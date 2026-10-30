I woke up this morning feeling inspired and this article emphasizes an important and highly relevant lesson from history.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it - George Santayana.

That warning is more than a philosophical flourish; it is a practical guide to understanding how societies rise, how they stagnate, and why some collapse under the weight of their own resistance to change.

I believe that the West is on the verge of such a collapse, because we have forgotten how we go here and therefore, lack vision for where we ought to be headed as a culture and as a species.

History’s most reliable lesson is that human prosperity has always expanded when we embraced technologies that multiplied our productive capacity.

Remember that productivity is a measure of the efficiency with which inputs are converted into outputs.

The cover illustration, moving from medieval flails to 19th century steam powered industrial threshers to modern diesel powered combines, effectively captures this truth with elegant simplicity: every leap in mechanization liberated human labor, expanded abundance, and reshaped society.

For most of human history, food production consumed nearly all available labor.

In the agrarian Medieval Era, four farmers were required to produce sufficient excess food to support one non‑farmer.

The economy was a closed loop of subsistence, and the vast majority of people lived short, difficult lives defined by scarcity, misery and death.

Since the advent of the Industrial Revolution and the invention of the internal combustion engine, every barrel of oil, every watt of energy, every mechanical advantage that could be diverted into agriculture displaced a human being from back‑breaking manual labor.

When early industrial steam threshers arrived, the ratio flipped, one farmer could support ten non‑farmers.

With the modern diesel powered combine, a single operator can support hundreds.

This is not merely an agricultural story; it is the story of modern civilization itself.

Mechanization is the engine of productivity growth and productivity growth is the path to abundance.

Abundance, in turn, is the foundation of improved quality of life.

These relationships are not theoretical, they are observable across every major historical transition. The Industrial Revolution did not simply increase output; it dismantled the economic logic that had sustained the global slave trade.

When machines could do the work of dozens, the moral and economic justification for human bondage and indebted servitude collapsed.

Likewise, child labor, once considered necessary for household survival, became socially unacceptable as mechanization made adult labor more efficient and wages rose.

Mortality rates fell as food became more plentiful, heating more reliable, and medicine more accessible.

A middle class emerged because productivity created enough surplus to support education, leisure, and upward mobility.

Yet every technological disruption has produced a mixed societal response.

The Luddites smashed looms and early electrification was met with fear.

The internal combustion engine was denounced as dangerous and destabilizing and the internet was dismissed as a novelty.

In each case, those with political or social power resisted change, not because the technology was harmful, but because it threatened existing hierarchies.

Progress has always been opposed by those who benefit from the status quo.

We are now standing at the threshold of the next Industrial Revolution, driven not by steam or steel but by:

Machine Intelligence

Closed Nuclear Fuel Cycles

The Race to Space

Each of these technologies promises the same pattern of transformation that mechanization delivered in agriculture.

Machine intelligence will multiply human cognitive labor the way the combine multiplied physical agrarian labor.

Closed nuclear fuel cycles will provide abundant, near limitless energy with uranium and thorium fuel sources measured in millennia rather than decades.

Space development will open new industrial domains, expand access to near limitless mineral resources, and new strategic depth for nations willing to invest.

Together, these advancements will expand productivity, increase abundance, and grow the middle class. They will reduce scarcity, lower costs, and create new industries that dwarf today’s digital economy.

They will also disrupt entrenched interests, challenge regulatory regimes, and threaten the political power of those who prefer a world where scarcity keeps populations compliant and hierarchies stable.

Resistance to these technologies is not rooted in science, it is rooted in sociology.

I firmly believe that those who oppose machine intelligence, advanced nuclear systems, or space industrialization are either naïve about the historical relationship between technology and prosperity, or they are attempting to preserve their own status at the expense of the majority.

The lesson of history is clear: societies that embrace productivity‑enhancing technologies flourish, while those that resist them stagnate.

The combine in the illustration is more than a machine, it is a metaphor.

Conversely, an example of a technology that does not enhance productivity is utilitiy scale solar PV. Due to their inherent dependence on weather patterns and the Seasonal Cycle, their capacity factors or availabilities, make them by definition, low-productivit technologies.

Lars Schernikau of Unpopular Truth has shown that the People’s Republic of China’s impressive buildout of solar PV capacity over the past number of years has failed to exceed 10% of the nameplate capacity. Compare this to a Canadian CANDU reactor, which can operate in excess of 90% of their nameplate capacity year over year.

Which technology is most effectively utilizing its human sweat equity, its copper, concrete, steel and rare earth metals to produce electricity?

That answer is obvious.

CANDU wins the productivity award hands down.

However, CANDU operates on an Open Fuel Cycle, meaning less than 1% of the uranium in a fuel pellet is burned or converted to fission by-products before it is disposed. A Closed Fuel Cycle in theory, reprocesses and recycles a uranium (thorium) pellet until all its fissionable potential is fully converted into thermal energy.

Generation IV nuclear technologies that embrace a Closed Fuel Cycle will see immense improvements in energy conversion productivity, also called Energy Return On Investment (EROI). EROI is the ratio of the energy produced over a facility lifetime and the cost of energy that went into building it (exploration, construction, operation, maintenance, fuel processing, decommissioning, etc.).

CANDU is a Generation III nuclear technology.

I argue that EROI is also an important metric of environmental sustainability

Nuclear Luddites have historically blocked Closed Fuel Cycle innovation in the West.

Today, we see a rise in a new form of Ludditism, which is the bipartisan anti-Machine Intelligence movement (MI). I will remind those skeptical of MI that OECD nations are beginning to experience imminent demographic collapse associated with declining birthrates. The tools at our disposal are immigration, downsizing taxation / social benefits and MI enabled robotics - we must act to preserve our quality of life.

I encourage these people to consider the possibility that MI has the potential to substantially improve labor productivities at this milestone point in history where societal birthrates have dropped below sustainable levels.

For those who focus on risk, I would remind them that according to the Canadian Patient Safety Institute, fatalities due to accidents caused by frontline health care workers, while acting as the third highest cause of death in Canada, have never deterred us from investing in hospitals.

Likewise, I will remind Nuclear Luddites that Canada holds claim to the title of being the first nation to have experienced two nuclear reactor melt downs and uncontrolled radiation release - this has undeterred us.

Clearly the benefits outweigh the costs.

The same applies for productivity enhancing technologies such as MI, Closed Nuclear Fuel Cycles and The Space Race.

CONCLUSIONS

In closing, history shows how one innovation can collapse centuries of labor constraints and unlock human potential. The next wave of innovation will do the same, but only if we remember the past and how it is that we got to where we are today.