper atmosphere, altering the chemical and thermal structure of the polar stratosphere. These perturbations propagate downward, modulating the NAO/AO patterns that govern mid‑latitude weather. The authors conclude that space weather is a measurable driver of hemispheric winter circulation, not merely a background influence.

2.0 Conclusions

This article was inspired by my desire to seek a deeper understanding of how glacial - atmospheric circulation patterns have evolved from the Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM) to present and ultimately by the hemispheric scale glacial - atmospheric dipole (cover image) that defined the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM).

I will now conclude this journey of discovery by summarizing what I have learned about the inner workings of this 4,000 year long neoglacial transition in which planet Earth now exists.

The transition from the Holocene neoglacial period into the Next Glacial Maximum (NGM) represents a profound shift in the balance of climate forcings governing the Northern Hemisphere. While the neoglacial climate remains highly sensitive to solar variability, the eventual emergence of massive ice sheets and high‑albedo surfaces will eventually shift the climate system toward one dominated by internal cryospheric–atmospheric feedbacks. Beneath these higher‑frequency solar processes lies the slow, persistent influence of Milankovitch orbital forcing, which sets the boundary conditions for glacial inception and determines the broad pacing of ice‑age cycles. Understanding how these layers of forcing interact is essential for explaining the highly heterogeneous distribution of ice by the time the NGM is reached.

Milankovitch forcing (i.e., variations in orbital eccentricity, obliquity, and precession), provides the lowest‑frequency, structural backdrop for glacial–interglacial transitions. During the late Holocene and into the neoglacial, declining summer insolation at high northern latitudes favored the gradual accumulation of perennial snow and the expansion of early ice masses.

This orbital configuration did not directly “cause” the LGM, but it tilted the energy balance toward conditions in which smaller, higher‑frequency forcings (solar variability, volcanic activity, ocean–atmosphere feedbacks) could exert disproportionate influence.

Orbital forcing therefore acts as the slow metronome of the climate system, setting the stage upon which solar‑driven and internally generated variability operate.

Within this orbital backdrop, the neoglacial climate remains highly responsive to changes in solar activity.

Variations in ultraviolet radiation modulated stratospheric ozone production, while energetic particle precipitation altered polar stratospheric chemistry and the strength of the stratospheric polar vortex (SPV). These processes influenced the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and Arctic Oscillation (AO), especially during winter when the stratosphere is most dynamically sensitive.

This sensitivity is reflected in the timing of Bond Events and Bond Optimal Events, which appear to represent intensive solar‑paced reorganizations of North Atlantic circulation (ocean & atmosphere) superimposed on the slowly cooling orbital trend. During this stage, the climate system functions as a solar‑modulated amplifier, where relatively small changes in solar output could reorganize hemispheric (global) circulation.

As orbital forcing continues to depress summer insolation, ice sheets expand across North America and northern Europe. Their growth introduces powerful internal feedbacks that increasingly overshadow external solar forcing:

Surface albedo amplification, reflecting more solar radiation and reinforcing cooling.

Topographic forcing, as rising ice sheets altered planetary wave propagation and jet‑stream structure.

Moisture redistribution, with expanding ice sheets modifying storm tracks and precipitation patterns.

These feedbacks produce a persistent negative‑NAO‑like circulation over the North Atlantic, characterized by weakening subpolar lows and enhanced blocking over glaciated regions. This circulation pattern was no longer a transient response to solar variability, but a structural feature of the maturing glacial climate.

The expansion of Northern Hemisphere ice sheets creates a hemispheric dipole between the North Atlantic glacial complex and the ice‑free, arid Beringian interior. While the Atlantic sector becomes dominated by cold, high‑albedo surfaces and persistent blocking, Beringia remains comparatively dry and continental, supporting a positive‑AO‑like regime in the Arctic Pacific sector.

This dipole was not simply a modern NAO/AO pattern with reversed signs; it was a fundamentally different atmospheric base state shaped by ice‑sheet geometry and altered planetary wave dynamics.

By the time the NGM is reached, the climate system has fully transitioned from externally sensitive to internally driven.

Solar variability continues to modulate atmospheric circulation, but its influence was now superimposed on a rigid glacial background state. Large internal oscillations, such as Heinrich Events (cooling) and Dansgaard–Oeschger (warming) cycles, become the dominant modes of variability, reflecting the internal instability of the ice–ocean–atmosphere system.

The NGM thus represents the culmination of a long transition: from a solar‑responsive neoglacial climate operating within an orbital cooling trend, to a self‑sustaining glacial regime governed by ice‑albedo feedbacks and internal dynamical oscillations.