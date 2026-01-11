Red Rebel Brigade - a performance art climate activist troupe closely associated with Extinction Rebellion (XR).

The recent Memorandum of Understanding between Alberta and the federal government commits the province to aligning with Ottawa’s evolving methane emissions reduction agenda, with a headline target of a 75% cut in methane emissions from 2014 levels by 2035.

Framed as essential for Canada’s climate strategy, this deal raises a deeper concern for Albertans and Canadians: Will these methane rules stop at oil and gas, or will they soon target the agricultural sector?

Ottawa has already laid the groundwork for expansion.

Federal accounting attributes roughly 10% of national greenhouse gas emissions to agriculture—primarily from natural biological processes like cattle digestion, manure decomposition, and soil activity.

This places agriculture on par with emissions from Alberta’s oil sands in official narratives. If the oil sands justify recent demands to decarbonize oil production, it is logical to fear similar restrictions on farmers and ranchers.

The path is already visible.

Ottawa’s Agricultural Methane Reduction Challenge funds voluntary research into feed additives and other interventions to curb livestock methane. Meanwhile, a voluntary target aims to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from nitrogen fertilizer use by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

History shows voluntary programs often precede mandatory rules, as seen with the oil and gas sector’s new methane regulations finalized on December 16, 2025. These tighten leak detection, ban routine venting and flaring, and add monitoring, with federal estimates projecting 304 million tonnes of CO₂e reductions between 2028 and 2040 at a cost of roughly $14 billion to industry, costs ultimately passed to consumers.

If agriculture faces similar mandates, Canadians should look to international precedents for alarm. In Europe, the EU mandated Bovaer, a methane-inhibiting feed additive for cattle, backed by over 150 studies claiming safety and efficacy.

Within a month of rollout in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the UK, farmers reported reduced feed intake, digestive issues, fertility problems, and even collapsing cows. Several countries quickly paused or dropped the mandate, highlighting the risks of imposing unproven interventions on real-world farming.

The question Canadians should be asking is simple: If a product backed by extensive scientific literature can fail so dramatically in real world conditions, how confidently can we “trust the science” when regulations mandate its use?

More troubling are growing calls for direct intervention in meat consumption. Globally and in Canada, advocates increasingly push for taxes on red meat to discourage consumption, framing it as a tool to address climate and health goals. Recent analyses (including in Nature Food 2025) explore varying tax rates on meat and dairy while subsidizing fruits and vegetables to drive dietary shifts.

Such proposals align with broader efforts to reduce animal protein intake.

This ties directly to the EAT-Lancet Commission’s Planetary Health Diet (updated in 2025), which promotes a plant-rich model emphasizing whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and nuts while sharply limiting red meat and other animal proteins. The Commission claims widespread adoption could prevent up to 15 million premature deaths annually and halve food-system GHG emissions.

While presented as voluntary and evidence-based, critics warn it serves as a blueprint for policy pushes toward mandatory or incentivized shifts, replacing animal protein with plant-based alternatives on a global scale.

In Canada, where food prices are already rising sharply (with beef up significantly in 2025 per Canada’s Food Price Report 2026), such policies could exacerbate affordability challenges for families already debt-financing groceries.

Ireland provides a stark cautionary example.

In 2023, government documents proposed culling up to 200,000 dairy cows (potentially through voluntary exit schemes with compensation) to meet EU-aligned agricultural emissions targets by 2025–2030. Though framed as voluntary, the plan drew fierce backlash from farmers and politicians as a threat to the sector, with critics labeling it scapegoating agriculture for national climate goals.

The idea resurfaced in discussions as recently as 2025 amid nitrates derogation pressures, underscoring how climate policy can lead to herd reductions and production cuts.

These international trends, cow culls in Ireland, mandated feed additives in Europe, red meat taxes, and planetary diet models, signal where Canada’s methane agenda could head next.

When a T-bone steak already exceeds $30 amid rising living costs, should farmers face penalties for emissions inherent to food production? Should regulations target livestock biology while sidelining far larger natural methane fluxes from Canada’s boreal wetlands?

Field studies by Professor Maria Strack at the University of Waterloo, using flux chambers in Alberta’s northern wetlands, show methane fluxes that, when combined with geographic data from the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute and extrapolated across Canada’s vast boreal region, suggest natural methane emissions could be at least five times higher than the combined methane emissions from Canada’s oil and gas and agricultural sectors.

Canada’s boreal forest, contains one of the largest wetland ecosystems on Earth, and as such, is a massive natural emitter of methane. Bogs, swamps, and fens release methane continuously through natural biological processes.

Ironically, elevated methane emissions from wetlands are indicative of carbon sequestration or humus materials formation. You know, that rich black organic material one finds along marshes and bogs.

Yet federal inventories focus overwhelmingly on human caused emissions, while natural emissions are estimated with wide uncertainty ranges and extremely limited field data.

If agricultural and oil and gas methane emissions are truly as large as Ottawa suggests, where are the reams of evidence showing they exceed natural emissions by an order of magnitude?

The answer is straightforward: accurately measuring natural methane emissions is extremely expensive, and governments have shown little appetite to fund such research. Grants overwhelmingly target human related emissions because those are the emissions policymakers intend to regulate.

Before expanding methane rules into agriculture, Canadians deserve a transparent, full accounting of all methane sources, natural and human. Anything less risks imposing economic pain on farmers and consumers without meaningful climate benefit, all while ignoring the continent’s vast natural emissions.