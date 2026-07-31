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Tony Warren's avatar
Tony Warren
3d

A brilliant article Joseph.

Coal combustion particulates are pretty easy to reduce. Centospheres are great additives to strengthen and lighten composites and many other materials. Other fly and bottom ash are useful components in various concrete mixtures (maybe someone should tell China). That Alberta has shut down its coal plants is insane, thank you Rachel Notley and Lauren Southern.

Soon, the majority of people will understand that the entire idea that humans control the climate is stupid.

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
3dEdited

Both India and (more so) China are sensitive to air quality issues. I remember the drastic steps they had to take for the Beijing Olympics. How do they address this (or do the economics overcome the argument?)

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