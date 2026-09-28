Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

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GREG HE's avatar
GREG HE
Sep 29

Realy fine writing! Chalenging enough to keep one's attention yet understandable by the layman. It is a pitty that this doesn't reach a wider audiance as it would put paid to the nonesense that C02 is the end all & be all of climate. After all, we are all living through what the equations exlain.

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David Hulme
Sep 29

Now, if only all of this dense scientific language could be simplified (Feynman Technique), so that the ordinary Mark 1 human being could understand this, it would scupper the scare-tactics of the controlling class that stands to make not only a huge amount of money but gain the control of the masses by limiting their activity. 🙂

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