I am thrilled to hear Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaking with clarity of vision of a plan that sees Alberta’s hydrocarbon sector double in size. This objective is without doubt built on the recognition that a laser focus on productivity growth is existential for both Alberta and the Canadian Confederation.

Speaking of productivity, Alberta’s oil and gas sector comprises a mere 6% of the workforce, while this workforce produced 25% of the Province’s GDP in 2024.

In this article, I argue that Alberta must strive to grow value-add industry from it’s current hydrocarbon production rate and to extract greater productivity from its midstream infrastructure as it labors to double production.

I will build the case for the central role to be played by a technology called partial upgrading in achieving these goals.

As of late 2024, 85% of Alberta’s 4.2 million barrels per day crude oil production was from its oil sands sector, of which approximately 2.08 million barrels per day are raw bitumen.

As raw bitumen is a near solid at room temperature, it must be diluted with a lower density hydrocarbon to be able to ship by pipeline (aka dilute and ship).

Currently, over a million barrels per day of bitumen is diluted by approximately 30 volume % with solvent called condensate (i.e., 0.43 barrels of condensate per barrel of bitumen).

Approximately 470,000 barrels per day of condensate are shipped to northeastern Alberta from United States on the Southernlights and Cochin pipelines (300k bpd), as well as from the Montney and Duvernay shale oil fields (170k bpd) in northwestern Alberta.

Condensate is but a fraction of the diluent required to dilute and ship raw bitumen.

The remaining 1 million barrels per day of raw bitumen that is diluted and shipped from the Athabasca region makes use of other types of diluent that includes naphtha and light synthetic crude oil produced using conventional full upgrading processes.

In a pipeline constrained Province like Alberta, it should be seem puzzling to hear that there is 300,000 barrels per day of diluent heading north from the lower 48 States and that an equivalent volume of southward bound oil pipelines is devoted to a carrier fluid.

That is a combined flow rate of 600,000 barrels per day of dead weight that costs the upstream producers anywhere between $15 to $25 per barrel of diluted bitumen.

This is where partial upgrading comes to the rescue, by eliminating the need for the diluent and if done correctly, can also increase the value of the finished product by an additional $10 to $20 relative to condensate diluted bitumen.

That is the crux of partial upgrading, get $25 to $45 more per barrel and push more higher value product through pipelines than is currently achieved.

Now for a little more introduction for those who are not intimately aware of this important topic.

A defining characteristic of the Athabasca oil sands region is its near surface bitumen deposits along the numerous regional tributaries, which converge on the center of industrial activity in and around the Fort McMurray area.

Bitumen is by definition a heavily biodegraded crude oil; meaning that Mother Nature has utilized this ancient biomass as a source of nutrients for millennia.

On a hot summer afternoon, one can smell the faint aroma of diesel and see the liquid bitumen oozing down the south faces of clay embankments along the Grayling Creek and Horse River, located in downtown Fort McMurray.

If one breaks open what appears to be a boulder in these streams, you are immediately impressed with the realization that regional waterways are quite literally coated in bitumen containing oil sands ore.

Biologically speaking, it is clear that bitumen is not a pollutant.

In geological terminology, oil sands are part of the McMurray Formation, which is part of a larger resource base in Alberta that contains upwards of 1.8 trillion barrels of bitumen.

The McMurray formation is remnants of an ancient marine environment and the bitumen contained within, is an artifact of the biomass that accumulated and over time evolved to its current biodegraded state.

The McMurray formation ore is compositionally defined as a mixture of bitumen, coarse sand, silts, clays and concentrated ancient sea water, where coarse sand is the dominate component.

Note that Athabasca bitumen is among the most dense of all major crude indexes. The most common way to represent the density of an oil is to use the API gravity scale, which as shown below is an inverse function of its specific gravity (SG).

API Gravity = 141.5 / Specific Gravity (SG)−131.5

Athabasca bitumen commonly has a SG of 0.98 to 1.02 at room temperature and thus its API gravity ranges between 8 to 9. This places Athabasca bitumen on the complete opposite end of the density scale relative to the most dominate international crude indexes - West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent.

