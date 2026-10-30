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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

A great piece, and a wonderful reminder of how our lives have been steadily improving since the industrial revolution began. Prosper on world! Everyone should take this to heart!!

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
GREG HE's avatar
GREG HE
1d

Great article & I hope you're right! There does seem to be qualitative difference in this newest machine revolution. A combine or power tool never talked anyone into suicide or validated the decision to shoot up a school. Some reports, I no not how accurate, claim that students are using AI instead of thinking & that this is causing human thinking skills to atrophy. I'm sure the same arguments were heard when hand held calculators appeared, to say nothing of writing. That AI & robots can ultimately not only help us but replace us in the workplace, seems a change of a different order of magnitude. I wonder what the gross psychological effects will be on humanity at large when work no longer has any need or purpose. Will we all be happy hobbyist? Again, I hope you're right.

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
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