I am obsessed with understanding and communicating to my subscribers, how atmospheric circulation has changed over the Holocene Interglacial Period. The approach that I have taken relies heavily on physical geography fundamentals to both explain an observation and to outline an underlying mechanism.

Since I published my article titled Beyond Milankovitch: Solar-Driven Atmospheric Dynamics in Neoglacial Evolution on January 4th 2026, I have focused on producing plausible answers to the following observations of climate change over the Holocene Interglacial:

How Global (Warming) Brightening or Global (Cooling) Dimming are related to the expansion and contraction of the Hadley Cells. How the 4.2ka Great Aridity Event gave rise to the Sahara Desert and why Global Brightening causes the regreening or the Humidification of Africa. Why Siberia (Beringia) was a vast grasslands akin to the American Great Plains, while Europe and North America were buried under massive glaciers during the Last Glacial Maximum.

As I write as I learn, I am far from being done writing on these fascinating stories and soon I will be exhibiting AI generated animation graphics to help better convey these complex yet highly relevant concepts at a level that even a grade 8 student can comprehend - these articles are foundational.

What follows is an attempt to connect several ideas that I have previously explored into a single physical framework.

Specifically, I examine how multidecadal changes in the Polar Vortex, jet streams, Hadley Cells, auroral activity, and solar-wind variability may be linked through the recurring ~60-year harmonic identified in both climate and solar-system records. The goal is not merely to document correlations, but to outline a plausible mechanism connecting astronomical cycles to atmospheric circulation and longer-term Holocene climate change.

1.0 Background

In this article, I return to the topic of Solar-Driven Atmospheric Dynamics and will invoke the following concepts that I have provided commentary on throughout 2026:

1.1 Zonal versus Meridional Middle Latitude Westerlies (Tropospheric)

Over the past months, I have emphasized that the middle latitude westerlies are a proxy for climatic change. In atmospheric physics, the lower tropospheric westerlies (west-to-east) along the middle latitudes (30 - 60 degrees) lie within the Ferrel Cells (Figure 1).

When the Earth is warming, the middle latitude westerlies:

Are speeding up.

Are traveling in a more zonal (straightline) trajectory.

Have an annual mean position that is migrating poleward.

Figure 1. Classical representation of hemispheric convective structure by latitude and by mean direction along a given latitude. Westerlies are from the west, Easterlies are from the east and Trade Winds are Easterlies.

Conversely, when the Earth is cooling, the middle latitude westerlies:

Are slowing down.

Are traveling in a more meridional (wavey) trajectory.

Have an annual mean position that is migrating (contracting) equatorward.

These ideas are effectively conveyed in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Zonal versus Meridional middle latitude Westerly wind field behavior.

Note that over the Seasonal Cycle, the winter hemisphere migrates towards the summer hemisphere - showing the central role played by solar intensity in defining atmospheric structure. Thus, there is an longitudinal oscillation of structural features (e.g., Polar and Tropical jet streams, ITCZ) that give rise to seasonal patterns of rainfall (cyclonic) and intense sunshine (anticyclonic).

Over longer periods, these seasonal or annual average latitudinal positions drift.

Figure 3 represents the changes in winter season lower tropospheric air temperatures that accompanies the multidecadal drifting of the Polar jet stream over the central United States (North American Great Plains). The negative winter temperature anomaly between 1950 and 1990 is said to be an example of the equatorward contraction of the winter latitudinal position of the Polar jet stream and lower tropospheric low pressure (cyclonic) storm track, as the entire winter Northern Hemisphere migrated toward the summer Southern Hemisphere.

Note that this temporal behavior is similar to the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO).

Figure 3. 20th to 21st century changes in US winter temperatures arising from the multidecadal migration of the winter Polar Jet Stream.

As described in a recent article, this temporal behavior would be quantified in terms of the interhemispheric air temperature difference between the North and South extratropical latitudes.

These longer term differences are driven by atmospheric circulation changes in low, medium and higher elevation cloud types and specifically by virtue of the fact that there is more low elevation (highly reflective) cloud coverage in the Southern Hemisphere.

In my view, this is one of the most fundamental and consequential characteristics of climate change within the Holocene Interglacial Period and is why the Northern Hemisphere warms faster than the Southern Hemisphere under “Global Brightening (Warming).”