Western Canadian Select (WCS) is the most common crude quality index in Canada and is comprised of a blend containing 30 volume % condensate and 70 volume % Athabasca bitumen. This is the approximate composition that satisfies both the viscosity and density specifications of midstream operators such as Enbridge.

Before we get back to partial upgrading, we must first define conventional full upgrading versus high-conversion refineries.

First, both full upgrading and high-conversion refineries ultimately increase the ratio of hydrogen to carbon in the heavy crude being processed. This is collectively achieved through the use of chemical processes that utilize both carbon rejection and hydrogen addition.

As shown in the Oil Sands Magazine illustration below, both conventional full upgrading and high-conversion refineries consume Canadian heavy crude. However, they differ in where they operate within the overall integrated North American supply chain and in the ultimate product suit they produce.

Within this supply chain, conventional full upgrading infrastructure is located upstream at or near bitumen extraction facilities, while high conversion refineries are located downstream near large retail market distribution hubs.

Note that as drawn, 100% of the diluent recovered at conventional full upgraders are recycled back to bitumen extraction facilities.

Furthermore, conventional full upgraders upgrade heavy crude (low API) to lighter crude oil (high API) that it then sells to simple or low-conversion refineries, while high-conversion refineries convert heavy crude to jet fuel, diesel and gasoline. It can be said that a high-conversion refinery is equivalent in unit operation (cost) to a conventional full upgrader plus a simple refinery.

Yes I know, lots of industry jargon here.

If you bear with me, these terminologies will begin to make sense.

From a process chemistry perspective - full upgrading and high-conversion - are synonyms. In other words, the nature of the underlying chemistries occurring in either facility type are equivalent.

What differs, is largely a matter of what physical chemists call the extent of reaction.

While both processing facility types convert the very largest molecules in Athabasca bitumen into lower molecular weight structures, a high-conversion refinery converts both high and medium molecular weight hydrocarbons into smaller (e.g., gasoline & diesel).

Thus, extents of conversion are higher in a high-conversion refinery versus a conventional full upgrader.

These larger molecular weight fractions have proportionately higher boiling points and in fractional distillation units (i.e., fractionators), are concentrated in the underflow or bottoms stream (see below).

This underflow or bottoms stream is also commonly called fractionator residue and the overhead lower boiling point vapor fractions are condensed higher in the fractioning column as gas oil and naphtha.

Note that in the figure above, the fractionator residue is directed to coking drums, also called delayed cokers.

The purpose of a coker unit is to allow super heated residue sufficient residence time to thermally crack into lower molecular weight vapors.

As shown above, these lower weight vapors proceed out the top of the coker unit and back into the fractionator.

Note that the coking - conversion reaction is never 100% and there is always a fraction of the in-coming residue stream that precipitates out as synthetic coal or petroleum coke (pet coke).

Typically, around 80 Wt.% of a barrel of bitumen converts to liquid fuels through fractionation and coking, while the remaining 20 Wt.% is pet coke. As pet coke is mostly carbon, delayed coking is commonly referred to as carbon rejection.

The table below shows the boiling point range for common fractionated liquids, such as naphtha, light gas oil (LGO) and heavy gas oil (HGO), when processing a few types of common Western Canadian crudes.

Note that this table compares the weight percent (Wt.%) for each of these fractions, together with their respective API, when fractionating straight bitumen, WCS, synthetic crude oil (SCO) and Suncor Synthetic H (OSH).

SCO is by definition a fully upgraded crude oil that has been treated using delayed coking, together with deep hydro-desulfurization (HDS). HDS is a chemical processed used to remove sulfur and to add hydrogen and in so doing, large compounds containing sulfur, are further broken into multiple smaller molecules.

It is the combination of carbon rejection (coking) and hydrogen addition (HDS) that results in the liquid yield of SCO and its API, are so much higher than WCS.

Now while SCO is a highly valuable commodity, conventional full upgraders have become very expensive and the last full upgrader project to have started construction (i.e., Suncor Voyageur 2012) was deemed too high of a risk to complete in view of the United State’s shale oil boom and was cancelled.

Next, I include OSH, as its quality is representative of synthetic heavy crude oil blend that does not require condensate, has very low residue content and most importantly, its API gravity very close to the minimum pipeline specification.

