Foreword

I have heard from numerous Albertans over the past year, who claim to be pro-Alberta sovereignty, but have stated that they can not support the citizen’s initiated petition to secure a referendum ballot question on Alberta Independence, simply because of their dislike of Jeffrey Rath (legal counsel and co-founder/organizer) of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP).

When I remind people that King Ralph Klein (former beloved Alberta Premier) was also known to be even more subtle or brash as Jeffrey Rath, I am reminded that Alberta’s culture has changed since the Klein Era.

The Klein Era of Shoot, Shovel and Shut-up or the Peter Lougheed Era (former beloved Alberta Premier) of Let those Eastern Bastards Freeze in the Dark, mark a period of Alberta culture where Albertans valued speaking truth to power in politics over political correctness.

I agree that Alberta culture has changed over the past 20 years.

As such, I also agree that there is a basis to the concerns over the idea that Jeffrey Rath could be representing Alberta’s interests if a referendum vote achieves greater than 51% YES.

Note that while this question of Jeffry Rath’s future role in the APP inspired this article, answering this question is not my intention.

Rather, I am writing this article for those who are hung up over political correctness and have yet to embrace evidence of irreconcilable differences between Canada and the rest of Canada. This article should be viewed as analogous to as supporting content to a Statement of Claim of Divorce and not as a blue print for an Independent Alberta.

This vision of an Independent Alberta will be a future article.

For the rest of my subscribers, I trust that you will come away with a greater appreciation for why the Alberta Independence Movement has gained so much traction.

Executive Summary

Alberta’s sovereignty debate has entered a decisive new phase. The October 19th 2026 vote on autonomy measures and the citizen‑driven push for a formal independence referendum, reflects a province no longer content to plead for fairness within a federation that consistently sidelines its interests. For many Albertans, independence is not a reaction to a single policy or grievance. It is the culmination of a long‑standing realization: Alberta is a distinct society whose values, culture, and political instincts diverge sharply from those of Laurentian Canada.

This divide is not new. Laurentian Canada was shaped by British Loyalist and a deep suspicion of American‑style individualism. Alberta, by contrast, was built by waves of American and European settlers who carried a frontier ethos of self‑reliance, personal responsibility, and a belief that individual rights are God given and precede government. These cultural foundation still largely define Alberta today, even as federal policy increasingly reflects the priorities of a more populous, urban, and bureaucratic East.

Economic conflict over pipelines has merely exposed the deeper rift. From the National Policy to the National Energy Program to today’s carbon‑pricing regime (effectively a 500% tax on Alberta’s industrial natural gas use), Ottawa has repeatedly used federal power to reshape Alberta’s economy without its consent. Equalization compounds the imbalance, transferring billions from Alberta to provinces that refuse to develop their own resources.

But the independence movement is about more than being landlocked by regulation or drained by fiscal policy. It is about identity and values. Like Quebec, Alberta recognizes itself as culturally distinct: tougher on crime, firmer on victim rights, more committed to traditional family structures, and more aligned with the historic Canadian values of hard work, duty, community and faith. Many Albertans believe these values have been abandoned under a decade of Laurentian liberalism that argued Canada was a post nationalist state.

The question now is not whether Alberta is frustrated. It is whether a province with such a strong and distinct cultural identity can continue to thrive within a Confederation that increasingly views traditional values as precursors to ideological extremism.

Table of Contents

As this is a substantial article, I felt it helpful to outline how it is structured:

Introduction Loyalists in the East, Yankees in the West: The 1776 Revolutionary Roots of Canada’s Divide The Polluter Must Pay Myth: How Climate Pretext Fuels Alberta’s Push for Sovereignty Alberta’s Quiet Rebellion: From Woke Lockdowns to Addition Recovery and Individual Rights Ottawa’s Permissive Stance: From Undefined Foreign Interference to Banking Blind Spots and Foreign Mercenaries Reconciliation Without Truth or Justice? British Columbia’s UNDRIP Path Amid Rising Land-Title Uncertainty Ottawa’s Climate Policies: Legalized Fraud Masquerading as Virtue Bill C-9: Ottawa’s Latest Assault on Religious Freedom Under the Guise of Combatting Hate A Challenge to undecided Albertans

1.0 Introduction

As an Albertan voter, I am pro-Independence because I view statehood as an opportunity to rebuild a system of governance where Albertan votes actually matter and that closer aligns with traditional values.

As such, the recently announced October 19th vote on a range of Alberta sovereignty related issues, is arguably but a placeholder for the yet to be formalized referendum question on Independence. For my subscribers who are not Albertan, there is presently a citizen’s initiated petition underway to gain a minimum of 177,000 signatures required by law to achieve a specific ballot question on the following:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Note that the Clarity Act is Canada’s constitutional framework for such a hypothetical succession, which received royal assent June 29, 2000 and was formalized in response to Quebec’s longer term contentions with Canadian Confederation and a reoccurring positive sentiment towards independence.

Bear in mind that the Oath of Allegiance of Canadian provincial (excluding Quebec in some variations) and federal politicians is as follows:

“I, [full name], do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third.”

Canada is a constitutional monarchy.

In 1987, the Provinces came together under the Meech Lake Accord, in an attempt to address the grievances of Quebecers, who were highly disenfranchised over the 1982 Constitution Act, which it felt had eroded its distinct society status within Confederation.

At this 11th hour, there is zero appetite for a Meech Lake Accord equivalent for Alberta. In fact, many who oppose this referendum, vehemently suggest that should the vote fail, Independence supporters should leave Canada outright.

After Meech Lake, Jacques Parizeau, the Premier of Quebec (1994 to 1996) and leader of the Parti Québécois, traveled to France in January 1995 to seek pledges of support and early recognition of Quebec as an independent state in the event of a successful sovereignty referendum later that year.

During his four-day official visit to Paris (starting January 23, 1995), Parizeau:

Addressed the French National Assembly.

Appealed directly to the French government and leaders to “quickly recognize” an independent Quebec if voters chose sovereignty.

Emphasized that France should play a leading role in international recognition, quoting French Senate reports and framing non-recognition as a potential “second abandonment” of Quebec.

Received treatment typically reserved for heads of sovereign states, including pomp and symbolic honors from French officials (e.g., supportive comments from Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac at the time).

This trip was part of Parizeau’s strategy to secure international legitimacy and diplomatic backing, particularly from France as a key Francophone ally, for Quebec statehood ahead of the October 30, 1995 referendum (which ultimately failed narrowly, 50.58% No to 49.42% Yes).

However, when founding members of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) traveled to Washington, D.C., to seek assurances of U.S. recognition of Alberta as an independent state in the event of a successful “YES” vote in a referendum, they were met with open calls of treason by British Columbia Premier David Eby.

Bear in mind that 90% of Alberta’s exports are destined for American markets and historically, a large portion of original Albertan settlers were from the US Midwest. The Ringland family on my biological Father’s side, immigrated to Alberta from North Dakota at the turn of the 20th century.