1.2 Solar Influences on the Stratospheric Polar Vortex (SPV)

Figure 4 illustrates how the photochemical absorption of UV/EUV radiation and subsequent photolysis of stratospheric O 2 gives rise to two exothermic or heat generating reactions, which are Ozone Formation and Photolysis of O 3 . In other words, the Chapman Cycle converts UV/EUV radiation into heat and results in stratospheric warming.

Likewise, Figure 4 also shows that solar system originating charged particles (e.g., electrons, protons) and their energetic particle precipitation (EPP) reactions produce catalytic cycles that remove ozone (O 3 ) from the Chapman Cycle.

Thus, EPP reactions gives rise to stratospheric cooling.

Figure 4. Illustration showing the mass action relationships associated with the production and catalytic consumption of stratospheric ozone.

Thus, the balance of solar-system originating UV/EUV radiation and solar wind initiating EPP reactions function to control stratospheric temperature changes and large scale latitudinal temperature gradients.

Figure 5 conveys how charged particles eminating from the Sun become entangled with the Earth’s magnetic field lines and are pulled down into the polar atmosphere, forming the Northern and Southern lights and that UV/EUV radiation intensity is stronglest along the lower latitudes

Gotta love AI generated graphics - if constructed correctly.

Figure 5. Illustration demonstrating how solar wind’s charged particles enter the polar latitudes and that ultraviolet light (UV/EUV radiation) intensity is the strongest along lower latitudes.

As I have already explained in detail the known physics and physical geography of these reactions and how they relate to the acceleration or deceleration of the polar SPV, I will rely on the notes embedded in Figure 6a and 6b and encourage you to read my January 4th article if you are a new subscriber who joined since then.

Figure 6a is specific to a case where the Sun is Active and the vorticity of the SPV is increasing and Global Brightening is expanding across the lower to middle latitudes.

This SPV state is said to possess high potential vorticity (PV) and it gives rise to a reduced rate of heat flux out the top of the polar atmosphere and into space.

Figure 6b is specific to a case where the Sun is Quiet and the SPV’s vorticity decreases and its vortex edge expands equatorward as the poles experience increasing sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) events and Global Dimming is expanding across the lower to middle latitudes.

This SPV state is said to possess low potential vorticity (PV) and it gives rise to an enhanced rate of heat flux out the top of the polar atmosphere and into space.

Note that SSW events are associated with sudden reductions in solar wind initiated EPP reactions in the polar environment.

This in turn gives rise to rapid stratospheric warming as excess heat is generated by rebounding Ozone Formation and Photolysis of O 3 reactions as the regional Chapman Cycles achieves a new thermal equilibrium in the absence of O 3 consuming EPP reactions.

Thus, SSW events are often associated with the sudden equatorward acceleration of the tropospheric Polar Jet Stream together with its storm track and if this occurs during the winter season, it results in the intensification of winter conditions.

2.0 The quasi 60-year cycle of the Aurora Borealis as evidence of Solar-System-Driven Atmospheric Dynamics

This section focuses on the work of Nicola Scaffeta, who has persistently argued that the 60-year cycle that shows up in many longer term environmental records, is ultimately evidence of a solar-system level dynamic force acting on the Earth.

In essence, Scaffeta’s astrophysics results shows that the solar system’s center of mass (SSCM) is constantly migrating around the physical center of the Sun. This oscillating migration path is shown in Figure 7 and it shows that the SSCM can at times drift as far as two solar radius (SR) or a full solar diameter from the physical center of the Sun.

Scaffeta in a 2014 publication says that the SSCM oscillations are fundamental gravitational resonant frequencies of the Sun that in turn give rise to quasi-periodic oscillations in the Sun’s physical properties (aka solar activity).

This resonant frequencies are associated with the constantly changing orbital environment within the solar system. Specifically, these resonant frequencies are governed by the orbital periods of the planets around the Sun and to the periods where planets are aligned (synodic period) relative to the Sun.

These periods are the ultimate cause of the SSCM migration harmonics over time.

I refer to these fundamental resonant frequencies as the EKG or Heartbeat of Climate Change.

Figure 7. Nicola Scaffeta’s research on the dynamically changing solar system center of gravity (aka The Heartbeat of Climate Change).

One of the dominant harmonics of this natural solar system originating EKG is the quasi 60-year frequency, which is the focus of this section and its’ contributions to the topic of the Dynamics of the Hadley Cell Expansions and Contractions.