In this sense, I argue that OSH resembles an ideal partially upgraded crude.

OSH is largely comprised of virgin HGO and LGO fractions; virgin meaning it is not comprised of liquids produced from delayed coking and nor has it undergone HDS.

However, OSH will never form the backbone of a business plan, as it is the overhead fraction of straight bitumen distillation and upwards of 50% of the feed is fractionation residue. This residue fraction must be converted to as much high value liquids as possible to make a sound business case.

Therefore, the ultimate question for the Canadian heavy crude industry on partial upgrading is:

Can a new upgrading process be commercialized that is substantially less expensive than full upgrading, which can convert residue up to the level that is only required to achieve pipeline specification (i.e., API 19 to 22)?

This question is addressed to industry as the detailed answer is largely proprietary.

While hundreds of millions have been invested into partial upgrading development programs over the past 20 years, to date, no commercial investment decision has been made.

Concepts such as the legacy MEG Energy Hi-Q, now Suncor PURE, Fractal System’s JetShear process or FluidOil’s VHTL® (Viscositor Heavy-To-Light), to name but a few, have failed to translate into final investment decisions.

The commonly stated reason is costs are too high.

Yet, according to Grok III, over the past 10 years, the four largest Canadian oil and gas companies—Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, CNRL, and Imperial Oil—collectively reduced their debt by approximately $21 billion and executed share buybacks totaling around $27 billion.

The Canadian oil and gas majors chose low risk investment over unproven at full scale, partial upgrading.

The questions that I pose to Western Canadians are:

How do we inspire the Canadian oil and gas sector to advance partial upgrading investments?

Is there a need for a public - private sector relationship?

As stated in the introduction, the low hanging fruit is an additional 600,000 barrels per day of value added product over the current raw bitumen dilute and ship business model.

Diluent Cost Savings - Condensate costs have varied between $15 to $25 per barrel of WCS over the past decade.

Reduced WTI Quality Discount - Decreasing the heavy residue fraction stands to also increase the value of the finished product by an additional $10 to $20 above WCS.

The Combined Benefit - Partial Upgrading in theory offers an additional $25 to $45 more per barrel than the dilute and ship WCS model.

Expanded Midstream Capacity - An additional 600,000 barrels per day of partially upgraded crude diverted into the United States market would translate into an additional $12 billion (@$55 / barrel) to $18 billion (@$80 / barrel).

Note that the benefits a partial upgrading network will ultimately be defined by the technologies used and the difference in price between West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and WCS (i.e., crack spread, WCS discount). WTI is a low residue light crude price index specific to Cushing Oklahoma, into which the majority of Canadian heavy crude is sold.

Note that conventional upgraded SCO is typically sold at a premium to WTI and the crack spread has varied between $15 to $25 per barrel over the last two years.

FluidOil’s VHTL® (Viscositor Heavy-To-Light) process is one that I personally find attractive as a potential partial upgrading technology, as it uses a ultra-fast delayed coking unit to convert residue at higher liquid yields than conventional delayed coking. The process uses a fluidized sand bed to facilitate residue conversion and regenerates the sand particles in a separation combustion chamber before recycling back into the conversion bed.

In this sense the VHTL process is analogous to a conventional Fluidized Catalytic Cracker (FCC) used by refineries to convert gas oils into gasoline and diesel.

Equally intriguing is its late 2018 estimated total installed specific capital cost of approximately $7,500 CAD per barrel of production capacity. This is extremely low, considering the 2009 to 2024 Phase II and III expansion of CNRL’s Horizon Upgrader is estimated by to around $67,000 per barrel (Grok III).

Note that Horizon is a conventional full upgrader producing 255,000 barrels per day SCO.

Other than API gravity, there is no mention of whether VHTL synthetic crude would make Enbridge pipeline specification on olefins, which are conventionally treated using low severity hydrotreating. Any form of hydrotreating adds to capital cost and thus it is likely the ultimate capex of VHTL will be somewhere between $7,500 and $67,000 per barrel.

The 3-D rendering below of a conceptual 20,000 barrel per day VHTL facility was produced during a FEED level engineering study for the legacy Ivanhoe’s Tamarack Integrated Oil Sands Project.

