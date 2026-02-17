The following article, is the condensed version of a larger 30 page policy paper that I just submitted to the Frontier Center for Public Policy and that is now under peer review, together with elements from my recent Epoch Times Op-Ed that was published two weeks ago.

This Substack version is arguably a window into my soul and speaks to what I pray more Albertans and Canadians quickly realize as the path forward for our culture at this critical juncture in history.

In many respects, this article reflects the journey that my family and I have taken over the past decade. From down-town Calgary oil & gas executive career track to rural rancher and writer. Our life story has inspired this Rural Renaissance policy paper, which I will make available once it makes it way through final peer review.

I. A Country at the Crossroads

Canada stands at a pivotal moment—one that will define whether the next generation inherits a sovereign, productive nation or a fragile, urban‑centric economy unable to withstand global shocks. As I wrote in my white paper, “Canada stands at a pivotal crossroads… What appears as quiet migration is, in truth, the leading edge of national renewal.”

That renewal is not guaranteed. It must be chosen.

The last decade exposed the structural weaknesses of a country that concentrated too much of its economic life in a handful of metropolitan regions—Toronto, Vancouver, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton. These cities became engines of growth, but also engines of vulnerability: hyper‑dense, import‑dependent, and increasingly unaffordable.

The pandemic inspired lockdowns and global supply chain ruptures that followed, shattered the illusion that globalization would always deliver. In fact, we now see its inherently dangerous naivety in that dependence erodes sovereignty and bleeds productivity.

When the virus escaped Wuhan “under a shroud of censorship” and China hoarded global PPE supplies, Canadians discovered how deeply we had outsourced our industrial base. Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and basic manufacturing inputs became chokepoints. A nation that cannot produce essential goods cannot protect its people.

At the same time, a quiet demographic revolution began. Between 2019 and 2023, Canada’s major census metropolitan areas (CMA) lost nearly 274,000 domestic residents to smaller cities, towns, and rural regions—a 350‑fold increase over the negligible outflows of the previous decade.

As the op‑ed notes, “This was not a trickle. It was a 350‑fold increase.”

This is the Great Unwinding. And it is the beginning of something far more important: a much needed Rural Renaissance.

II. The Great Unwinding: Why Canadians Are Leaving the Big Cities

The drivers of deurbanization are not fads. They are structural:

Housing costs in Toronto and Vancouver soared to more than seven times median household income.

Remote work exploded from 4% pre‑pandemic to 40% in 2020, stabilizing at 20% by 2023.

Urban disorder—homelessness, crime, and congestion—eroded quality of life.

A search for meaning pushed younger Canadians toward land, space, and tangible work.

As my white paper states:

“This Great Unwinding is no mere lifestyle fad… It stems from intertwined forces: supply‑chain fragility, housing unaffordability, remote work, and the vulnerabilities of hyper‑dense urban cores.”

The result is a demographic rebalancing that mirrors the economic one. Canadians are rediscovering the advantages of dispersed geography: affordable land, cleaner air, and communities where families can build a future.

III. AI and the Great Inversion: When White‑Collar Work Becomes the Most Automatable

For 40 years, Canada pushed its youth toward white‑collar careers—coding, finance, consulting, administration—while trades were treated as relics of a by-gone era.

AI has flipped that script.

Generative AI automates the very tasks that define office work: pattern recognition, drafting, summarizing, coding, and analysis.

As the white paper notes:

“Generative AI… is turning the entire automation story upside down. For decades factory robots took away repetitive physical jobs, but today’s AI masters the very thinking tasks that define white‑collar work.”

Meanwhile, trades remain resilient and provide exceptional geographic mobility and career advancement:

Welding

Pipefitting

Heavy equipment operation

Power engineering

Construction

Electrical work

These require dexterity, spatial judgment, and real‑world problem solving—domains where AI cannot compete.

The op‑ed captured this succinctly: “The future of Canadian sovereignty will not be written in boardrooms. It will be built by tradespeople.”

This is the Great Inversion: AI eats the office first, while blue‑collar work becomes the backbone of national resilience.

IV. Geopolitics and the Return of Industrial Sovereignty

The Indo‑Pacific is now the world’s most volatile region. China’s militarization of the South China Sea, its near‑total dominance of critical minerals refining, and its ambitions toward Taiwan threaten global semiconductor micro-electronics supply chains.

As the white paper states:

“What began as a public health catastrophe rapidly exposed lethal vulnerabilities in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, rare earths, and basic manufacturing inputs.”