The orbital dynamics that coincide with this 60-year cycle are:

Jupiter-Saturn synodic period of 19.86 years: After roughly three conjunctions or synodic periods (3 x 19.86 ~ 60), Jupiter and Saturn return to a similar geometric configuration relative to the Sun. The 60–62-year long period of Jupiter's orbital eccentricity.

Figure 8 is included to shows the temporal alignment of the undetrended Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) versus Jupiter’s orbital eccentricity.

Recall that I have recently demonstrated that the positive phase of the AMO coincides with the expansion phase of the Hadley Cells and is indicative of Global Brightening.

Figure 8. AMO index (blue) and the Jupiter's orbital eccentricity (red) during the period 1856–2023. Source: AMO [online], Jupiter's orbital eccentricity (Bretagnon, Francou 1988).

There is something unique about this resonant frequency of the SSCM that gives rise to a 60-year modulation of the Earth’s SPV and a myriad of other environmental indexes - a plausible mechanism is coming.

Scaffeta argues that aurora events are a proxy for “solar activity” modulation of the SPV - I agree.

Let us explore this idea further by diving deeper into Scaffeta’s research specific to shared resonant frequencies between historical middle-latitude aurora event records and various climate related time series.

Figure 9 shows a collection of key illustrations from Scaffeta’s 2012 publication. These illustrations summarize the core argument of Nicola Scafetta’s astronomical climate hypothesis.

Panel A shows a harmonic reconstruction of global temperature using a small set of frequencies derived from planetary and solar cycles, particularly periods near 9, 10.5, 20, 30, and 60 years. Panel B compares the detrended global temperature record with the 60-year modulation of the Sun’s motion around the Solar System barycenter (SSSB), revealing a striking correspondence in timing between major warm and cool phases. Panel C presents a joint spectral analysis of middle latitude (< 55N) auroral and temperature records, identifying common periodicities that Scafetta interprets as evidence of a shared astronomical origin.

In this 2012 paper, Scaffeta’s SSSB (Speed of the Sun relative to the Solar System Barycenter) is similar to his 2014 SSCM concept and represents the speed of the Sun relative to its center of mass.

Together, these figures illustrate the proposed SSSB or SSCM, in which recurring planetary configurations, especially those involving Jupiter and Saturn, imprint a hierarchy of harmonic cycles on solar activity, heliospheric conditions, auroral records, and ultimately Earth’s climate.

Panel C shows the dominant resonant 60ish-year frequency (5).

Figure 9. Scafetta (2012) links multidecadal climate variability to recurring solar-system harmonics.

Next, I introduce Figure 10, which illustrates a central argument of Mazzarella and Scafetta (2011): that a persistent ~60-year oscillation is embedded in both atmospheric circulation and broader climate records.

In Panel A, the integrated North Atlantic Oscillation (INAO) is shown alongside a fitted 61–63 year cycle and compared with the inverted European (mid-latitude) aurora record. The close alignment is interpreted as evidence that multidecadal changes in North Atlantic atmospheric circulation track a recurring astronomical-solar-related rhythm. Panel B extends the comparison to the linearly detrended global sea-surface temperature (SST) anomaly, which shows that the INAO and SST evolve in near synchrony throughout the instrumental period.

Together, the authors argue that these datasets reveal a coherent ~60-year climate cycle operating since at least the eighteenth century, linking North Atlantic circulation, global SST variability, and long-term solar-astronomical influences.

Figure 10. 23-year low-pass filter of the integrated North Atlantic Oscillation (INAO) and the historical European (mid-latitude) auroral activity (Panel A) and global sea-surface temperatures (Panel B).

By using a 23 year low pass filter on these time series, Scaffeta et al removed the higher frequency influences associated with the 11-year Schwabe Cycle and 22-year Hale Cycle of the Sun (solar geomagnetic dipole flip cycle).

This filtering approach accentuates lower frequency trends.

A positive INAO state reflects a strengthened Azores High and intensified zonal westerly flow across the North Atlantic, producing persistent anticyclonic (sunny) conditions over the subtropical North Atlantic.

My spin on the INAO is that it is a measure of the pace by which the descending branch (anticyclonic air mass) of the North Atlantic’s Hadley Cell migrates poleward - much like its bigger brother the Southern Annular Mode (SAM).

This index is known to trend positively or poleward, under conditions where solar wind intensity rises, causing the vorticity of the SPV to increase and the descending branch of the Hadley Cell to migrate northward.

The fact that the poleward expansion of the Hadley Cells is a global phenomenon, the positively synchronized increase of the global SST makes sense in that Global Brightening (warming) develops as this expansion process develops.

The reduction in the cloud greenhouse effect since the late 1970s to present has given rise to an increase in sunshine over global oceans across the middle latitudes.

The fact the 23-year low pass filtered mid-latitude (< 55 N) auroral observation record is anti-correlated (i.e., -Aurora) to the warming phases of the linearly detrended global air temperature (GAT) anomaly and SST anomalies requires special consideration.

The key phrase here is mid-latitude records.

The Auroras are commonly observed along polar latitudes (> 55N).

This suggests that the physical properties of solar winds emanating from our Sun not just follows the 60-year cycle, but more importantly, when these solar winds impact the Earth along mid-latitudes, global air and sea surface temperatures decrease.

The fact that a 23-year filter reveals this subtle feature suggests we are dealing with a lower frequency mode of solar activity to the 11-year Schwabe or 22-year Hale Cycle of our variable star.

Here goes my attempt to outline a plausible mechanism.

First, the surface observation of the auroral oval is known to be a function of geomagnetic disturbance (Kp) created by solar winds on the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

The greater the Kp value (0 to 8), the more the Earth’s geomagnetic field compresses and the greater depth of penetration of solar winds into lower elevations of the Earth’s upper atmosphere before becoming entrained in planetary magnetic field lines.

Remember, aurora reflects the flourescence caused by charged particles acting on atmospheric gases.

Therefore, solar winds emanating from the Sun were fundamentally different during periods of decreasing Earth air and sea surface temperatures.

The plausible mechanism is as follows:

High Kp events coincide with low potential vorticity (PV) states within the SPV and the equatorward migration of the Polar Jet Stream. Said high Kp event causing solar winds have an interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) oriented southward, which is known to cause the greatest compression of the Earth’s magnetic field - the Earth’s magnetic field is southward oriented. The magnetic field orientation (Bz) of solar winds emanating from the Sun are locked in relative to the magnetic polarization of the regions of the Sun’s surface from which they are originating.

The latter point suggests that there is something unique about the magnetic surface properties of the Sun during periods of declining temperatures on Earth that phase lock in the essential traits to solar winds that in turn give rise to a equatorward migration of the Polar Jet Stream when these charged particles enter the stratosphere.

The observation of peak mid-latitude auroras events during periods of Global Cooling, together with its 60-year harmonic, adds credence to the idea that both Global Brightening and Global Dimming is ultimately a manifestation of the EKG of the Solar System.

Finally, Nicola Scafetta and Valentina Zharkova’s approach (a future focus area) the same problem from complementary directions. Scafetta’s SSSB and SSCM frameworks identify the recurring planetary harmonics that appear to pace solar variability, while Zharkova’s Solar Interial Motion (SIM) theory proposes a solar magnetic mechanism through which planetary-induced solar motion alters solar activity. Zharkova’s SIM theory specifically addresses how the solar background magnetic field (SBMF) dynamically changes over time and links this to measurements of Earth climate change.

My SPV–Hadley Cell framework attempts to extend this chain further, linking solar-system-scale variability to atmospheric circulation, cloud cover, jet-stream migration, and ultimately near-surface climate change throughout the Holocene. The Chapman Cycle is a key mechanism to understand in its solar-system dependence.

2.0 Conclusion

The evidence assembled here points to a coherent solar-system driver of Holocene atmospheric circulation. Recurring planetary resonances, especially the ~60-year Jupiter–Saturn configuration / Jupiter orbital eccentricity, modulate the Sun’s motion about the solar-system barycenter and imprint a corresponding rhythm on solar-wind properties and the interplanetary magnetic field.

When these solar-wind streams arrive with southward Bz, they elevate Kp, expand the auroral oval equatorward, and reduce potential vorticity in the stratospheric polar vortex.

The weakened vortex displaces the tropospheric polar jet and the descending branch of the Hadley cells equatorward, increasing meridional flow and expanding reflective cloud cover—Global Dimming.

Conversely, quieter solar-wind conditions allow higher SPV vorticity, a more zonal and poleward jet, Hadley-cell expansion, and Global Brightening. Mid-latitude auroral records, filtered to isolate the 60-year band, align with these circulation shifts and with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation and global temperature.

Thus the same astronomical heartbeat that organizes the solar system also organizes the expansion and contraction of Earth’s great atmospheric cells, offering a unified physical-geography explanation for the major climate transitions of the Holocene.