Cover Image - Column integrated heating plot represents the net heating rate applied to the entire atmospheric column from the surface to the top of the atmosphere.

In this article, I will throw another grenade into the rapidly crumbling house of cards that is the Davos and United Nations controlled narrative that is your use of hydrocarbons and modern industry is creating a climate emergency.

I purposefully call this a narrative, as these increasingly irrelevant multilateral institutions have pumped the pseudo-scientific storyline that there is but one so-called greenhouse effect and that our CO2 emissions are amplifying this natural heat trapping mechanism to reduce the amount of measurable heat flux out the top of the atmosphere to decrease.

To call this a story or a narrative is being too kind

In my 2025 article titled YOUR CO2 EMISSIONS ARE NOT DRIVING CLIMATE CHANGE BY TRAPPING HEAT I showed that the broader scientific literature is abundantly clear that there is a much larger greenhouse effect created by middle to higher elevation clouds. Specifically I showed that Ramanathan et al.’s seminal 1989 paper titled Cloud-Radiative Forcing and Climate: Results from the Earth Radiation Budget Experiment showed that greenhouse effect from these higher elevation or more deeply convecting clouds is a full 850% larger than that created by tropospheric CO2.

Why would so many public institutions of higher learning stand by and allow such a misrepresentation of these two distinctly different natural heat flux attenuation mechanisms?

For now, I will leave this question for you to ponder.

In this article I will show that there is no evidence supporting the claim that global air temperatures are rising due to a greenhouse effect caused by rising CO2 concentrations that act to trap outgoing long-wavelength radiation (OLR).

Note, OLR is the more technical term for heat flux out the top of the atmosphere.

Instead, I will introduce satellite data that not only shows that OLR out the top of the atmosphere has been rapidly increasing over the past decade, but that this increasing heat flux LEADS the growth in the global average air temperature (GAT) anomaly.

This does not mean that OLR does not interact with IR active molecules on their way out through the top of the atmosphere, for it most certainly does.

Rather, it simply suggests that the greenhouse effect from CO2 takes a back-seat to larger atmospheric - oceanographic processes.

The Global Column Integrated Heating (GCIH) map show in the cover image, is introduced to illustrate evidence of these larger natural processes at play across the Global Heat Engine, which I maintain is the Pacific Tropical Climate Regime.

In order to understand why the global OLR increase LEADS the growth in the GAT anomaly, we must first dive into the high level atmospheric physics at play in the massive GCIH gradient seen in the cover image and across the Pacific tropics.

Figure 1 compares prevailing equatorial circulation patterns from the Pacific to the Atlantic under La Nina and ENSO neutral conditions (top) to those found during El Nino conditions (bottom). Pay close attention to the changes in deeply convective cloud formations over Indonesia, Africa and South America.

During El Nino (bottom) states, the restructuring of convective clouds give rise to notable reductions in precipitation over land. The most notable change in deeply convective cloud formations are seen over the Western Pacific Warm Pool (WPWP), which as Figure 1 shows, migrate towards the central Pacific region during El Nino events.

See how during El Ninos, the direction of winds reverse from an easterly to a westerly. This growth in westerly winds are the driving force behind the migration of deeply convective clouds from the western Pacific to the central Pacific.

Figure 1. Changes in tropical atmospheric circulation and deeply convective clouds over the terrestrial tropics between La Nina / neutral ENSO (top) and El Nino (bottom) conditions.

These changes are highly relevant in this discussion, as highly convective clouds are 850% more effective in blocking or attenuating OLR than is tropospheric CO2.

This is especially true over the WPWP.

Thus, it should not be surprising to learn that regions, such as the WPWP, not only more effectively ventilate heat as OLR out the top of the atmosphere, during El Ninos, but also experience enhanced rates of surface heating as sunshine intensity increases with declining convective cloud cover.

Now that the stage has been set and the mechanism has been spelled out, we are ready for the data!

Figure 2 is introduced to illustrate this relationship between enhanced OLR flux and the subsequent growth in the GAT anomaly during El Nino events. The OLR data shown is global in context and is from NASA’s CERES (Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System) program. The GAT anomaly is produced using satellite based microwave soundings of the lower troposphere and is available at the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

Note how the interannual changes in both OLR and GAT during first 12 - 15 years of the 21st century were without a decadal trend. This period of stability is commonly called The Great Hiatus. However, the last 10 plus years have seen a series of intense El Nino states in the Pacific tropics and net warming from the 2008/09 and 2011/12 La Nina lows.

A simple linear regression of both time series, reveals that 83% (R² = 0.83) of the variance in the GAT anomaly coincides with these changes in global OLR relative to 2000.

Figure 2. University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) global lower tropospheric air temperature (GAT) anomaly versus Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) satellite measurements of global outgoing long-wavelength radiation (OLR) relative to the top of the atmosphere and 2000.

Take special note of how the peak global OLR flux leads the development of a peak in the GAT anomaly at the 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2024 El Nino states in the Pacific tropics.

This subtle temporal lead-lag relationship has its basis in the migration of deeply convective clouds over the WPWP towards the central Pacific during the earliest onset of an El Nino state (e.g., Figure 1).

To confirm that the changes in cloud coverage across the Pacific tropics during El Nino events are caused by interannual decelerations in the near equatorial easterlies (i.e., Figure 1), I introduce Figure 3, which contrasts the anomaly plot of the Pacific easterlies versus the global OLR flux. The NOAA Physical Science Laboratory data used is specific to the easterlies between 5N - 5S and 240W to 80W and relative to 850 mb for those who wish to explore this data series for themselves.

Note that a positive anomaly for the Pacific easterlies coincides with a deceleration of this wind vector quantity.