Tamarack was proposed by Ivanhoe Energy Inc. and was to be located approximately 16 km northeast of Fort McMurray in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The project aimed to produce 40,000 barrels per day of bitumen in two phases (20,000 bpd each) using SAGD technology combined with Ivanhoe’s HTL™ (Heavy-to-Light) upgrading process.

Note Ivanhoe went bankrupt and became FluidOil in 2016.

The rumor is that it was the tightening of the crack spread during the mid 2010s, which up-ended the push to commercialize a break through in partial upgrading technologies in Alberta.

Note that the 5-year average WCS quality discount (Grok III) since 2010 is as follows:

(2020–2024) is approximately $24.30 CAD per barrel. (2015 to 2019) is approximately $19.90 CAD per barrel. (2010 to 2015) is approximately $15 CAD per barrel.

Since the TransMountain pipeline upgrade became operational in April 2024, the average WCS quality discount has decreased to $16 CAD per barrel.

This is where a private - public partnership seems the most realistic and low risk investment option going forward on the partial upgrading file.

When we consider the Province’s 5-year average (2015 - 2019) bitumen royalty rate was $4.8 per barrel with the 2015 bitumen production rate of 547 million barrels and the 5-year average (2020 - 2024) rate was $11.9 per barrel with the 2024 bitumen production rate of 760 million barrels, it is clear the public sector is heavily invested in growing the royalty and production rates of the oil sands sector.

Alberta’s oil sands royalties operate under a revenue-minus-cost structure, with rates varying based on project payout status and oil prices:

Pre-Payout : Projects pay 1–9% of gross revenue until cumulative revenues equal or exceed cumulative costs (including capital investment).

Post-Payout: Projects pay the greater of 1–9% of gross revenue or 25–40% of net revenue, with the net revenue rate scaling based on the WTI price in CAD.

The net royalty rate for post-payout projects is directly tied to WTI (or WCS + discount):

At WTI ≤ $55 CAD per barrel, the rate is 25% of net revenue.

At WTI ≥ $120 CAD per barrel, the rate reaches its maximum of 40% of net revenue.

Between $55 and $120 CAD, the rate increases linearly from 25% to 40%.

Given 25% to 40% of the gross revenue an oil sands operator gets from the sale of WCS is eaten up by the cost condensate, there is a large incentive for the Province to see partial upgrading ultimately replace the dilute and ship business model.

Therefore, in the short term, the Province directly benefits as partial upgrading displaces dilute and ship through enhanced productivity of existing midstream infrastructure and from higher royalty rates per barrel.

In the longer term, the Province achieves greater economic sovereignty and security as heavy crude production decouples from condensate shipments and supply from shale oil and gas production rates in United States and in Western Canada.

There is no evidence to suggest that American or Canadian condensate production rate can either double to match a doubling of bitumen production in Alberta or achieve the same life-span as heavy crude production from the 1.8 trillion barrel heavy crude resource base in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

This article would be remiss if I ignored the obvious fact that gate-to-gate CO2 emission of partial upgrading facilities will likely fall in the range of 30 to 50 kg CO2e per barrel of synthetic crude produced.

Therefore, a million barrels of bitumen partially upgraded synthetic crude on a daily basis would produce approximately 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

This is not insignificant when the Federal Government is talking about capping emissions for the sector, which is already emitting around 83 million tonnes per annum.

Likewise, I would be equally remiss if I did not state that Federal carbon taxes, also stifle value-add activities in Canada and ultimately transfer profits downstream to the United States.

Until there is resolution to the punitive legislation that punishes value added innovation, like partial upgrading, it is arguable that the Province seriously considers declaring this investment to be in the Provincial Interest and creating a dedicated crown corporation with a sole mandate to advance the build-out of this critical infrastructure.

Such an enterprise should be a public - private initiative, as both sectors benefit and the crown corporate status would insulate private investors from Federal litigation over CO2 emissions. An example is how Sask Energy challenged the Federal Government by refusing to collect the Carbon Tax on retail consumers in 2024.

Clearly the construction and operations expertise resides in the private sector in Alberta.