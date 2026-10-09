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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
Oct 9Edited

Yes, everything the Liberals have done since 2015 has made it harder and harder for private investment, then the Liberals declare "market failure" which is nonsense, and then state the only option is for the government to borrow hundreds of billions to get it all done because dastardly private enterprise won't step up.

Its a stealth imposition of the chinese economic model, of course it is because the Liberal party is an adjunct to the CCP.

I'm in Calgary, last week after the Carney announcement i was listening to the afternoon show economic geniuses on QR77 discussing it, they talked about how there would be an open season for this pipeline next year and that if the oil companies didn't commit to new supply because costs are too high the govt would have to step up and subsidize that as well. I almost broke my laptop yelling at it.

Costs are high BECAUSE of Liberal policy, over regulation and the coming carbon tax and the utterly useless Pathways alliance. So the economic geniuses, instead of suggesting the govt reduce those costs they suggest they govt give some of that money back after taking it and laundering it thru govt.

This is why we cannot have nice things, because too many people are completely economic illiterate.

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Good.Turn.Signal's avatar
Good.Turn.Signal
Oct 20

Powerful insights and context as always. Adding: I recently went back to D.V. Smilie’s work wrt phases of Executive Federalism and found it to be helpful in understanding the points you are making in a temporally broader system system level view; anchored in his thesis that federations only work where sovereign members bargain as equal partners to reach authentic policy consensus.

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