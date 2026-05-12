Abstract

The 2026 closure of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed a fundamental truth: energy security and food security are inseparable. As LNG and oil flows from the Middle East were disrupted, Asia’s fertilizer industry, reliant on continuous hydrocarbon feedstock, faced immediate crisis. This event starkly reveals the geopolitical reality that hydrocarbons remain the irreplaceable foundation of modern civilization.

The Haber-Bosch process, which converts hydrogen (derived overwhelmingly from coal and natural gas) into ammonia for nitrogen fertilizer, sustains roughly half of humanity’s caloric intake. Coal, in particular, functions as a strategic “food” for industrial agriculture across China, India, and Southeast Asia through coal-to-chemicals and coal-to-urea pathways.The crisis has laid bare the ideological madness of the Net Zero movement.

Those advocating rapid hydrocarbon divestment in favor of solar panels and wind power ignore two critical facts: China dominates global “clean tech” supply chains, and those supply chains themselves depend on the rapidly militarizing South China Sea, another rapidly emerging vulnerable maritime chokepoint. In a fracturing world of contested sea lanes, pursuing energy sovereignty through domestic coal and natural gas is not climate denial, it is strategic realism. The events of 2026 demonstrate that nations ignoring the chemical reality of feeding billions do so at their peril.

1. The Middle East Crisis and the Return of Energy Realism

The effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by escalating conflict, Iranian drone and ballistic missile strikes, and the militarization of the Persian Gulf, has delivered the most severe shock to global energy flows since the 1970s. More than 80% of LNG passing through Hormuz is destined for Asian markets, and its disruption has sent fertilizer producers across Asia into crisis mode. Tankers are rerouting around Africa, spot prices have surged, and delivery windows have become unpredictable.

For Asia’s major economies, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and the ASEAN (Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations) bloc, this is not merely an energy crisis.

It is a food security crisis.

Fertilizer plants cannot operate on uncertain feedstock. Ammonia synthesis requires continuous hydrogen supply, and hydrogen, despite decades of aspirational rhetoric, still comes overwhelmingly from hydrocarbons. The Middle East crisis has exposed a structural vulnerability: Asia’s food systems are hostage to maritime chokepoints.

The Red Sea, Hormuz, Malacca, and the South China Sea are no longer stable trade corridors. They are contested spaces. The assumption that global shipping lanes would remain permanently safe, an assumption that underpinned the 1990–2015 era of hyper‑globalization, has collapsed.

As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned, globalism has made the world “dangerously naïve.” Asian policymakers did not need the reminder. They have been preparing for this moment for years.

2. The Chemical Foundation of Civilization: Hydrocarbons → Hydrogen → Ammonia → Food

The world’s food system rests on a single industrial process: Haber–Bosch, the 20th century’s most important invention. By synthesizing ammonia (NH₃) from hydrogen and nitrogen, Haber–Bosch enabled the mass production of nitrogen fertilizers that now sustain more than 4 billion people.

The chain is simple:

Hydrocarbons produce hydrogen via steam methane reforming (SMR) or coal gasification

Hydrogen + nitrogen produce ammonia

Ammonia produces urea and other nitrogen fertilizers

Nitrogen fertilizers produce half of global food

Remove hydrocarbons and the chain collapses.

Electrolytic hydrogen or hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water, is often marketed as “green” when powered by solar panels.

This mode of hydrogen production cannot replace hydrocarbon‑derived hydrogen. One fundamental reason for this is its energy-return-on-energy-invested (EROEI) is below one when powered by intermittent power sources such as solar or wind. On a lifecycle basis, it consumes more energy than it delivers. It requires massive overbuild of solar/wind capacity, expensive buffering, and high‑cost electricity. Even optimistic projections place green hydrogen at $4 – 6 / kg ($28 – 42 / GJ) by 2030, far above coal or LNG pathways.

Ultimately, a dependence on green hydrogen is a dependence on the Chinese Communist Party, which controls most of the material (manufacturing) supply chain. Furthermore, for Asia and the Indo-Pacific region at large, electrolytic hydrogen represent similar geopolitical risks, as it simply substitutes one maritime chokepoint for another: Strait of Hormuz for the South China Sea.

Hydrocarbons are not optional. They are the chemical foundation of modern civilization.

This is why 80 – 90% of global nitrogen fertilizer is produced from hydrocarbon‑derived hydrogen, and why coal and natural gas remain indispensable to global food security.

3. Coal Gasification and Natural Gas Reforming: Asia’s Strategic Lifelines

Asia’s fertilizer production is shaped by geology, demography, and geopolitics. The region is not uniformly endowed with natural gas. Japan and South Korea have none. India has too little. Southeast Asia’s reserves are declining. China has gas, but not enough to meet its enormous agricultural demand.