2.0 Loyalists in the East, Yankees in the West: The 1776 Revolutionary Roots of Canada’s Divide

In my opinion, the origins of the cultural divide between Laurentian Canadians and Western Canadians began with the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783). It is estimated that between 40,000 to 50,000 British Loyalists (also known as United Empire Loyalists or “Tories”) fled to Canada from the southern colonies during this interval of time. Bear in mind that the population of the British Colonies in Nova Scotia and Quebec, were between 100,000 and 130,000 prior to this mass immigration event.

You can imagine how disruptive this period of time was, especially for the predominately French speaking Quebecers, who had only become a British Colony in 1763.

I am sure the sentiment among French speaking Quebecers was nothing short of disgust and fear.

From being annexed by Britain following war between France and Britain just 20 years earlier, to being forced to accommodate a massive immigration wave of British Loyalists from the Thirteen Colonies, the seeds of distrust of English speaking colonialists and a deep anti-American sentiment took hold.

Note that the newly formed American government formally extended an invitation to Quebec and surrounding British Colonies to their north in July 1776 to join the newly formed Confederation of United States (Article XI).

The text of Article XI states:

“Canada acceding to this confederation, and joining in the measures of the United States, shall be admitted into, and entitled to all the advantages of this Union; but no other colony shall be admitted into the same, unless such admission be agreed to by nine States.”

The Continental Congress had already made diplomatic overtures, sending letters to the inhabitants of Quebec in 1774 and 1775 inviting them to send delegates to the Congress and join the resistance. When these peaceful efforts failed to produce results, the Congress shifted to military action.

The close proximity of British forces along the northern border was deemed an unacceptable risk.

On June 27, 1775, U.S. Congress authorized Major General Philip Schuyler to invade if conditions were favourable and if it was “not disagreeable to the Canadians.” George Washington, in his address to the Canadians, emphasized that the troops were sent “not to plunder, but to protect you.”

The campaign involved two prongs:

One force under Richard Montgomery captured Montreal in November 1775.

A second under Benedict Arnold endured a grueling march through Maine to join up near Quebec City.

The combined forces besieged Quebec City but suffered a disastrous defeat in the Battle of Quebec on December 31, 1775, where Montgomery was killed and Arnold wounded. The Americans held parts of the province briefly but were forced to retreat in the spring of 1776 after British reinforcements arrived

Needless to say, between the mass immigration of British Loyalists and the invasion by the American Revolutionary Forces, the conditions were set for both long term distrust of Quebecers to English speaking British Loyalists and deeply rooted anti-American sentiment within Quebec.

The last tit-for-tat between British (Canadian) forces and the Americans was in 1812 / 1813, when British forces invaded and burned the Presidential Palace in Washington and American forces destroyed Fort York, the capital of present day Ontario.

Fast forward to the middle of the 19th century, Canadians watched with growing anxiety as American expansionism acquired vast tracts of territory between 1812 / 1813 and 1867 and increasingly viewed these events as a threat to what it viewed as its western territories.

In 1867, the Dominion of Canada was created through Confederation and by the decision to build a transcontinental railway in Canada was made in 1871 when British Columbia joined Confederation on July 20, 1871.

In fact, transcontinental railway being built was a condition of British Columbia’s agreement to join the Confederation.

Sir John A. Macdonald viewed the transcontinental railway as a vital strategic instrument for asserting Canadian sovereignty over the western territories, effectively “planting the flag” of the Dominion across the continent, and for countering the serious risk of American annexation.

While the first Dominion of Canada census conducted following British Columbia’s admission into Confederation on July 20, 1871, was not until 1881, there was not yet data collected on country of origin for new immigrants in Western Canada.

However, historical records suggests that 10s of thousands of Americans immigrated into Western Canada during the Gold Rush Era of 1850 to 1900.

The major individual gold rushes in British Columbia and the Yukon during the late 19th and early 20th centuries were the Queen Charlotte Islands Gold Rush (1850–1851), Fraser River Gold Rush (1858–1860), Cariboo Gold Rush (1861–1867), Rock Creek and Wild Horse Creek) rushes (1864–1865), Forty-mile rush (1886), and the Klondike Gold Rush (1896–1899).

While many of these American immigrants returned to United States as the gold rush subsided, untold thousands took of permanent residence.

Historical records documenting the influx of American immigrants into Alberta from the mid-19th century through the 1930s show a gradual increase, accelerating significantly in the late 1890s and early 20th century.

In the 1870s–1880s, the region (then part of the Northwest Territories) had a sparse population with limited American presence, mainly traders, ranchers, and cattlemen crossing from the U.S. Plains, as noted in Hudson’s Bay Company post journals, North-West Mounted Police reports), and early homestead files under the Dominion Lands Act (1872).

The 1881 and 1891 Dominion censuses recorded small numbers of U.S.-born individuals in trading posts and southern ranching areas.

American settlement grew markedly after 1896 under aggressive immigration policies (promoted by Clifford Sifton - cover image) such as the Dominion Land Act, with many experienced farmers from the U.S. Midwest bringing machinery and expertise.

Between 1898 and 1914, over 600,000 Americans moved north into the Prairies (including Alberta); they arrived individually or in groups, contributing to rapid population growth.

These Americans who immigrated into Western Canada between 1850 to the Great Depression, were nothing like the British Loyalists who immigrated in mass into Central and Atlantic Canada during the Revolutionary War of Independence. Like oil-in-water, these American Melting Pot immigrants, who fundamentally believed that individual rights are God Given, added to the evolving cultural mix in Alberta and Western Canada.

By the time of Clifford Sifton, we see clear evidence of how Laurentian Canadians, especially in Ottawa, viewed the role of Western Canadians within Confederation.

This role of course was indebted servitude to Central Canada and to fuel the industrialization of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

One of the first examples of this sentiment was Sir John A. MacDonald’s National Policy, implemented in 1879, which imposed protective tariffs (20%) on American-manufactured goods, including essential agricultural machinery, which Prairie farmers in Manitoba and the future provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta relied upon heavily.

These duties significantly raised the cost of farm implements for Western settlers, who often had no local manufacturing alternatives and faced higher prices compared to their American counterparts, while simultaneously protecting central Canadian industrial interests.

This economic imbalance fostered deep resentment among Prairie farmers, who felt they were subsidizing eastern manufacturers through inflated input costs without receiving equivalent protection or benefits for their wheat exports.

The resulting sense of exploitation, exacerbated by the lack of political representation before provincial status in 1905 and the perception that federal policy favoured the East, became a foundational grievance in early Western Canadian alienation. These policies fueled demands for tariff reform, greater regional autonomy, and the rise of protest movements such as the United Farmers of Alberta and the Progressive Party in the early 20th century.

