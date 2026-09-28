It is my intention, that by writing this article, people will be better equipped to understand the recent publication by Demetris Koutsoyiannis titled Relative importance of carbon dioxide and water in the greenhouse effect: Does the tail wag the dog? In this paper, Demetris Koutsoyianni argues that changes in tropospheric CO 2 concentration contributes a mere 4% to 5% to the greenhouse effect and that H 2 O vapor and clouds contribute at 87% to 95%.

This study is fantastic, but challenging to digest; thus, the motivation for this article.

While my writing on this broad topic has been evolving these past months, I have yet to succintly frame the concept of The Total Greenhouse Effect as a function that acts as the summation of two opposing greenhouse effects - one from clouds and the other by IR active gases.

TOTAL GREENHOUSE EFFECT (TGE) = f(Couds + IR Active Gases).

In other words, TGE is clear-sky IR active gases plus clouds - this definition is so crucial to understand, as common parlance speaks of “THE” greenhouse effect solely in terms of IR active gases almost never in terms of clouds plus IR active gases.

Doubly important to emphasize is the fact that clouds also reflect incoming solar radiation; on a global average that solar term is larger, so more cloud cools.

In fact, a 1 % increase in total cloud cover over a single decade, would more than offset, by a factor of 2x, the warming influence create by rising CO 2 over the past 25 years.

How these two greenhouse effects act in opposition to each other is simply due to the fact that on a net basis, clouds are cooling agents. Thus, while an expansion of the cloud greenhouse effect (CGHE) will trap lower tropospheric IR radiation, it will also reflect back into space, even more in-coming solar radiation - a net cooling effect.

See an article I wrote in April 2025 that dives deeper into the literature on cloud physics and cloud types in relation to their unique greenhouse effect. I will summarize this article by simply saying that deeply convective clouds are my far the dominant cloud type in trapping outgoing longwavelength radiation (OLR) within the lower troposphere.

The clear sky greenhouse effect produced by IR active gases (e.g., CO 2 , CH 4 , O 3 ) is an altogether too familiar concept. However, I have shown that 21st century broadband OLR measurements shows next to no dependence on how much CO 2 we emit into the troposphere.

I will call this greenhouse effect due to IR active gases, the Clear-sky Greenhouse Gas Effect or CS-GHGE, where as expected, clear-sky means void of clouds.

Figure 1 demonstrates one of the central reasons why I believe it is necessary to define this idea of a Total Greenhouse Effect (TGE).

I have combined complimentary atmospheric structure - circulation imagery to aid the mind’s-eye in seeing how the dynamics of interannual to decadal changes in the Pacific tropical easterlies give rise to a domino effect reorganization of tropical circulation and deeply convective clouds over a successive series of El Nino to La Nina states as part of Pacific Walker Circulation dynamics.

Note that these states are not reversible, which is what I would argued is expected from a nonlinear / nonequilibrium thermodynamic system, such as the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

Furthermore, ENSO states are but a high frequency harmonics of decadal scale evolution of the Pacific, such as the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation (IPO) and are thought by some to be influenced by solar - orbital mechanics (see Slowdown of the Walker circulation at solar cycle maximum).

For a deeper dive into these mechanics, please see my article written in February 2026.

Figure 1. Dynamic representation of the role played by Pacific Walker Circulation in modulating the global broadband OLR.

As shown, La Nina states coincide with an intensification of deeply convective cloud structures over Indonesia, Africa and South America, which in turn gives rise to a reduction in OLR as the cloud greenhouse effect increases.

Likewise, during El Ninos, these cloud greenhouse effect reverse and OLR increases proportional to the deceleration of the Pacific easterlies.

So where do IR active gases and the clear-sky greenhouse effect fit into this description?

The answer comes to the relative scale of influence and the tendency of both greenhouse effects to change in opposition to each other.

Dennis L. Hartmann is a prominent atmospheric scientist (University of Washington) who has served as an IPCC contributing / lead author in earlier assessment cycles, stated in 1994 that:

While Hartmann does not use the term CGHE, his statement indirectly validates it by acknowledging that a reduction in the CGHE gives rise to a net absorption of sunshine and an increase in atmospheric heat ventilation efficiency as this term in the TGHE decreases.

Hartmann’s statement shows that as the CGHE decreases, an approximately +1 Watt per m2 imbalance develops between incoming short wavelength (ASR) versus outgoing longwavelength radiation (OLR).

It is this imbalance that causes the growth of CGHE and CS-GHGE to have opposite effects.

1% Increase in CGHE

Gives rise to a reduction of 3.2 Watts per m2 in ASR and 2.1 Watts per m2 in OLR. In otherwords, the atmosphere ventilates heat into space less efficiently as the CGHE expands and the surface absorbs less ASR, thereby causing a cooling effect.

1% Decrease in CGHE

Gives rise to an increase in 3.2 Watts per m2 in ASR and 2.1 Watts per m2 in OLR. In otherwords, the atmosphere ventilates heat into space more efficiently as the CGHE contracts and the surface absorbs more ASR, thereby causing a warming effect.

These definitions matter, as radiative balance measurements of the Earth during the Satellite Era, have shown that the global average cloud coverage has been declining.

Hans-Rolf Dubal et al showed that total global cloud cover declined by 3% from 1993 to 2003 or -3% per decade and Michael Jones et al showed that there was a 7% reduction in total cloud cover between 1987 and 2017 or -2.3% per decade.

Clearly, we are in a scenario where the CGHE is in decline.

