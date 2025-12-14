Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

PAUL PETTRE
Dec 15

Dear Dr. Fournier,

I fully share your view that the paleoclimate data from EPICA boreholes clearly show that the usual discourse on global warming is wrong.

Two comments:

1. According to Humlum et al., temperature increases always precede increases in atmospheric CO2 levels: (PDF) The phase relation between atmospheric carbon dioxide and global temperature

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/257343053_The_phase_relation_between_atmospheric_carbon_dioxide_and_global_temperature

I am not aware of any article that contradicts this fact.

2. The release of water from Lake Agassiz-Ojibway was most likely caused by the collapse of the ice shelf that covered the St. Lawrence Delta. This collapse caused a considerable influx of icebergs, which cooled the ocean enough to disrupt the AMOC.

It was this collapse that probably caused the Laurentide to melt completely, because the ice sheet, due to the loss of an enormous amount of ice, was no longer in thermodynamic equilibrium. Negative entropy could no longer be compensated for by precipitation and ice accumulation. Glaciologists have underestimated this point because they have a misinterpretation of the water tripoint diagram.

I explain this in an article I published on Academia.edu: https://www.academia.edu/107531204/Contribution_to_the_Study_of_Mass_Balance_and_Melting_of_the_Ice_Sheets_Antarctica_and_Greenland

If you wish, I would be happy to discuss my thermodynamic approach with you.

Best regards,

Paul

Neural Foundry
Dec 15

This glacail-interglacial dust flux relationship is really compelling. The ITCZ migration mechanism ties together so many disparate records in a way that's hard to argue with. I've been looking at Holocene climate variability for another project and that 8.2 ka event timing matches up perfectly with what I'm seeing in North Atlantic sediment cores. What gets me is the inverse relationship between CO2 and aridity during glacial maxima, it completely flips the standard narative about warming causing drought.