3.0 The Polluter Must Pay Myth: How Climate Pretext Fuels Alberta’s Push for Sovereignty

After a lost century of failed attempts to create Fire Walls of protection for Alberta against jurisdictional intrusion by Ottawa and ignored pleas to treated as equals in Confederation, Alberta is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of support for Independence.

While Albertans rallied within Confederation under the political slogan of the West Wants In, during the late 1980s under Preston Manning, leader of the former Reform Party, it is fair to say that for many Albertans in 2026, it would be more fitting to say the West Wants Out.

While the West Wants In was a rallying cry following the destructive National Energy Program (NEP) of Pierre Eliot Trudeau, the West Wants Out or WEXIT was the instinctual response to his Son’s NEP 2.0.

Conversely and from the Laurentian Canadian perspective, while the NEP 1.0 was sold under the banner of consumer equality and energy affordability for Eastern Canadians, the NEP 2.0 was pushed through the Supreme Court of Canada and embraced at eastern voting booths under the pretense that the Pollute Must Pay.

Of course, the burden of both largely fell on the shoulders of Albertans and Eastern Canadians largely felt justified in penalizing their polluting cousins out west.

While the the NEP 1.0 was borne out of economic nationalism after the 1970s Oil Crisis and the Iranian Revolution, which saw massive inflation and extreme volatility in the price of oil that disproportionately benefited oil producing jurisdictions like Alberta, the NEP 2.0 was created under the pretense of a Climate Crisis.

Without going into all aspects of Trudeau Senior’s NEP 1.0, it is sufficient here to acknowledge some of its key Federal revenue generating features:

Western Canadian crude flowing east was be priced at 50% of international valuations and Ottawa took the difference; Export taxes were imposed on crude flowing to United States; Imposed production taxes on Western Canadian natural gas, natural gas liquids and petroleum production, where collectively these were the Petroleum and Gas Revenue Tax (PGRT) and the Natural Gas and Gas Liquids Tax (NGGLT). The PGRT was 8% of net before provincial royalties and the NGGLT varied between 15 to 30% on gross natural gas sales; and These new revenues to subsidize oil consumption in Eastern Canada and to fund the growth of the newly formed Petro-Canada oil & gas crown corporation.

Needless to say, the NEP 1.0 was devastating for Western Canada (e.g., unemployment rising from ~3.7% to over 12% in the early 1980s) and Alberta in particular.

Fast forwarding to 1985 and after an estimated $100 billion earned by the Federal Government through these price controls and wealth redistribution schemes, the NEP 1.0 was put to rest following the election of Brian Mulroney.

While the NEP 1.0’s PGRT and NGGLT were crippling taxes, they pale in comparison to the NEP 2.0’s slatted ultimate target of $170 per tonne of emitted CO 2 . For a climate polluter like Alberta, which is heavily dependent on natural gas for both residential and industrial heating and power generation, a $170 per tonne CO 2 tax on natural gas is equivalent to $9 per GJ.

Bear in mind that current AECO pricing for natural gas in Alberta has varied between $1 and $2 per GJ over the past few years.

Thus, the NEP 2.0 represents an unheard of 500% tax on Alberta’s heavy industrial consumption of natural gas.

Figure 1 is introduced to illustrate just how reliant Alberta’s grid is on both heavy industry and on natural gas to power its provincial grid.

Note that since the Alberta NDP accelerated the phase out of 5,800 MW of coal power generation ten years ago, there has been a rapid transition to a reliance on waste heat recovery (cogeneration) to produce electricity through steam turbine power generation.

Heavy industrial cogeneration has become Alberta’s baseload power.

Industrial facilities like steam injection bitumen production in the oil sands, to heavy crude oil upgrading and refining, as well as petrochemical plants, have become extremely well integrated into the provincial grid and are all heavily dependent on affordable natural gas.

The NEP 1.0 under Mark Carney’s Industrial Carbon Tax stands to increase the cost of natural gas for these industries by a 5x factor relative to AECO pricing.

Note that a 5x increase on natural gas costs for an average bitumen producing steam injection plant in Alberta would increase the energy cost from $4 per barrel (@ $2 per GJ) to $22 per barrel (@$9 per GJ tax + $2 per GJ gas price). Bear in mind that at current prices for Western Canadian crude, a bitumen producer earns $35 to $45 per barrel.

Likewise note that the higher the operating cost for these steam injection plants, the lower the royalty rate the Province receives per barrel from the Producer.

Figure 1. Power pool mix in Alberta as of February 16th, 2026.

What is equally astounding is the fact that not once over the past decade of weak protest by Alberta and Canadian Conservatives, have I ever heard anyone point out the 5x inflationary effect that $170 per tonne CO 2 tax is going to have on Canadian heavy industry by 2030.

As far as I know, I am the only Canadian energy scientist who have looked past the gaslighting associated with listing this consumption tax in emission intensity units, to quantify its true inflationary impact on natural gas prices.

Given the premise of the NEP 2.0 legislation is the Polluter Must Pay and that human CO 2 emissions are the cause of the claims of a present Climate Emergency, most engineers and scientists in Canada look the other way when this consumption taxes' obvious inflation impact is eluded to by the likes of Pierre Poilievre.

I recommend that all energy prices (e.g., gasoline, electricity) be listed in $ per GJ, instead of the different units for gasoline ($ per L) versus electricity ($ per kWh) versus natural gas ($ per GJ) versus coal ($ per tonne).

If energy was priced in $ CDN per GJ for these types of energy, this is what Canadians would be well acquainted with:

$0.17 per kWh electricity (average 2025 Canadian retail price) = $47 per GJ $1 per L gasoline (Edmonton rack price) = $31 per GJ $180 per tonne thermal coal = $7 per GJ AECO natural gas $1 to $2 per GJ

On a pre-tax $ per GJ basis, electricity is on average 25 to 50 times more expensive than natural gas.

The question all Albertans and Canadians must ask is why does Ottawa remain so steadfast in its insistence that the NEP 2.0 path to Net Zero 2050 is to electrify the economy and to use every regulatory measure within its power to restrict access to the most affordable forms of energy (i.e., natural gas and coal)?

Oh right, because there is a Climate Emergency.

Here is the thing folks, when the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruled in 2021 on the Federal Government’s Constitutional right to regulate national CO 2 emissions, there was never any debate on the validity of the claim that modern measurements of subtle changes in climate was due to human use of hydrocarbons.

In fact, the Provinces all bent the knee to the alarmist claims of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

You know, the same organization that recently declared that a new Era of Global Boiling had began, when in fact it was simply the large 2023 / 24 El Nino event occurring at the same time the natural sea surface temperature state of the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO) was peaking.

In my recent Substack video presentation titled There is not one Greenhouse Effect, there are two, I show peer reviewed research showing that this Global Boiling Event was defined by an anomalously low cloud cover state that emerged in both the Pacific Tropics and across the Tropical to North Atlantic regions.

