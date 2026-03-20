The following was published behind a paywall with Epoch Times - I am making a special version of it available to my subscribers today.

Canadians and the World are watching the world-wind tour of Prime Minister Mark Carney. Endless photo-ops and innumerable promises of new trade opportunities, but no contracts - all blitz and little substance.

My take on this folks is quite simple.

Canada does not need more trade agreements, as we already have over 50 free trade agreements and have had them for the better part of a decade or more. The combined GDP of these countries is equivalent to 60% of global GDP.

What Canada needs is a productivity renaissance.

Before diving into the Op-Ed, I want to remind people of what economic productivity means.

Economic productivity is the measure of how efficiently inputs (e.g., labor, capital, materials, energy, and technology) are converted into outputs (goods and services) in an economy, sector, or firm.

In simple terms: it answers the question, “How much valuable stuff are we producing per unit of effort or resource used?”

The most common ways to express it are:

Labor productivity — output per worker or per hour worked (e.g., GDP per hour worked, or tons of wheat per farm worker). This is the most widely quoted version because labor is the most visible and measurable input for most people.

Total factor productivity (TFP) — output per unit of combined inputs (labor + capital + other factors like land and intermediate goods). TFP captures the “efficiency bonus” from better technology, organization, skills, and innovation—everything that isn’t just adding more workers or machines.

Key characteristics of a tight definition:

It is a ratio: Output ÷ Input.

Higher productivity means more output from the same (or fewer) inputs, or the same output from fewer inputs.

It drives real economic growth, higher living standards, and the ability to support more non-productive activities (education, healthcare, arts, leisure, defense, etc.) without proportional increases in work or resource use.

It is not the same as total output (GDP) — you can grow GDP by simply adding more workers or machines, but that doesn’t necessarily improve productivity.

Example: If one farmer with a modern tractor produces 100 tons of grain where four farmers with horses once produced 10 tons total, the tractor farmer has dramatically higher economic productivity—even if total grain output is the same or lower.

In short: Economic productivity = efficiency in turning scarce resources into valuable things.

Figures 1 and 2 illustrate metrics that highlight changes in Canada’s national productivity, unit labor costs and investment in industrial machinery relative to our largest trade partner.

Figure 1. Productivity (left) and unit labor cost (right) index for Canada versus United States.

Figure 2. Industrial machinery investment index for Canada versus United States.

Now for my take on this data and on how the Liberal infatuation with the Industrial Carbon (Energy) Tax is a tax on productivity.

Canada is facing a productivity crisis that can no longer be waved away as a statistical quirk or an academic concern. The Bank of Canada has warned repeatedly that our economic output per worker is falling behind our peers, and the consequences are already visible: stagnant wages, declining investment, and a shrinking capacity to compete in global markets.

Yet at the very moment when the country needs to unleash its most productive industries, the federal government continues to tax them more heavily than any other advanced economy.

The Industrial Carbon Tax is a direct tax on productivity itself.

Imagine a worker who generates five days’ worth of revenue for their employer while only working four. That is what high productivity looks like: more value created per hour, more prosperity per unit of effort.

Now imagine forcing that same worker to perform the same job while carrying a backpack full of rocks. They may still get the work done, but they will do it more slowly, at greater cost, and with less competitive edge.

This is precisely what Ottawa’s Industrial Carbon Tax is doing to Canada’s most productive sectors.

The Industrial Carbon Tax will ultimately add roughly $8 to $9 dollars per gigajoule to natural gas, while the fuel itself costs only about $1 to $2 per gigajoule in Alberta.

The tax will increase by many multiples the cost of the energy it is supposedly pricing.

No industrial economy can thrive under a regime where the tax on energy dwarfs the cost of the energy itself. And no government that claims to care about productivity can justify a policy that forces factories, mills, refineries, and food processors to pay five times more for industrial heat than their competitors across the border.

This is not an abstract concern.

It is already showing up in grocery bills.

Canadians are bracing for what many economists warn will be a second wave of food inflation. The first wave was triggered by the global supply-chain rupture during the 2020–2022 lockdowns.

The second wave is being manufactured domestically.

A large industrial bakery or food processor in Alberta or Saskatchewan will have to pay four to five times more to fire its ovens and driers than a similar plant in the United States, where recent regulatory changes have removed federal climate policy constraints on industrial energy use.

When a Canadian plant pays 4 to 8 times more for heat than a competitor in North Dakota, the outcome is inevitable: higher prices, lower investment, and a growing incentive to shift production south.

This is the quiet part of the productivity crisis that few in Ottawa seem willing to acknowledge.

Canada’s highest productivity industries are also its most energy intensive.

Mining, refining, petrochemicals, steelmaking, fertilizer production, and advanced manufacturing all rely on large volumes of affordable, reliable energy. These sectors routinely generate labour productivity far above the national average and pay wages that support families, communities, and regional economies.

They are the backbone of the country’s export capacity and the anchor of its industrial base.

Yet these are the very industries being punished most severely by the Industrial Carbon Tax.

When the cost of energy rises by many multiples, companies do not simply absorb the difference.

They cut investment, delay expansion, automate more slowly, reduce hiring, offer smaller wage increases or close facilities entirely.

A tax that was sold as a tool to reduce emissions has become a tool that reduces productivity, competitiveness, and national resilience.

The timing could not be worse.

Since 2020, Canadians are leaving Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal in record numbers, seeking affordability, stability, and the higher wage blue collar jobs that anchor rural and mid-sized communities. This internal migration is one of the most significant demographic shifts in modern Canadian history.

It represents a quiet but powerful rebalancing of the national economy, as workers and families move toward regions where housing is affordable and industrial jobs still offer a path to the middle class.

But the Industrial Carbon Tax is choking off the very industries that make this rural revival possible. Blue collar jobs in mining, energy, construction, and manufacturing are the frontline of Canada’s productivity recovery.

They are also the sectors most exposed to global competition.

When Ottawa forces these industries to pay five times more for energy than their American counterparts, it is effectively asking Canadian workers to run a marathon while breathing through a straw.

If Canada truly wants to grow export markets beyond the United States, it must confront a basic reality: exporting goods overseas requires greater energy expenditure.

More distance means more fuel.

Taxing the energy required to transport Canadian goods to global markets guarantees that the United States will remain our dominant trading partner, not because of geography, but because Ottawa has made every other market prohibitively expensive to reach.

Canada cannot tax its way to higher productivity.

And it cannot pretend that punishing its most productive industries will somehow lead to national prosperity.

The Industrial Carbon Tax must end.

Canadians should demand a credible plan from Ottawa to attract investment into the sectors that actually generate wealth - mining, refining, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and energy. These industries built the country once.

They can do it again, if government gets out of their way.

The path to higher productivity is not complicated. It begins with removing the backpack of rocks on Canadian workers and industry.