I have been writing on the idea of Global Brightening and Cloud Dynamics now for the past 18 months. My efforts here on Substack have attracted the attention of other like minded professionals, such as Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy.

Together, we have created the following animation that amalgomates many of the concepts that I have been hammering home in a simple narrative.

The design basis for this 14 minute video was that the ideas presented be understandable by a junior high science student.

If you like this, I encourage you to share within your broader family and friend circles.

Thank you for your support!