This relationship between the Pacific easterlies and the global OLR flux is evidence of the migration of the deeply convective clouds across the WPWP, towards the central Pacific during El Ninos and westward towards Indonesia during La Ninas.

Figure 3. Comparing the anomaly plot of the 850 mb Pacific easterlies versus the global OLR flux.

The fact that near surface wind speeds along a mere 4% (19,780,000 km²) of the Earth’s surface is observed to exert such a profound global influence has been a deep fascination of mine for the past decade.

I believe that the answer to this riddle begins to come into focus when we first acknowledge that Pacific easterlies act to charge the equivalent of a massive thermal capacitor.

This capacitor is the WPWP’s thermohaline.

During El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral and La Nina states, the WPWP capacitor charges and during El Nino events, it discharges.

The Global Column Integrated Heating (GCIH) map, show in the cover image, represents the magnitude (distribution) of this massive thermal capacitor over the WPWP, as well as the circuit (aka Pacific easterlies) that carries the thermal current that feeds this great body of hot water and its thermocline buried beneath its surface.

Figure 4 is an alternative representation of the WPWP, plus the Indian Ocean extension, as a sea surface temperature isopleth map. By definition, its size is defined by surface temperatures above 28 C and on average, its present area exceeds 30 million square kilometers.

Figure 4. Western Pacific Warm Pool (WPWP) surface temperature isopleth map.

When we examine the historical record on the areal variability of the WPWP (east of Indonesia) over much of the 20th century (Figure 5), we find that the largest expansion and contraction occurred during the 1940s. Note that over this decade, the WPWP area oscillated from +60% to -60%, relative to its 20th century average size of 12 million square kilometers.

Bear in mind that Canada’s land mass (excluding water) is approximately 9 million square kilometers.

Likewise, see the corresponding sea surface temperature anomaly plot, which indicates that the annual average temperatures varied by approximately 1.5 C from max to min over the 1940s.

What is missing in Figure 5 is the deviation from average speed of the Pacific easterlies. It stands to reason that such wild changes in WPWP area and annual average temperatures, would see a corresponding change in the pace by which how surface water is pushed westward into the WPWP.

As shown, the climatic variability that followed this decade of extremes, pales in comparison to that seen in the 1940s.

Figure 5. 20th century anomaly plots for both area and sea surface temperature for the Western Pacific Warm Pool.

I will now provide further evidence that adds credence to the idea that the sudden anomalous growth in OLR that peaks before the peak GAT anomaly (Figure 2) is due to an El Nino triggered eastward migration of the deeply convective cloud greenhouse effect over the WPWP towards the central Pacific.

The next layer of evidence is the well known dynamics of the WPWP thermohaline as it relates to ENSO variability.

The time series shown in Figure 6 from Jin et al compares the near surface warm water volume (WWV) anomaly plot for the thermohaline of the WPWP versus the change in sea surface temperature (SST) within the central Pacific (Nino3) region. The false color imagery is complimentary in how it shows the eastward discharge of the WPWP thermohaline as the leading mechanism giving rise to a central Pacific El Nino condition.

Note how the WWV anomaly grows and peaks ahead of the peak SST of the Nino3 region of the central Pacific.

Likewise note how the peak SST of the Nino3 region of the central Pacific coincides closely with the emergences of a negative WWV anomaly within the WPWP. A negative value implies the WWV is dropping below average.

This lead-lag relationship is indicative of the time it takes for shallow warm water within the WPWP to pulse eastward into the Nino3 region (central Pacific) when the easterlies collapse during the initial stages of El Nino states. Unfortunately, Figure 6 does not show the eastward velocity of the higher SST as the WPWP discharges its WWV.

Figure 6. Warm Water Volume (WWV), sea surface temperatures (SST) in the central Pacific (Nino3) and Western Pacific Warm Pool (WPWP) dynamics as a function of the El Nino Southern Oscillation.

The fundamental reason for these lead-lag relationships can be traced back to the simple fact that during extended ENSO neutral or La Nina states, the average sea elevation within the WPWP is higher than during El Nino conditions.

Figure 7 represents the mean sea level anomaly (SLA) for the Western equatorial Pacific, which is a segment of the WPWP. The vertical axis is in meters, and negative quantities simply mean the SLA is dropping below average. The large rapid decline in SLA around 1998, 2010 and 2015, coincide with major El Nino events.

Note furthermore, how the SLA immediately tracks to higher elevations immediately following these El Nino events.

The reason for these variable changes in SLA in the Western equatorial Pacific is the dynamically changing velocity of the tropical easterlies or Trade Winds. During periods of higher sustained eastly winds, the surface shear forces act to push water up against Indonesia and other land masses in the western Pacific region. When these shear forces subside during El Ninos, the easterly downhill flow of this warm surface water towards the central Pacific region is simply discharging gravitational potential energy.

Figure 7. Equatorial western Pacific sea level anomaly time series.

Conclusions

This article highlights clear evidence that the monthly averaged global heat flux (OLR) out the top of the Earth’s atmosphere is dominated by the massive convective cloud formations over the Western Pacific Warm Pool (WPWP).

Contrary to popular superstition, the reduction in the powerful greenhouse effect produced by these cloud formations prior to and during major El Nino events, give rise to a subsequent increase in the global average air temperature (GAT) anomaly.

Further amplifying this inverse relationship between the WPWP’s greenhouse effect and the global air temperature anomaly is the corresponding rise in sunshine in this climate zone during El Ninos and the massive discharge of stored solar radiation in the regional thermohaline.

In other words, when the WPWP discharges is stored solar energy and begins to cool, the GAT anomaly is found to rise. Likewise, when the greenhouse effect from convective clouds return to the WPWP and solar energy is once again begins to recharge the regional thermohaline, the GAT anomaly decreases or the Earth begins to cool.