In other words, it was not human CO 2 emissions, but Global Brightening driven by elevated sunshine that drove global temperatures to anomalously high values in 2023 / 24.

Of course, there is no such language allowed in Canadian politics or in academia.

In the 2021 Supreme Court ruling on Federal jurisdiction, of the 15 to 20 non-governmental intervenors present over the two day hearings (September 22–23, 2020), there was not a single intervenor present who challenged the Liberal Government’s claims on human causation.

These intervenors included:

Environmental groups (e.g., Environmental Defence Canada, David Suzuki Foundation, Canadian Environmental Law Association) Public health organizations (e.g., Canadian Public Health Association) Indigenous groups (e.g., Assembly of First Nations, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation) Women’s rights advocates (e.g., National Association of Women and the Law) Canadian Taxpayers Federation (opposing the Act).

The only intervenors who contended, did so solely on the basis of Constitutional jurisdiction.

Blacklock’s Reporter revealed in January 2025 that the federal Court Challenges Program (CCP) funded non-governmental intervenors who supported the government’s position in the 2021 Supreme Court case Reference re Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (2021 SCC 11), where the carbon tax was upheld.

The articles Feds Paid Carbon Tax Friends (January 22, 2025) and Carbon Tax A ‘Human Right (January 23, 2025) disclosed that the CCP subsidized advocacy groups to argue in favour of the tax’s constitutionality, framing it as advancing “human rights,” but refused to name recipients or disclose specific amounts for that case, citing litigation privilege and other reasons.

Separately, a Blacklock’s report from October 2024 noted that the CCP had spent $24.9 million in total since its revival in 2017 on various Charter-related test cases and interventions.

In other words, tax payers were funding the appearance of a grassroots support for unprecedented levels of taxation on energy use in a country defined by its massive geography and extremely cold winters.

All in the name of human rights and climate justice.

I seriously doubt a single intervenor pointed out that the $170 per tonne CO 2 penalty on natural gas use would empower the Federal Government to tax consumption 500% above the value of the gas.

Since 2021 SCC 11, the Federal Government has doubled down on its newly minted dystopian powers to characterize Canadian agricultural CO 2 and CH 4 emissions as being as being as large a climate polluter as Alberta’s oil sands sector.

As I discussed in a recent Substack article titled Methane Rules Today, Farmers Tomorrow, Ottawa leverages IPCC reports to characterize gases from crop residue decomposition, domestic animal respiration and digestion, as equivalent to industrial pollution.

As a scientist and rancher, I am so enraged over this pseudo-scientific illogic that I have begun to openly state that this outlook on ranching and farming is akin to a mental disorder.

When I hear Ottawa et al speak about our agricultural sector, it makes me ask does the NEP 2.0 Net Zero vision regard Homo Sapiens as a natural outcome of four billion years of evolution, self aware stardust that learned to tend the Garden (aka ranching, farming), or does it see us as a plague that must be cured by returning the world to a state that existed before our ancestors ever stood upright?

Arguably, this illogic is the most profound metropolitan delusion in human history.

It’s the belief that eight billion people can be gently nudged back into a pre-industrial state by bureaucrats who have never heard a rooster crow at dawn and this would be called progress.

Yet this is the ideology that Ottawa and its multi-billion dollar consultant apparatus pushes on the Confederation, all the while ignoring the fact that a single modern Canadian farmer is so productive, their annual blood, sweat and tears effectively produces enough food to support the dietary requirements of hundreds if not thousands.

For every agrarian worker removed from the fields, since the Industrial Revolution, a barrel of oil has been required to fill the gap and to power the ever increasing mechanization that defines modern agricultural practices.

Likewise, the public relations apparatus that advances Ottawa’s NEP 2.0 Net Zero insanity, refuses to acknowledge that Alberta’s oil & gas sector produces upwards of 25% of the provinces GDP and public sector revenue, while employing only 4 to 5% of the provincial work force.

If Alberta were an independent country and the federal corporate income tax of its oil & gas sector were diverted to Edmonton instead of Ottawa, upwards of 35% of public sector revenue would come from its energy industry.

Instead of saluting such excellence in productivity, Ottawa argues that the Polluter Must Pay.

Remember, it is Alberta’s oil & gas industry that allows the province to have the lowest corporate income tax (CIT) in the Confederation and is leading reason for why Alberta continues to lead the country in job creation and GDP growth. Provincial + Federal CIT for businesses with over $500,000 revenue per year are 8% + 15% and 2% + 9%, respectively, for those with revenues lower than this threshold.

To conclude this section, I will briefly touch on the long standing imbalance within Confederation that is made possible through Federal Equalization.

Historically, Canada’s federal equalization program is a formula-based transfer system established in 1957 and constitutionally entrenched in 1982 (Section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982), whereby the federal government provides unconditional payments to provinces with below-average fiscal capacity.

The program’s stated intent is to enable provincial governments to provide reasonably comparable levels of public services at reasonably comparable levels of taxation, regardless of their ability to raise revenue.

It measures each province’s fiscal capacity, which is the revenue it could theoretically generate by applying national average tax rates to its tax bases, including personal income, corporate income, sales taxes, property taxes, and 50% of non-renewable resource revenues, against a national average standard.

Provinces falling below receive payments to bring them closer to that average, funded from general federal revenues.

Alberta’s primary contention is that the formula creates profound fiscal inequality and unfairness, despite contributing disproportionately to federal revenues (often 14–17% despite having ~12% of the population).

Alberta receives no equalization payments (as a “have” province) while indirectly subsidizing recipient provinces (primarily Quebec, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island) through its net outflows, estimated at $15–$27 billion annually in recent years.

The biggest bone that Alberta has is with Quebec, who like Atlantic Canada, sits on a massive hydrocarbon resource base that it has made illegal to even explore to characterize its full extent.

If Quebec and Atlantic Canada begins to develop its hydrocarbon resources, this will reduce equalization payments.

Easy money is addicting.

Furthermore, Eastern Canadian provinces have imported upwards of $150 billion of oil and gas products over the past decade from international markets, after the Federal Liberal Government made it all but possible for the 1 million barrel per day Energy East pipeline to be built.

Energy East would have ended Eastern Canada’s dependence on foreign oil and would have given Canada the ability to export crude oil to Europe.

Figure 2. Fiscal outflow from Western Canada and in particular from Alberta under the Federal Equalization program.

However, the Liberal Government stated that the proponent of the Energy East pipeline project (legacy TransCanada Corporation) must account for the increase in CO 2 emissions from exporting Alberta heavy crude and this regulatory requirement, among other factors, resulted in the cancellation of the regulatory application.

This regulatory requirement is a first for any major pipeline regulatory review application processes and demonstrated Ottawa’s underlying desire to see the project application cancelled.

We know this, because Ottawa does not apply its climate policies against foreign oil imports into Eastern Canada.

