Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

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EvanpNZ's avatar
EvanpNZ
Sep 11, 2025

A lecture about CANDU in Wellington New Zealand 46 years ago was my first introduction to the inner workings of NPPs. Excellent system.

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Tim Hohm's avatar
Tim Hohm
Sep 11, 2025

Following is an excerpt from a "Clean Technica" substack article:

"Hydro and nuclear are often paired as clean firm power, but they are not equal partners in a renewables heavy grid. Hydro is dispatchable. Reservoirs and turbines can ramp up and down quickly to balance variable wind and solar. Nuclear is inflexible. Reactors are economically and often technically constrained to run at steady output and adjusting them for daily load swings is inefficient and costly. That makes nuclear a poor fit for a grid dominated by wind and solar."

Apparently net zero zealotry makes renewable power generation righteous and everything else sub-righteous. So righteous power generation gets first crack at supplying consumers' needs even though it's intermittent and therefore unreliable. Thus forcing sub-righteous power generation into a peak shaving role to which it may be unsuited. It's like sending a football lineman out on the field to play the position of defensive back or wide receiver - not a winning strategy.

I really hope you and others like you will be able to enlighten the general public such that they see through the arguments of groups like Clean Technica.

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