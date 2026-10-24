Over the past few months, I have written extensively on the idea that the poleward expansion of the Hadley Cells in either hemisphere, acts as the tip of the spear of modern Climate Change through a reduction in the Total Greenhouse Effect.

See the following articles that provide extensive evidence to this effect:

In this article, I will put further meat on these bones and will be arguing that a declining Total Greenhouse Effect includes the following well known observations:

An upward trending oscillation in European Sunshine Hours, which is the number of annual hours where sunshine intensity exceeds 120 Watts / m2. An upward trending Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) in sea surface tempeature. A northward trending oscillation in the North African Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) or Sahel precipitation anomaly. An upward trending oscillation in the Interhemispheric Surface Air Temperature Difference.

Recognizing that these claims are broad and unique, I will first produce the evidence of these upward trending oscillations and then will dive into recent literature that I believe substantiates my proposition that they are evidence of a declining Total Greenhouse Effect.

Recall from The Total Greenhouse Effect: Clouds plus Clear Sky Greenhouse Gases that I argue that the total greenhouse effect is dominated by the much larger cloud greenhouse effect and that this term acts in opposition to the clear sky greenhouse effect produced by IR active gases such as CO 2 and H 2 O.

TOTAL GREENHOUSE EFFECT (TGE) = f(Couds + IR Active Gases).

How these two greenhouse effects act in opposition to each other is simply due to the fact that on a net basis, clouds are cooling agents. Thus, while an expansion of the cloud greenhouse effect (CGHE) will trap lower tropospheric IR radiation, it will also reflect back into space, even more in-coming solar radiation - a net cooling effect.

Therefore, a reduction in the CGHE acts to offset the growth in the clear sky greenhouse effect by allowing IR radiation within the lower troposphere to ventilate to space, while warming the surface through enhanced absorption of short wavelength radiation.

Thus the crux of this article being that the expanding Hadley Cells is reducing the CGHE and the net effect is surface warming.

This idea is similar to Dr. Richard Lindzen’s Iris Effect hypothesis that argues high altitude cirrus clouds dissipates in response to (feedback) sea surface temperature growth, except I am arguing that it is the expansion of the allegorical tropical Iris Effect that is giving rise (forcing) to the observed surface warming.

This idea will be tested by a closer examination of the radiative changes occuring over the North Atlantic as it transitioned to its recent multidecadal warming phase.

1.0 THINGS EQUAL TO THE SAME THING ARE EQUAL TO EACH OTHER

Here I invoke Euclid’s first common notion by arguing that the similar upward trending temporal behavior seen in numerous regional and global environmental parameters or effects, indicates that a common dynamic force exists of similar temporal characteristics.

Thus, while I compare these upward oscillating time series against each other, I by no means am arguing a causality relationship exists between them.

The forcing that I personally invoke, which is not the focus on this article, was last discussed in Solar-Driven Hadley Cell Expansion: How the SAM Index Explains Global Brightening Since the Little Ice Age, which I argue is due to the dynamically changing Stratospheric Polar Vortex (SPV).

If you do not have the time to read this article, no problem.

Basically, the crux of the SPV forcing model suggests that stratospheric ozone interactions with precipitating charged particles from the Earth’s near space environment, are the control knob on the relative vorticity of the SPV.

Increasing SPV vorticity acts on the lower troposphere by drawing in the Hadley Cells towards polar latitudes - likened to a tornado.

The dynamically changing SPV vorticity is said to be controlled by the rates of Energetic Particle Precipitation (EPP) entering the polar hemisphere along the Earth’s geomagnetic field lines. The same process gives rise to the Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australialis.

Expect more from me on this exciting topic.

Figure 1. Stratospheric polar vortex (SPV) and stratospheric ozone chemistry.

Now onto the comparison of effects.

First, for those who are not overly familiar with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO), a brief introduction is in order.

The AMO is a natural climate pattern of alternating warm and cool phases in North Atlantic sea surface temperatures on roughly 60–80 year cycles; it was first identified and named in the late 1990s – early 2000s by researchers analyzing long-term records.

The most common hypothesis attributes its multidecadal temperature oscillations primarily to internal variability in the strength of sub-polar North Atlantic deep water formation associated with the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), with secondary modulation from external factors such as volcanic aerosols and solar activity.

Figures 2a and 2b compare the undetrended AMO against UK and European sunshine hours time series, where 2a uses a winter / spring season normalized version of the original data from the UK Met Office.

Normalizing, simply means the entire time series is divided by the smallest number.

As indicated earlier, sunshine hours represents the number of hours in a year, where sunshine intensity exceeds 120 Watts / m2. It is understood that any interannual to decadal variation in this parameter is indicative of longer term changes in cloud structure - coverage.

Sunshine hours is inversely proportional to cloud coverage and historically have been measured at surface meteorological stations, of which the longest record lies in Europe.