Coal, however, is abundant.

This is why China produces ~79% of its ammonia from coal gasification, why India is expanding coal‑to‑urea production through the Talcher plant, and why Indonesia is rapidly building coal‑based fertilizer capacity.

Coal gasification is not a relic. It is a strategic industrial technology that converts domestic coal into synthesis gas (CO + H₂) through oxygen‑steam‑blown gasifiers operating at 1,200–1,600°C. These systems are capital‑intensive but robust, scalable, and most importantly, domestically controlled.

Hydrogen Cost Reality (with HHV conversion)

Coal gasification:

$0.90–1.46 / kg H₂ → ($6.34 – $10.28 / GJ)

SMR (LNG):

$1.50–3.00 / kg H₂ → ($10.56 – $21.13 / GJ)

(can exceed $4 / kg = $28.17 / GJ during crises)

NEW: Alberta AECO Comparison

To help readers grasp the magnitude of Asia’s energy‑cost disadvantage:

AECO natural gas in Alberta often trades at $1.50 – $3.00 / GJ

This is 3–10× cheaper than LNG delivered to Asia

And 2–7× cheaper than hydrogen-equivalent energy in Asia

This single comparison explains why fertilizer production is far more economical in Canada than in LNG‑dependent Asian nations. Coal’s cost advantage is structural. Domestic coal in China, India, and Indonesia costs $2 – 4 / GJ, while imported LNG ranges from $10 – 25 / GJ, with spikes above $50 / GJ during crises.

Strategic Reality

Coal is:

Abundant

Cheap

Domestically controlled

Geopolitically insulated

Technically compatible with large‑scale hydrogen production

For coal‑rich nations, coal is not a climate liability: it is a national security asset.

4. The Geopolitical Logic: Why LNG Dependence Is Now a Strategic Liability

The post‑2020 world has revealed the fragility of global supply chains. Four maritime chokepoints define Asia’s energy security:

The Red Sea / Bab el‑Mandeb

The Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Malacca

The South China Sea

Each is now a theatre of escalating military tension.

Japan and South Korea: The Most Exposed

90%+ of Japan’s LNG passes through Malacca and the South China Sea.

South Korea faces similar dependence.

Both nations have minimal domestic fertilizer production.

A single maritime disruption can shut down their ammonia plants and threaten national food security.

China, India, Indonesia: The Most Insulated

These nations have:

Large coal reserves

Expanding coal‑to‑fertilizer capacity

Policies that cap LNG imports

Strategic doctrines emphasizing energy self‑reliance

Their food systems are far more resilient.

ASEAN’s Strategic Shift

Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have explicitly identified LNG dependence as a national vulnerability. Their energy plans increasingly prioritize:

Domestic coal allocation

Coal‑to‑chemicals

Coal‑to‑urea

Reduced LNG exposure

This is not climate backsliding: it is risk management.

5. Economics, Emissions, and the Hard Arithmetic of Feeding Billions

Coal gasification emits more CO₂ per tonne of ammonia than SMR. But this is only half the story.

However:

Coal‑based plants often integrate CO₂ capture for urea synthesis.

LNG supply chains include methane leakage, increasing lifecycle emissions.

Fertilizer affordability directly affects crop yields.

Food security outweighs marginal CO₂ differences in developing economies.

For nations where hundreds of millions depend on affordable fertilizer, the priority is clear:

Feed people first and to focus on national security.

This is the logic behind China’s 14th Five‑Year Plan, India’s coal‑to‑urea expansion, and Indonesia’s Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) for coal.

The Food Security Equation

Hydrocarbons → Hydrogen → Ammonia → Fertilizer → Food → Stability

Break any link in this chain and the system collapses.

6. Conclusion: The World Cannot Feed Itself Without Hydrocarbons

The Middle East crisis has forced the world to confront a truth that Asia has understood for decades: energy security is food security, and hydrocarbons remain the irreplaceable foundation of both.

Coal and natural gas are not optional. They are the chemical pillars that sustain half of humanity. In a world where global supply chains are fracturing, maritime chokepoints are militarizing, and LNG markets are convulsing, coal gasification and natural‑gas‑based hydrogen are not relics, they are lifelines.

Asia’s investment in coal‑to‑fertilizer production is not climate backsliding. It is strategic foresight.

The West may not like this conclusion, but ignoring it will not make it go away.

Hydrocarbons feed the world. Coal and natural gas are the quiet, indispensable guarantors of global food security. And in the 21st century, as in the 20th, the nations that control their hydrogen supply will control their destiny.