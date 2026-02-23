There is not one Greenhouse Effect, there are Two.

On Wednesday, February 18th, I was honored to present this slide deck on the Tom Nelson Podcast. Here in this presentation, I compiled elements from numerous Substack articles, plus new content, where I highlight the dynamic control that Pacific Walker Circulation has over global climate parameters such as the lower tropospheric air temperature anomaly and outgoing longwavelength radiation.

For those of my subscribers who have followed me on LinkedIn for the past couple of years, they know that my writing is has been a path of personal discovery. Those of you have experience teaching, you can attest to the idea that the process of learning a subject sufficiently to teach others, is ultimately the best way to learn.

I hope this presentation helps further consolidate what I have been writing about on a reoccurring and evolving basis for the past nine months that I have been on Substack.

Please forgive me for the less than perfect presentation formatting. I gave this presentation towards the tail end of a 3 week lambing cycle, where the longest unbroken sleep I had was 3 hours.