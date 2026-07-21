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Good.Turn.Signal's avatar
Good.Turn.Signal
Jul 22

The real power of your framework is how it exposes the massive "model drag" in standard CMIP GCMs. While computer simulations underpredict Hadley Cell expansion by 5x to 10x, your satellite-verified metrics provide an empirical framework to actually underwrite physical risk.

Knowing that sub-Saharan hydrology is shifting toward organized convective surges rather than linear drying could fundamentally change how we size off-grid industrial assets, water systems, and solar-to-hydrogen microgrids. Grounding capital execution in real-time physical telemetry rather than low-velocity simulations is the true path forward.

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Howard Dewhirst's avatar
Howard Dewhirst
Jul 22

Have you looked into the McMurtry hypothesis that the construction of Egypt's Aswan High Dam created a massive, unintended atmospheric feedback loop that shifted weather patterns, leading to decreased humidity and reduced rainfall over the Ethiopian highlands.

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