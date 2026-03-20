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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
10h

Conversable economist Canada’s Economic Challenges

google.com/url?q=https://conversableeconomist.com/2026/03/12/canadas-economic-challenges/&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1773996917391509&usg=AOvVaw3cffuDrTcVP7biahGvSKsl

Canada has lower productivty than peers, 30% lower than the US. Growing market concentration and mark ups cause productivity decline (they are always related). There is so much regulation between Canadian states that they can be seen as a 7% internal rade tariff.

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
13hEdited

Meanwhile, CNRL has just deferred a $10billion investment because of this tax.

Great job Liberals

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