North America is responding with re‑shoring:

The U.S. CHIPS Act

Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy

New battery, steel, and semiconductor investments

A continental push for energy security

But here is the truth Canadians must confront:

Heavy industry cannot be rebuilt inside expensive, congested CMAs.

It must be rebuilt in rural Canada—where land is abundant, electricity is affordable, and skilled tradespeople can still buy homes.

This is not lifestyle. It is strategy.

V. The Industrial Carbon Tax as a Tax on Productivity

Here is where Canada in its current Productivity Emergency faces a stark choice.

The federal industrial carbon tax—set to reach $170 per tonne—is not a climate policy. It is a tax on industrial productivity, imposed on the very sectors that generate the highest economic output per worker.

Let’s be clear:

A $170/tonne carbon tax on natural gas is equivalent to an $8–$9 per GJ surcharge.

Meanwhile, AECO natural gas prices sit around $1.70 per GJ.

That means Ottawa is imposing a tax 4 to 5 times the commodity cost of the fuel itself.

This is not environmental stewardship.

This is economic sabotage.

Canada’s most productive industries—mining, steel, cement, fertilizer, petrochemicals, forestry, and manufacturing—are also its most energy‑intensive. As the white paper notes:

“Canada’s most productive industries are those that have the highest energy use intensity.”

Raising their fuel costs by 400–500% is a recipe for accelerated deindustrialization.

It ensures that:

factories close

investment flees

tradespeople leave

reshoring fails

sovereignty erodes

If Canada wants to rebuild industrial capacity, the industrial carbon tax must be withdrawn. No nation has ever taxed its way to productivity.

VI. The Rural Advantage: Why Heavy Industry Belongs Outside the CMAs

Rural Canada offers natural advantages that cities cannot match:

Vast airsheds that safely dilute emissions

Lower land costs

Lower regulatory burdens

Access to skilled trades

Room for expansion

Cleaner air and lower stress for workers

As the white paper explains:

“Venting a tonne of SO₂ in the open skies over Red Deer might raise local levels by mere micrograms per cubic meter… whereas the same tonne in Calgary could cause ground‑level exceedances for an entire afternoon.”

This is why the U.S. EPA, European regulators, and Canadian provinces all encourage rural siting for energy‑intensive industries.

If Canada wants to reindustrialize, the path runs through the countryside.

VII. The Cultural Shift: How Urban Mindsets Change When People Move to the Exurbs

One of the most hopeful findings in my white paper is the rapid cultural equilibration that occurs when urban Canadians move to rural regions.

“Former city dwellers who once viewed extraction and agriculture with suspicion develop direct, daily exposure to these sectors, replacing abstract fear with lived understanding.”

This is the antidote to the polarized, metropolitan mindset that sees farmers as climate villains and resource workers as obstacles to progress.

When people live near:

farms

ranches

mines

mills

refineries

forestry operations

…they see the truth:

These industries are technologically advanced.

They are environmentally progressive.

They are the backbone of national prosperity.

They provide stable, high‑wage jobs.

They sustain communities.

The “my brother‑in‑law works on that site” effect is real. Proximity dissolves ideology.

VIII. The Mental Health Dividend of Rural Life

The neuroscience is unequivocal:

Lower density reduces amygdala activation and severe mental health disorders.

Cleaner air reduces depression by 15–20%.

Stronger social capital and community engagement reduces loneliness.

Outdoor play improves executive function in children.

As the white paper states:

“Lower-density living brings neurological calm, reduced chronic stress, cleaner air-linked mood improvements, and denser social capital that combats loneliness.”

This is not nostalgia. It is biology.

IX. The Path Forward: Soil, Space, and Sovereignty

Canada now faces a choice.

We can cling to an urban‑centric model that no longer serves us—one built on fragile global supply chains, unaffordable housing, and a service economy vulnerable to AI.

Or we can embrace the dispersed, resilient, productive future already taking shape across rural Canada.

A future where:

heavy industry is re‑shored

trades are socially elevated

families can afford homes

communities thrive

mental health improves

agriculture is respected

sovereignty is restored

As my Epoch Times op‑ed concluded:

“The opportunity is immense. And the road to national renewal runs through the countryside.”

The Rural Renaissance is not a retreat from modernity.

It is a return to the foundations of national strength.

It is Canada rediscovering itself.

And it is the path toward a sovereign, productive, hopeful future—rooted in soil, space, and the enduring spirit of the True North.