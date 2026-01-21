The following is a condensed version of a white paper that I wrote in support of Alberta’s hopeful return of its metallurgical coal industry. Over the next coming months, I will be writing a series of such articles and ultimately a book.

Introduction

History is written not in parchment or pixels, but in metal. Civilizations rise when they master new ways of transforming earth into engineered strength. The Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stones; it ended because humans learned to smelt copper and tin. Bronze forged cities, writing, and long‑distance trade.

When tin supplies faltered, the Iron Age emerged around 1200 BCE, democratizing metallurgy because iron ore is nearly everywhere. From the crucible steels of ancient India to Henry Bessemer’s 1856 converter that slashed steel prices by more than 80 percent, every major leap in human prosperity has rested on cheaper, stronger, more abundant iron and steel.

Today, steel is the skeleton of modernity. It holds up our bridges, towers, hospitals, ships, wind turbines, and the rebar inside every concrete structure—including the one you’re sitting in right now. And at the heart of this global system sits the blast furnace: a 170‑year‑old industrial organism that produces roughly 1.9 billion tonnes of iron per year using a narrow, high‑performance subset of the world’s coal deposits known as metallurgical coal.

The blast furnace is not a relic. It is the apex predator of metallurgy—thermodynamically elegant, brutally efficient, and unmatched in scale. It dominates because physics, mineralogy, and economics all point in the same direction.

And yet, in the political imagination of 2026, the blast furnace has become a villain. The new gospel is “green steel”: iron ore reduced not by carbon monoxide from coke, but by hydrogen produced via electrolysis powered by wind and solar. Governments from Brussels to Sacramento have declared this transition inevitable. Subsidies, mandates, and carbon border taxes are being erected to force the shift.

But the numbers tell a very different story.

The Physics Problem No One Wants to Talk About

The blast furnace works because the chemistry is exothermic. Carbon monoxide strips oxygen from iron ore, producing molten iron and CO₂ while releasing heat. That heat is not a nuisance—it is the engine of the process. It drives the reduction reactions, melts the iron, and even powers steam cogeneration systems that feed electricity back into the plant.

Hydrogen‑based direct reduction (H₂‑DRI) flips this logic on its head. The core reaction:

Fe2O3+3H2→2Fe+3H2O

is endothermic. It consumes heat. A lot of it—roughly 900 MJ per tonne of iron. That energy must be supplied externally, usually by electricity. The blast furnace is a self‑heating chemical engine; H₂‑DRI is a chemical refrigerator that must be force‑fed energy.

This is not a minor detail. It is the thermodynamic foundation of the entire debate.

The Energy Arithmetic Is Brutal

Replacing today’s blast‑furnace steel with pure green hydrogen would require 8,000 TWh of dedicated electricity every year—almost equal to China’s entire 2024 consumption. This is not a rounding error. It is a civilization‑scale energy demand.

A modern green steel plant producing 2–5 million tonnes per year needs true 24/7 baseload power. Not “when the wind blows” power. Not “when the sun shines” power. Continuous, stable, high‑quality electricity.

Electrolysis alone consumes 50–60 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen. Producing one tonne of iron requires roughly 55 kg of hydrogen. Add the electric arc furnace (EAF) melting step, and you’re looking at 4 MWh of electricity per tonne of steel.

Multiply that by 2 billion tonnes of global production and you arrive at the 8,000 TWh figure—an amount of clean electricity that simply does not exist.

Meanwhile, many of the loudest advocates for green steel live in jurisdictions where electricity supply has flat‑lined. Canada has added almost no new generation in a decade, yet policymakers insist we can electrify transport, heating, data centers, and now heavy industry—all on intermittent renewables.

This is magical thinking dressed up as industrial strategy.

ERoEI: The Metric That Should End the Debate

One of the most important—and least discussed—metrics in energy systems is Energy Return on Energy Invested (ERoEI). It measures how much useful energy a system delivers over its lifetime relative to the energy required to build and maintain it.

The numbers are devastating:

A green hydrogen steel system barely breaks even. It consumes almost as much energy in its infrastructure as it produces in useful output. This is not an engineering problem. It is a physics problem. Wind and solar are diffuse, intermittent energy sources that require enormous quantities of steel, concrete, copper, and rare minerals to harvest. Their ERoEI is inherently low.

A civilization cannot run on energy systems with ERoEI ratios below 3:1 without triggering structural energy inflation. Green steel, at scale, would be an energy sink.

The Mineral Reality: A New Dependency on China and Russia

Metallurgical coal is geologically rare but geopolitically diverse. Australia, Canada, the U.S., and parts of Africa all have significant reserves.

Green steel, by contrast, requires:

Nickel (Russia supplies ~20% of high‑purity Class‑1 nickel)

Iridium and platinum‑group metals (80–90% refined in China)

Rare‑earth‑doped ceramics (China dominates)

Electrolyzers (China controls >85% of global manufacturing)

Solar PV (China controls ~70% of global production)

Wind turbine components (China controls ~80%)

In other words: the green steel supply chain is a Chinese industrial policy dream.

Why is dependence condemned when it involves Australian or Canadian coal, yet celebrated when it involves Chinese electrolyzers and Russian nickel?

Hydrogen Leakage: The Hidden Climate Problem

Hydrogen is often marketed as a perfect fuel because it produces only water when burned. But hydrogen itself is an indirect greenhouse gas. It reacts with atmospheric hydroxyl radicals, reducing the atmosphere’s ability to break down methane and other sources of atmospheric pollution (e.g., SO2).

Recent studies show:

1–3% leakage during steady‑state electrolyzer operation

5–10% leakage during ramping cycles (inevitable with renewables)

Hydrogen’s global warming potential (GWP):

11–12 over 100 years

33–40 over 20 years

At realistic leakage rates, a green steel plant operating on grid‑connected electricity can have a higher short‑term warming impact than a modern blast furnace.

This is the part of the story no one wants to touch.

Scrap Steel: The Ceiling No One Can Raise

Electric arc furnaces (EAFs) are fantastic machines. They recycle scrap steel with low emissions. But the global scrap pool is finite. In 2025, scrap availability is capped at 600–650 million tonnes—only one‑third of global demand.

High‑quality flat steel for cars and appliances requires low residual elements. Scrap alone cannot meet that standard. Virgin iron units are still required.

No amount of wishful thinking changes the metallurgical math.

Real‑World Projects Are Quietly Failing

The green steel narrative is strongest in PowerPoint decks and weakest in the real world.

HYBRIT (Sweden)

The poster child of green steel delivered its first sample in 2021. But the commercial 2.5 Mt/year plant has been delayed repeatedly. Construction was paused in 2024 and halted in 2025 after the Swedish government withdrew funding.

Nucor (United States)

America’s largest steelmaker announced a $1.7B green H₂‑DRI plant in West Virginia. By 2025 it was mired in litigation, cost overruns, and permitting delays. Nucor now plans to start with natural‑gas‑based syngas, not green hydrogen. Their own filings admit pure green operation is uneconomic without the full $3/kg U.S. tax credit.

China Baowu

The world’s largest steelmaker is pursuing a hybrid approach: hydrogen injection into blast furnaces and DRI‑EAF lines—but the hydrogen comes from coal‑derived gases, not electrolysis.

The pattern is unmistakable: green steel works in pilot plants, not in the real world.

The Blast Furnace Endures Because It Works

The blast furnace is not a symbol of the past. It is a symbol of what happens when human ingenuity aligns with the laws of thermodynamics. It is the most energy‑dense, capital‑efficient method ever devised for turning rocks into civilization.

It dominates because:

It uses an exothermic reaction that supplies its own heat

It relies on a reductant (coke) with unmatched energy density

Its supply chain is diversified and geopolitically stable

Its ERoEI is extraordinarily high

It produces steel at a cost the world can afford

Until a primary iron‑making technology emerges that is cheaper, more energy‑efficient, and scalable without Chinese minerals or trillion‑dollar subsidies, the world will continue to make most of its steel with coke and coal.

This is not nostalgia. It is realism.

Civilizations That Forget Their Foundations Rarely Build Better Futures

Steel forged in coal‑fired furnaces lifted billions out of poverty. It remains the irreplaceable foundation of prosperity. Pretending otherwise is not ambition; it is historical amnesia dressed up as virtue.

The road to tomorrow still runs through the blast furnace—at least until someone invents a replacement that does not require rewriting the laws of thermodynamics or surrendering industrial sovereignty.

Green steel, in its current form, is not the destination. It is a cautionary tale about what happens when ideological enthusiasm outruns material reality.