Following this announcement, TransCanada Energy changed its name (rebranding) to TC Energy and shifted its investment focus to United States.

Ultimately, I believe that Ottawa refuses to allow Eastern Canada to become more dependent on Alberta for the oil & gas it imports from international markets, because it does not want Alberta to gain leverage within Confederation.

Even though Western Canadian crude oil is discounted relative to international markets (e.g., Brent) and Eastern Canadians would benefit from lower prices at the pump, Ottawa learned from NEP 1.0 that Albertans will use trade dependencies to fight for greater reciprocity, when push comes to shove.

In October 2021, Albertans voted overwhelmingly in favor of removing the principle of equalization payments from Canada’s Constitution, with 62% supporting the measure in a non-binding referendum held alongside municipal elections. Five years later, there has been zero indications from Ottawa or other provinces that there is a willingness to revisit Equalization.

4.0 Alberta’s Quiet Rebellion: From Woke Lockdowns to Addition Recovery and Individual Rights

This next section is extremely important and it clearly demonstrates that Alberta is truly a distinct culture within Canadian Confederation (like oil-in-water).

Too many people outside of Alberta have come to the overly simplified conclusion that the primary basis of discontent within the Independence movement is the lack of progress on pipelines to markets outside of United States. While this is indeed a wallet-book level contention, it has increasingly had to share air time with a much more deeply rooted emotional beef that Albertans have with both Ottawa and the Rest of Canada (RoC).

Over the past few years, the Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) government has adopted positions on crime and gender identity that frequently diverge from broader Canadian trends and federal or other provincial approaches.

On gender identity, Alberta introduced restrictive policies in 2024 (e.g., Education Amendment Act and Health Statutes Amendment Act), requiring parental consent for students under 16 to use preferred names/pronouns at school, banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors under 16, and limiting transgender girls’ participation in female sports, measures more stringent than in most provinces and often criticized as anti-trans, prompting legal challenges and notwithstanding clause use to shield them from Charter scrutiny.

On crime, the UCP has emphasized self-defense rights, reinforcing homeowners’ ability to use reasonable force against intruders, invoking “castle doctrine” principles absent in federal law.

As well, the UCP has pushed for tougher approaches to child sexual crimes (e.g., calls for mandatory minimums).

One of the most noteworthy departures in Alberta policy from the RoC was the abrupt shift with drug addiction treatment toward a recovery-oriented model prioritizing abstinence and treatment over harm reduction. Figure 3 shows the explosion in drug related over-dose fatalities shortly after the Liberal Government came to power in late 2015.

Examples include closing supervised consumption sites, opposing safe supply, and focusing on involuntary care in some cases, contrasting with federal and many provincial emphases on harm reduction and decriminalization pilots.

Figure 3. Explosive growth in drug overdose fatalities in Canada following the introduction of Liberal legislation relating to narcotics.

Evidence from recent years suggests Alberta’s recovery-oriented addiction treatment model, may be contributing to positive outcomes.

Official provincial data showing a nearly 40% reduction in opioid-related deaths in 2024 compared to 2023, which was more than double the national average decline of 17% in some analyses. Continued decreases in early 2025, followed by over 10,000 additional publicly funded treatment spaces (a 55% capacity increase), and full coverage for medications like Sublocade.

Several other provinces have begun adopting or exploring elements of Alberta’s approach, with Saskatchewan and Ontario signing memoranda of understanding in 2024–2025 to collaborate on recovery-oriented care.

Saskatchewan is advancing its own five-year plan, and even NDP-led British Columbia and Manitoba implementing aspects such as new involuntary care facilities.

In response to a 2025 Supreme Court ruling striking down mandatory minimum sentences for child pornography possession/access as cruel and unusual in some cases, Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP called for Ottawa to use the notwithstanding clause to restore stricter penalties, though no provincial override was applied directly in Alberta.

Additionally, the UCP introduced updates to the Alberta Bill of Rights (2024–2025), expanding protections for property rights, firearms ownership, and the right to refuse medical treatments, explicitly referencing opposition to COVID-era lockdowns, mandates, and restrictions.

Albertans insisted on these structural changes following the illegally invoked Emergency Act against protesting Canadians who dared to demand an end to COVID lawlessness.

No other Province in Confederation implemented such safe guards other than Alberta.

The Bill of Rights updates stands out as more libertarian and critical of pandemic policies than most other jurisdictions, which generally upheld or enforced similar measures without such explicit legislative pushback. These positions reflect a consistent UCP emphasis on parental rights, law-and-order priorities, recovery-focused social policy, and resistance to perceived federal or progressive overreach.

Most of these legislation changes in Alberta are a direct result of a decade increasing lawlessness and moral decay in Canada (Figure 4), which are perceived by Albertans as a direct result of the Liberal Government soft on crime (Woke) legislation over the past 10 plus years.

As Ottawa dictates much of the criminal code and Alberta’s superior courts (i.e., Court of King’s Bench and Court of Appeal) are governed by Federally appointed judges, this is yet another point of contention that is rapidly emerging.

Figure 4. The rise of lawlessness within Canada over the Lost Liberal Decade.

The Alberta UCP, has aggressively challenged Ottawa’s exclusive authority to appoint federal judges to Alberta’s superior courts, by demanding greater provincial input in the selection process.

In a January 23, 2026 letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Premier Danielle Smith threatened to withhold provincial funding for new judicial positions, essential for supporting court operations, unless Ottawa reforms the advisory committees to include more Alberta-nominated members and reflects Alberta’s distinct legal traditions.

She argued the current federal process is politicized, citing perceived Liberal donor ties among appointees. This standoff escalated into a referendum issue: in February 2026, Smith announced Albertans will vote in October 2026 on amending the Constitution to give provinces control over appointing superior court judges within their borders.

The question (one of nine referendum items) reflects broader UCP grievances over federal overreach and judicial independence, positioning the vote as a test of provincial sovereignty and a potential step toward reducing Ottawa’s discretion in Alberta’s justice system.

The move has drawn criticism from the Canadian Bar Association and others for risking politicization of the judiciary, but it underscores Alberta’s push for more autonomy amid ongoing federal-provincial tensions.

These summary stories are but a few that I believe, reinforce the claim that Alberta’s culture is distinct within Canada and is one that has a much stricter sense of personal accountability and a stronger valuation of victim rights than does the RoC.

I must point out the obvious, which is that it is mind blowing that a state of emergency has not been declared in Canada over the tens of thousands of excess deaths caused by opiates, fentanyl and other narcotics over the past decade.

Note that the Trump Administration declared in early 2025, fentanyl to be a Weapon of Mass Destruction and labelled the Mexican Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

Arguably, Ottawa should have and still can invoke the Not Withstanding Clause and remove due process for both Mexican Cartels and Chinese Triads known to be operating within Canada and implement similar measures to destroy these organizations.

