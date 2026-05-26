Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

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jeffsher's avatar
jeffsher
4d

Please share this with Premier Smith as well Dr Fournier. It seems she is still hung up on Net-zero as well.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4d

Prayers for the great people of Alberta and for their safety.

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