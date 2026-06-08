Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

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Jean Inconneau's avatar
Jean Inconneau
Jun 8

Excellent presentation, clear and easy to follow, especially the section on Data Processing. Outstanding opening graphic summarizes the ENSO process clearly, and the data graphics are easy to understand. Your articles are getting even better. It's been very interesting following your research from the early work a decade ago on SSAGW group to your growing collection of substack articles.

Good Work Joseph, thank you for sharing it.

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The Macro Butler's avatar
The Macro Butler
Jun 8

How a once-in-a-generation climate event, a crippled fertilizer market, and fractured supply chains are conspiring to reshape what the world eats.

https://themacrobutler.substack.com/p/the-harvest-of-chaos

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