Before moving onto the next section, I want to leave you with a question, which is why does Ottawa’s Liberals, often called Canada’s natural ruling party, persist on being soft on crime?

5.0 Ottawa’s Permissive Stance: From Undefined Foreign Interference to Banking Blind Spots and Foreign Mercenaries

This section may provide you with some ideas as to why Ottawa’s Liberal Government remains so soft on criminals and the hypothesis that I offer is that the answer may simply be that it suits their invested interests.

I will now outline what we know about Ottawa’s refusal to effectively define through legislation, what defines Foreign Interference.

Further, I will highlight the near absence of any formal acknowledgement from Ottawa that Canadian banking institutions are actively engaged in large scale laundering activities for Mexican cartels and Chinese triads.

Finally, I will will discuss the latest in Ottawa’s plans to enlist foreign mercenaries to fill the ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces and will ask if this new immigration framework is part of Ottawa’s new alignment with the CCP as part of the New World Order?

Foreign Interference - Foreign interference in Canadian politics refers to covert or clandestine efforts by foreign states to influence, manipulate, or undermine Canada’s democratic processes, institutions, and decision-making to advance their own interests. This includes disinformation campaigns, proxy agents, illicit funding, intimidation of diaspora communities, and interference in elections or nominations.

The threat has grown in scale and sophistication due to globalization, technology, and geopolitical tensions, as noted in multiple Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) reports over the past decade-plus. CSIS has consistently warned Ottawa of escalating foreign interference.

In its 2020 public report, it described 2020 as seeing the highest levels of espionage and interference since the Cold War.

Subsequent reports, including the 2021 and 2024 editions, highlighted persistent threats from state actors, with China (PRC/CCP) identified as the most active and pervasive perpetrator.

CSIS has repeatedly emphasized that foreign interference targets democratic institutions, diaspora groups, and elections.

Formal reviews, such as the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) Special Report on Foreign Interference (June 2024), assessed threats from 2018–2024 and concluded that Canada remains a permissive environment for such activities, with the PRC as the greatest threat.

The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, with its initial report in 2024 and final report in January 2025, found interference attempts stained electoral integrity.

A key limitation identified across these reviews is the absence of clear, comprehensive legislation defining and criminalizing foreign interference threats effectively, hindering detection, response, and prosecution.

This gap has prompted updates like Bill C-70 (Countering Foreign Interference Act, 2024), which modernized the CSIS Act and introduced transparency measures.

Other federal bodies, including the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), have reviewed intelligence dissemination on PRC interference (2018–2023). Private sector and think-tank analyses, such as those from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, echo these concerns.

Clear examples include PRC efforts in the 2019 and 2021 elections: clandestine support for preferred candidates, disinformation to undermine critics, and targeting MPs like Michael Chong.

Front and center, Mark Carney (2025), explicitly stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) / China represents Canada’s greatest geopolitical threat, citing foreign interference.

Canadian Money Laundering - On October 2024, TD Bank (Toronto-Dominion Bank), one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiracy to commit money laundering and violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. The bank agreed to pay approximately $3 billion in penalties, the largest ever under U.S. anti-money laundering laws, including a record $1.3 billion fine from FinCEN and over $1.8 billion to the Department of Justice.

U.S. authorities found that TD’s lax oversight allowed criminal networks to launder hundreds of millions, including over $670 million through three major schemes.

One prominent case involved a Chinese money launderer, Da Ying Sze, who funneled more than $470 million in narcotics proceeds (linked to fentanyl trafficking) through TD accounts, with some staff accepting bribes like gift cards.

Investigations traced these funds to Mexican drug cartels (e.g., Sinaloa-linked operations) and Chinese organized crime groups, where drug cash from U.S. sales flowed back to suppliers in Mexico and China.

This U.S. ruling exposed systemic failures in TD’s monitoring of trillions in transactions, creating an “easy target” for international traffickers.

Evidence from broader Canadian contexts, such as the Cullen Commission (British Columbia’s inquiry into money laundering) and FINTRAC reports, highlights similar vulnerabilities.

In B.C., the “Vancouver Model” involved Canada-based Chinese Triad-linked underground banking (e.g., Silver International) laundering cartel drug proceeds through casinos, real estate, and banks, with estimates of billions annually.

Reports from the Department of Finance Canada and experts note transnational organized crime, including Mexican cartels and Asian Triads, exploiting Canadian financial sectors for drug trafficking proceeds, often via trade-based laundering or professional networks.

Despite these revelations, including FINTRAC alerts on synthetic opioid laundering and U.S. pressure on fentanyl-linked flows, Albertans should be asking why has Ottawa launched no formal, comprehensive public investigation into alleged corruption or systemic complicity within Canada’s banking system?

Foreign Solider Enlistment - On February 18, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced updates to Canada’s Express Entry system, introducing priority categories for 2026 to address critical labour shortages, including a groundbreaking stream exclusively for skilled military recruits from foreign armed forces.

This new category targets highly experienced personnel actively serving or recently released from recognized foreign militaries, with a strict requirement of at least 10 years of continuous service.

Figure 5. Ottawa’s new immigration strategy aimed at enlisting foreigners with 10 plus years experience in foreign armed forces.

Applicants must secure a full-time job offer from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for at least three years in high-demand roles, while meeting standard Express Entry criteria (e.g., under Federal Skilled Worker or related programs), holding relevant post-secondary credentials, and passing intensive security, medical, and military vetting.

Successful candidates receive invitations for permanent residence, often at lower Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores than general draws, accelerating their path to citizenship.

The government positions this as essential for bolstering national defense, sovereignty, and security amid the CAF’s reported shortfall of around 16,000 personnel and evolving global threats.

What sets this apart is its unprecedented focus.

Unlike historical models (e.g., Roman auxiliaries or the French Foreign Legion) that recruit foreign volunteers or non-citizens directly into service, this program explicitly prioritizes individuals with mid-to-late career military experience from other nations’ standing forces.

The 10-year threshold means recruits are typically not fresh enlistees but seasoned professionals, often in their 30s or even 40s, who would literally discontinue (or have recently discontinued) active duty in a foreign military to transition to the CAF.

This raises unique questions about loyalty screening, integration of mid-career foreign officers, and reliance on external militaries for Canada’s defense capabilities.

I find this policy simply astounding.

First, it shows a complete inability to acknowledge that woke ideologies of the Liberal Government of the past decade, the Department of Defense order in 2023, to install tampons / pads in men’s washrooms on all bases contributed to low enlistment rates over the past few years (<2025).

Second, enlistment rates in 2025 surged to a 10-year high, so why implement such an unprecedent enlistment strategy?

I can not ignore the fact that this announcement came just one month after Mark Carney’s January 16, 2026 visit to Beijing, where he famously stated that the agreements on trade and security sets us up well for the World Order.

