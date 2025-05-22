Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Macro Butler's avatar
The Macro Butler
May 22, 2025Edited

great to hear that Alberta is taking the lead in 'Drill Baby Drill and that those in power are focused on spreading prosperity by doing whatever it takes to achieve cheap and abundant energy supply for their citizens. The future is bright for Alberta whatever it decides for its future as a sovereign nation or the 51st state.

Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
May 22, 2025

Great information. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Fournier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture