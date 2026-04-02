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charles's avatar
charles
4d

Keep up the good work.

I am dismayed by how powerfully the industrial scale fear porn has deprived so many people of the ability to see what's under their nose or even smell it.

Part of the problem is surely that the LIE is SIMPLE and the truth much more complicated and demanding of effort - graphs are great for making the complex more accessible and you did a grand job here as ever. Hats off!

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
4d

As usual, your article is oozing with important & fascinating facts.

If only school & university curricula would include views alternative to climatocatastrophic propaganda. Evidently, whilst cultural diversity is worshipped, diversity in scientific thought is condemned.

Strange & dangerous times.

(Your work does have a downside: relentless arguments with friends, who defer to the claims of well-known organisations they regard as authoritative experts.🤣)

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