With so many unanswered questions regarding electoral interference in favor of Liberal candidates and Chinese police stations operating in Canada that have allegedly been targeting Chinese Canadians and new immigrants, trust in handling of the Liberal-China file as being in the National Interest is at an all time low.

Ultimately, Canadians should be extremely concerned that this new immigration strategy does not include officers who have served with the People’s Liberation Army or any other dictatorial country.

At this point in history, where multiple higher courts have declared the Liberal Party of Canada to be guilty of illegally invoking the Emergency Act (former War Measures Act) to end the lockdown protests in 2022, the optics of this foreign soldiers enlistment strategy are deeply unsettling.

Canadians can be certain that the Americans are watching this with special interest, as Canada has been increasingly viewed as an emerging national security threat.

Albertans must ask themselves whether they want to be a part of this China - Canada New World Order or if they wish to chart their own course.

6.0 Reconciliation Without Truth or Justice? British Columbia’s UNDRIP Path Amid Rising Land-Title Uncertainty

On May 27, 2021, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that ground-penetrating radar had detected 215 potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site. The news dominated headlines and radio waves for weeks, sparking national grief, outrage over historical residential school abuses, and renewed calls for reconciliation.

A new national statutory holiday was created on September 30th, called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

NDP MP Leah Gazan (representing Winnipeg Centre) pushed for legislation to criminalize or treat as hate speech what she terms residential school denialism, which includes questioning or denying aspects of the residential school system, such as the existence or implications of “mass graves” in the context of the 2021 Kamloops announcement and similar sites.

Gazan also previously tabled a successful unanimous motion in October 2022 recognizing residential schools as genocide.

In the weeks and months that followed, a wave of church arsons, vandalism, and desecrations erupted across Canada—primarily targeting Catholic and other Christian churches.

Conservative tracking sources (Juno News, True North) documented over 100 incidents in total (arsons plus vandalism/desecration), with clusters in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and beyond. CBC News later confirmed 33 churches fully burned down between May 2021 and December 2023, 24 of which were ruled arsons.

Statistics Canada data showed a statistically significant spike: arsons at religious institutions nearly doubled relative to baseline levels (2011–2017), rising sharply in western provinces post-announcement.

Figure 6. Map showing distribution of Church desecrations across Canada in 2021.

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s Scorched Earth report (April 2025, updated December 2025) quantified the surge—90 arsons in 2021 alone—and found over 96% of cases unsolved, with fewer than 4% resulting in charges or arrests.

Clearance rates stayed extremely low: only nine of the 24 confirmed church arsons identified by CBC led to arrests, and most motives remain undetermined. Many fires occurred on or near First Nations lands, yet few perpetrators have been brought to justice.

Despite millions of taxpayer dollars spent on archaeological surveillance, ground-penetrating radar follow-ups, and related investigations at Kamloops and similar sites, no human remains or mass graves have been exhumed or definitively confirmed to date.

The final Kamloops report, funded publicly, remains sealed from public view for 15 years under confidentiality rules.

Canadians must now ask the following questions:

Why, after years of public funding, intense national attention and declarations of a genocide verdict without evidence, has the Kamloops report been sealed for 15 years? Why has there been so little justice for the thousands of Canadians whose communities were violated when their churches were burned and desecrated?

There can be no reconciliation without truth or justice.

We can not ignore the fact that British Columbia is the only jurisdiction in Canada that has signed onto the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Furthermore, that British Columbia continues to be at the center of increasing questions over property rights violations in the courts, as recent as late February 2026, when the federal government (Crown-Indigenous Relations) signed three agreements with the Musqueam Indian Band recognizing their Aboriginal rights and title over a large area in Metro Vancouver (including waterways and parts of the Lower Mainland).

For many Canadians, this file has many classical underpinnings of state sponsored gaslighting. UNDRIP, as with Ottawa’s obsession with United Nations climate policies, is viewed as a loss of Canadian sovereignty, which in turn is fueling Alberta’s push for Independence from Ottawa.

7.0 Ottawa’s Climate Policies: Legalized Fraud Masquerading as Virtue

Canada’s relentless pursuit of United Nations-inspired climate policies—championed by successive Liberal governments and justified by IPCC targets—has become a textbook case of legalized fraud.

Taxpayers foot the bill for grandiose promises that deliver little environmental benefit while enriching insiders and burdening ordinary Canadians.

A landmark 2024 Oxford-led study in Science, Climate policies that achieved major emission reductions: Global evidence from two decades, analyzed 1,500 policies across 41 countries over 25 years. The verdict was stark: only 63 interventions produced significant CO₂ cuts (0.6–1.8 billion tonnes total), often through rare, well-designed policy mixes.

Standalone measures like subsidies or regulations rarely succeeded.

Figure 7. Since time immemorial, there have always been an elite class who enrich themselves while demanding our self sacrifice to save us from inconvenient weather.

Globally, aggressive policies yield marginal results; in Canada, they are even less effective given our massive geography, cold winters and rapidly growing population, yet Ottawa doubles down.

Retired energy economist Robert Lyman, writing for Friends of Science, has repeatedly exposed the staggering costs to tax payers. In his May 2024 report What Are Climate Policies Costing Canada?, Lyman cites third-party estimates including the Carbon Policy Tracker’s tally of $476 billion in total federal and provincial expenditures on climate measures from 2020 to 2030, equating to roughly $11,900 per resident or $2,800 annually.

This covers direct spending and tax expenditures announced to date, with five more fiscal years potentially adding more.

He notes carbon pricing revenues alone could exceed $80 billion over the decade (per Finance Canada projections), with the rate rising to at least $170 per tonne by 2030.

However, the worst thing about these policies is not that they cost tax payers so much for so little in return, is they enable outright fraud within our political institutions.

The Green Slush Fund scandal, centered on the now defunct Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), saw hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars funneled to ineligible projects, with conflicts of interest, political favoritism, and minimal oversight.

In other words, the SDTC became a criminal enterprise under the Liberals.

RCMP investigations and parliamentary probes revealed systemic abuse, yet accountability remains elusive and no charges have been laid. This is not mere mismanagement; it is a cartel-like scheme where public funds are diverted under the guise of green virtue.

A glaring example of ethical sleight-of-hand is the shift from Consumer Carbon Tax 1.0 to 2.0, now called the Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR). The original tax, rising to $170/tonne by 2030, added roughly 17 cents per litre to gasoline, offset by rebates for many households.

The CFR or Carbon Tax 2.0, imposes comparable or higher costs (estimates of 11–17 cents per litre by 2030) through mandates on fuel producers, passed directly to consumers at the pump.

Unlike the old tax, there is no rebate mechanism.

Both systems extract similar revenue per litre, but the Carbon Tax 2.0 hides the burden behind “clean fuel” rhetoric, evading political backlash while maintaining the tax load.

Figure 8. A vibrant yellow Chinese BYD electric vehicle crossover.

The same strategy was applied to Mark Carney’s switch between his predecessor’s electric vehicle mandate, with his emissions standard regulations and rebates. While the emission standard is touted as technology neutral, its stringency is such that in the long run, only battery electric vehicles will meet the emission intensity targets.

Of course, the rebates for this latest $2.3 billion subsidy program, will be disproportionately be borne by Albertans, who will be forced to fund the program, while being denied the option to use their province’s immense hydrocarbon resource for transportation.

How long will this new subsidy program last, before it too goes belly up?

Bear in mind, American and European automotive manufacturers have spent over $10 billion in trying to force fit electric vehicle supply into a market that simply does not demand this technology concept. Many jurisdictions are dropping their mandates, simply because the demand is too low and because subsidies run out.

Meanwhile, investment capital in modern conventional automotive manufacturing plants will continue to head south of the border, where electric vehicle subsidy programs have altogether vanished.

Ultimately, these policies are not about science or the environment; they are about control, revenue extraction, and insider enrichment. The perennial subsidies should tell you everything you need to know about the sustainability of this reinvented program.

When Oxford research shows most climate measures fail to deliver major cuts, when third-party estimates peg pre-2030 costs at hundreds of billions (with trillions looming), when scandals like the Green Slush Fund expose corruption, and when taxes are rebranded without relief, Canadians face legalized fraud by all levels of government.

True accountability demands an end to this charade, not more UN-inspired mandates.

Albertans must ask themselves if they wish to be the principle demographic within the Canadian Confederation that funds fraudulent climate policies that perpetuates the idea Albertans must pay for their “climate transgressions”?

8.0 Bill C-9: Ottawa’s Latest Assault on Religious Freedom Under the Guise of Combatting Hate

Introduced by Liberal Justice Minister Sean Fraser on September 19, 2025, Bill C-9, titled the “Combatting Hate Act,” amends the Criminal Code to address hate propaganda, hate crimes, and access to religious or cultural places. Ostensibly aimed at curbing rising antisemitism and online harms, the bill creates new offenses for hate-motivated intimidation and interference with institutions like places of worship.

However, controversy erupted when Liberal MPs on the House Justice Committee voted on December 10, 2025, to approve a Bloc Québécois amendment removing the religious exemption in Section 319(3)(b).

This clause previously shielded individuals from hate speech charges if they expressed good-faith opinions based on religious texts or subjects.

Figure 9. Traditional Canadian definition of freedom.

The amendment means quoting or arguing from sacred scriptures—like passages in the Bible condemning homosexuality, or similar verses in the Koran or Torah—could now be prosecutable as promoting hatred, without the prior defense.

Critics, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, warn this could criminalize sections of these holy books, stifling religious expression. As of March 2026, the bill remains in committee, but Liberal support signals intent to pass it, aligning with broader efforts to redefine “hate speech” in ways that target traditional beliefs.

This mirrors a July 2025 CBC News interview, where RCMP Staff Sgt. Camille Habel stated that a sudden shift toward “traditional values” from previously held beliefs in equal gender rights could be an indicator of potential extremism or radicalization.

This bill exemplifies the Liberal Party’s pattern of censoring speech it hates, particularly Christianity.

Liberals don’t just disagree; they weaponize policy to silence dissent.

A case in point is the 2018 Canada Summer Jobs program attestation, which forced applicants, including Christian-managed student work programs, to affirm respect for “reproductive rights,” effectively requiring them to denounce long-held pro-life positions that life begins at conception.

Funding was denied to those refusing, demonstrating Ottawa’s desire to coerce and censor Christians. This wasn’t neutrality; it was ideological litmus testing, prioritizing Liberal abortion policies over religious freedoms.

Bill C-9 extends this intolerance, potentially labeling ancient scriptures as hate conveyors.

Why target religious texts now?

It’s not about safety—it’s about control.

By equating faith-based views with hatred, Liberals marginalize Christianity, the faith most at odds with their progressive agenda. Canadians must recognize this as systemic bias: Ottawa censors what it despises, eroding freedoms under “inclusivity” rhetoric. True democracy protects diverse voices, not just those aligned with the ruling elite.

Albertans must ask themselves why:

Why traditional definitions of freedom are under increasing attack by Ottawa and Quebec; and Can they further gamble with their children’s future in view of Eastern Canada’s proclivity towards regressive ideologies that target religious expression?

9.0 A Challenge to Undecided Albertans

A famous old English proverb that applies to many Albertans who remain on the fence on the question of Independence and that is Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know. Many I talk to who are ardent conservative voters, with deep traditional values and who express their reservations of advancing at this juncture in history to full Independence, ignore many of the facts that I shared in this article.

Some of my farmer neighbors, seem more concerned about how their precious grain will get to market in an Independent Alberta, than they about blatant climate fraud or double standards for the East versus the West or legislation aimed at labelling the Bible or Torah hate speech.

I liken this cognitive dissonance to the Stockholm Syndrome, which applies to people who fall in love with their captors.

This Ottawa Syndrome is a condition where Canadians, who know the system is rigged and rotten to the core, yet remain loyal to the idea of Confederation.

To these skeptics, I will remind them of the fact that our forefathers and foremothers (aka Pioneers) came in mass to Alberta and the Prairie region with no assurances, other than the promise of owning their own property under the Dominion Act. The brave souls created community and commerce out of shear determination.

Many of these same immigrants were cut from the same cloth as those brave souls who instigated the Boston Tea Party.

These immigrants understood that:

Government is a necessary evil. Legislation must always be crafted in such a way that the powers of government are limited at every juncture. Because of their deep Judeo-Christian values, understood that power corrupts and that all men are corruptible.

Today, Albertans are faced with a choice. The choice to accept a 500% climate tax on our most important source of primary energy as the price of being Canada’s greatest Climate Polluter.

At least that is the narrative being spun at the highest levels between Edmonton and Ottawa.

The same people argue that Alberta’s agricultural sector is as great a Climate Polluter as is its Oil Sands Industry.

The sin here is that these aristocrats ignore the fact that Alberta’s greatness is built on its energy and agricultural sectors and the amazing hard working citizens who feed and energize the Province, the Country and the World.

We can not continue down this path of lawlessness.

We must not allow our children to be financialized further into indebted servitude to central banksters.

The truth is, the Confederation is a house divided against itself.

The cultural psyche of Quebec and Eastern Canada are immiscible with the West and Alberta in particular. No wishful thinking at this late hour can change the hearts and minds of generations of Eastern Canadians who have been taught to believe that Albertans are backward, regressive and are indebted to servitude to their quality of life.

It has been this way for well over a century and has only gotten worse in the past decade.

In closing, I challenge Independence skeptical Albertans to remember the Pioneers and their ability to create community out of thin air and determination.

Yes, there are so few solutions in life, most trade-offs.

I for one, have more faith in my fellow Albertan and place a higher valuation on my vote here in Alberta, than I have faith in Eastern Canadians where my vote is meaningless.