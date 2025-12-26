The priests of Net Zero 2050 have declared war on the cow, the pig, and the chicken. From glass towers in London, Brussels, and Ottawa, they preach that humanity’s salvation lies in slashing animal protein, culling herds, and forcing a planetary diet of lentils and lab-grown slop, all to spare the climate from the grave sin of a steer’s burp.

This is not science.

It is the most profound metropolitan delusion in human history. It’s the belief that eight billion people can be gently nudged back into the jungle by bureaucrats who have never heard a rooster crow at dawn.

They speak as if livestock are an industrial accident, as if cattle suddenly materialized beside smokestacks in 1950, belching fossil carbon into the sky.

In reality, the symbiosis between Homo Sapiens and the animals we eat is older than agriculture itself, older than cities, older than writing.

It is woven into our very bones.

Walk out of the African forest two million years ago and you meet the first great dietary revolution. Our ancestors did not conquer the savanna by eating more leaves; they did it by eating meat and marrow, by mastering fire, by trading a bulky, plant-grinding gut for a larger brain.

The expensive-tissue hypothesis is not ideology; it is anthropology written in our DNA and the shape of our skulls.

Animal fat and protein paid for the neocortex that eventually invented both the cathedral and the spreadsheet.

Fast-forward another million and a half years. The second revolution was not the plough; it was the herd. When humans domesticated cattle, sheep, pigs, and chickens, we did not simply acquire walking larders.

We entered a pact of co-evolution.

Wolves shrank their teeth and grew trust; aurochs shrank their horns and grew udders; jungle-fowl lost the instinct and ability to fly and gained the ability to lay an egg almost every day.

These creatures voted with their genes for life beside us.

In exchange for milk, wool, eggs, and eventual meat, they received what no wild herd ever had: protection from predators, veterinary care, and guaranteed feed in drought and blizzard.

The population of cattle on Earth today is not an aberration; it is the most successful mammalian welfare program in history.

This partnership did something else: it armored humanity against the cruel variability of the very climate we are now told livestock will destroy.

When the rains failed, the grass still grew on marginal land unsuitable for crops, and the herd turned that grass into food humans could eat.

The Little Ice Age starved millions in Europe who depended on grain; it barely touched the pastoralists who followed their herds.

The same Net Zero advocates who quote paleoclimate papers seem never to have noticed that the coldest centuries in the Holocene were survived precisely by people who refused to give up animal husbandry.

Today, a Maasai child drinking milk from a cow that ate grass growing on land too dry for maize has a more secure food supply than a vegan in a Berlin apartment praying the soy ship from Brazil arrives on time.

Modern genetics and nutrition have pushed the symbiosis to its apex: for the first time in history, the poorest billion people have access to complete protein and bioavailable iron, zinc, B12, and retinol that no plant on Earth can supply in equivalent density without industrial fortification.

The war on livestock is not a war on carbon; it is a war on the single greatest anti-poverty program our species ever devised.

And the animals themselves?

Remove humans tomorrow and most commercial chickens would die of exposure, most Merino sheep would cook alive under their own wool within a single season, most dairy breeds would succumb to mastitis and starvation.

These creatures are not merely domesticated; they are domesticated beyond the point of no return.

To call for their mass elimination is not to “rewild” the planet; it is to condemn to extinction the very species we spent ten thousand years bringing into existence.

The Net Zero ideologue looks at a pasture and sees a methane factory.

The farmer looks at the same pasture and sees the solar engine that turns indigestible cellulose into human brain food, using only sunlight, rain, and a ruminant’s four stomachs.

One view is written in spreadsheets; the other is written in the oldest contract between species on Earth.

So the question is no longer technical. It is existential.

Does the Net Zero vision regard Homo Sapiens as a natural outcome of four billion years of evolution, conscious stardust that learned to tend the Garden, or does it see us as a plague that must be cured by returning the world to a state that existed before our ancestors ever stood upright?

The cow is not the enemy of the planet.

The enemy of the planet is the hubris that believes eight billion people can be fed by erasing one of the deepest and most successful relationships our species has ever known. The pasture is not a problem to be solved; it is a solution our ancestors discovered long before anyone invented the word “sustainable.”

We abandon it at our peril, and at theirs.