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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
May 12

USA, Canada, EU, Australia and New Zealand systematically attacked coal through Government Edicts, Bureaucracies (EPA, NOAA, IPCC etc.), thousands of ENGO's and instilling fear in the general population. Even their education systems have raised millions of our young, believing there is no future, and fearing bringing babies into a "contaminated" world.

"Clean" coal has passed them by, China and India are thriving and building their economies while the west declines rapidly.

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Thorne Sutherland's avatar
Thorne Sutherland
May 12

Whenever I read articles like this, I can't help but remember Justin Trudeau stating there has “never been a strong business case” for liquified natural gas exports from Canada. And now, we have Mark Carney, who most of us are not sure can even reverse the decline. Sure there are signs, but the policies toward O&G production coupled with Indigenous reconciliation (especially implementing UNDRIP) have created a virtual minefield. Sure there have been a couple of announcements in BC, but these are minor, shallow and can't even be considered as victories.

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