Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
8h

Great & thoughtful article. I’d like to see this as the basis of a tv documentary, to reach a wider audience. But good luck finding mainstream/legacy media who’ll touch it: they have massive vested interests in the status quo.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Fournier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture