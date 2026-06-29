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Macha's avatar
Macha
8d

nice work. great to see references to "Dobson" , polar vortex and poker equator gap....Dobson in particular is often forfotten these days.

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
Jun 29

How well does SAM correlate with TSI?

This is a topic that has fascinated me since I first read John Gribbins' "The Strangest Star."

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