I argue that this decline is the first order basis for the linear correlation between OLR and the UAH lower tropospheric global air temperature (GAT) anomaly as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Linear relationship between lower tropospheric global air temperature (UAH) versus CERES satellite measured outgoing long wavelength radiation (OLR).

This is not to say that measured OLR is solely due to a reduction in CGHE. Rather, this is to say that an increase in OLR flux is a function of both Stefan-Boltzman surface temperature growth AND from a reduction in the CGHE - as represented by the equation below:

Where the following definitions applies:

4εσT 0 3ΔT (warmer emitting air/surface)

This term represents the linearized Stefan-Boltzmann (SB) heat flux equation or the first-order Taylor expansion of εσT4 relative to a baseline temperature (T o ). Therefore, a small rise in the temperature of the layers that actually emit to space increases OLR in proportion to ΔT. For a ~1 K anomaly on a ~255–288 K planet, the neglected T4 curvature is tiny, so a scatterplot of OLR versus tropospheric temperature looks linear.

Δε cloud,WV σT4 (less cloud greenhouse / drier window)

This term represents the change in the column’s effective longwave emissivity (ε) caused by clouds and water vapor (WV). In the graybody shorthand εσT4, ε is how “black” the Earth looks in the infrared as seen from space. Thick high cloud or a moist column raises IR trapping and lowers OLR for a given (T). Clearing cloud or drying the atmospheric window raises ε in this bookkeeping (more of the hot lower atmosphere is visible), so OLR rises at almost fixed temperature.

The subscript on Δε cloud,WV splits the opacity change into:

Cloud — amount, height, and optical depth of cloud;

WV — water vapor in the infrared window and upper troposphere, including circulation-driven drying that is not the uniform Clausius–Clapeyron moistening that rides along with ΔT.

So Δε cloud,WV σT4 means: how much extra (or less) longwave leaves because the greenhouse of cloud and vapor changed, holding the Stefan–Boltzmann T4 piece separate.

Of course, ΔT is driven by ASR and by downwelling IR radiation; however, Δε cloud,WV is NOT necessarily a direct function of ΔT, but rather by changes in atmospheric circulation (e.g., Figure 1).

This is an extremely important distinction from the idea that Δε cloud,WV is a first order function of ΔT. To demonstrate that atmospheric circulation is first order in its control over Δε cloud,WV , I include Figure 3, which shows zonal cloud amounts (fractions) over both land and ocean as measured by different satellite products.

Figure 3. Zonal cloud amounts (fractions) over both land and ocean.

The max and mins in cloud fractions are due to the prevalence of cyclonic versus anticyclonic air masses and NOT due to differences in near surface air temperature.

In regions defined by low pressure cyclonic air masses, atmospheric circulation is convectively upwelling, while in regions defined by high pressure anticyclonic air masses, atmospheric circulation subsiding.

A great representation is shown in Figure 4, showing the difference in cloud amounts between both atmospheric circulation classes.

Figure 4. Illustration showing cyclonic (left) and anticyclonic (right) air masses and differences in cloud amount.

As with cloud fraction, water vapor is a function of atmospheric circulation. The high (H) and low (L) pressure zones in Figure 4 have water vapor partial pressures that are NOT functions of temperature, but rather are set by whether air masses are ascending or descending.

Therefore, I end this article by simply bringing your attention to Figure 1 as evidence interannual to decadal changes in Walker Circulation is a leading factor influencing Δε cloud,WV and therefore the Total Greenhouse Effect (TGE). As Demetris Koutsoyiannis argues, so do I - the difference being I emphasize that changes in water vapor and clouds are controlled by atmospheric circulation and that their underlying exter-terrestrial forcings, are first order in controlling changes in the TGE.

Conclusion

The Total Greenhouse Effect is the sum of clear-sky infrared-active gases and clouds. Clouds trap outgoing longwave radiation (OLR), especially where deep convection builds cold tops along the global tropics; they also reflect sunlight. On a global average base, the solar reflectivity term wins, so more cloud cools and less cloud warms.

Pacific Walker dynamics move that cloud field on both interannual to decadal time scales. When the trades slacken during El Niño, west-Pacific convective cloud towers thin, the infrared window opens, outgoing longwave ventilate more efficiently, and more sunshine reaches the surface.

La Niña does the reverse.

Those swings are large and fast, while the clear-sky IR active gas greenhouse effect term changes slowly.

Therefore, the 21st century satellite OLR record is therefore a story of temperature and circulation, not of the latest tonne of human CO₂.

That is why 21st century changes in OLR tracks the UAH lower tropospheric air air temperatre anomaly in a nearly straight line. A warmer emitting layer raises emission by the linearized Stefan–Boltzmann response, while at the same time, a thinner cloud-and-vapor greenhouse lets more heat out at almost fixed temperature.

The second term is first-order in ascent versus subsidence or in cyclonic towers versus anticyclonic clear air and not a simple slave of global mean temperature.

If cloud cover has been drifting down in the satellite era, the cloud greenhouse is contracting and the planet is both venting longwave more efficiently and absorbing more sunshine. Total greenhouse trapping still includes CO₂, methane, and ozone, but changes in the Total Greenhouse Effect cannot be read from those gases alone.

Recommended recent publications on this broad topic:

Cloud Regime Contributions to Recent Changes in Outgoing Radiation

Impact and Variability of Cloud Types on Earth’s Top-of-Atmosphere Energy Balance in the Tropics: A 19-Year Analysis of High-Resolution CERES Data