Therefore, whether we are looking at the change in vertical axis data points in 2a or 2b, it is clear that the number of hours per year that sunshine exceeded this threshold value, increased by approximately 30 % over the past century.

Figure 2a. Undetrended AMO versus UK Met Office sunshine hours time series.

Figure 2b. Undetrended AMO versus European sunshine hours time series.

The approximate distance from the subtropical western North Atlantic (roughly the Bahamas/Sargasso Sea region near 28°N, 75°W) to eastern Europe (around 50°N, 25°E) is about 8,300 km (5,200 miles).

By comparing the AMO versus land based sunshine hours data from UK to east-central Europe and by showing that both time series show similar upward trending oscillating values, I am implying that the AMO is driven by dynamic changes in the Cloud Greenhouse Effect.

As some researchers today, attribute the late 20th century increase in sunshine hours to human aerosol emission reduction regulations, such as the UN’s IMO 2020 mandate on global transport ships to eliminate sour bunker fuel oil use. While it is true that SO 2 is a powerful cloud nucleation agent once it undergoes photo-oxidation, this is but a hypothesis.

This topic of human versus natural forces at work in longer term sunshine hour data will be a future article.

For now, I will simply point out the fact that sunshine hours grew by near equivalent amounts in the early and late 20th century.

Note that the early 20th century growth in sunshine hours occurred while Europe was undergoing a rapid massive heavy industrial growth spurt and two World Wars - in other words, human aerosols were rapidly increasing.

Thus, it is illogical to argue that the early 20th century sunshine hour growth happened in spite of a massive growth in human aerosols, and that the late 20th century growth in shunshine hours because of a reduction in human aerosol emissions.

Next, I introduce further environmental data that I believe demonstrates the long term trend shown in Figure 2a and 2b is exemplary of a natural phenomenon that extends far beyond the North Atlantic - European climate zone.

Figure 3 cross compares the AMO, against the HadCRUT5 Interhemispheric Temperature Difference (ITD) and the North African Sahel Precipitation anomalies.

Figure 3. 20th to 21st century comparisons of the AMO, the HadCRUT5 Interhemispheric Temperature Difference (ITD) and the North African Sahel Precipitation anomalies.

As the name implies, the ITD anomaly, is simply the difference between the HadCRUT5 surface air temperature anomaly for each hemisphere.

Note that I used a linear regression with the ITD anomaly to extend the North African Sahel Precipitation anomaly from 2010 to 2025.

This regression is both statistically and physically warranted given Tapio Schneider et al used the same comparison as a proxy for the migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) across North Africa.

In other words, both the ITP and ITCZ move in a positively correlated manner.

It is this 60 to 80 year upward trending oscillation in both, which is seen to result in a similarly evolving North African Sahel Precipitation anomaly.

The similar temporal behavior between the AMO and the ITD anomaly is stiking and indicates the entire Northern Hemisphere is warming as the positive phase of the AMO is occurring.

In atmospheric physics, the ITCZ represents the zone of maximum zonal precipitation that corresponds to the convergence - convection of the global Hadley Cells. Figure 4 shows that Tapio Schneider et al argues the ITCZ migrates towards whichever hemisphere is warming faster than the other.

This is a fundamental characteristic of the ITCZ over the entire Holocene Interglacial, and as such, is a classic indicator of natural Climate Change.

Figure 4. Holocene Interglacial migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

2.0 HADLEY CELL EXPANSION AND THE HEMISPHERIC TEMPERATURE DIFFERENCE

This final section focuses on the work of NASA researcher George Tselioudis and lead author of Midlatitude cloud shifts, their primary link to the Hadley cell, and their diverse radiative effects for evidence on a plausible mechanism by which the expansion of the Hadley Cells gives rise to the observed hemispheric air temperature difference.

Specifically, Tselioudis et al argues that while there is an equivalent total cloud fraction reduction along the poleward edge of the Hadley Cells, as they expand, there is a marked difference in how hemispheric cloud types evolve under this expansion.

To understand the illustrations - analysis from Tselioudis et al’s 2016 paper, we must first define how they quantify Hadley Cell expansion.

The language they used, focuses on the sub-tropical Jet Stream and the poleward Hadley Cell edge:

Jet‑stream position measurement

The authors determined jet latitude using ERA‑Interim reanalysis by locating the center of mass of the strongest 850‑hPa westerlies poleward of 20°. This provided a consistent numerical index for where the mid‑latitude jet sits each year.

Hadley cell edge measurement

They identified the Hadley cell edge as the first latitude where the 500‑hPa meridional mass streamfunction changes sign, marking the transition from rising tropical air to sinking subtropical air. A secondary P–E (precipitation minus evaporation) zero‑crossing method confirmed the same boundary.

The period of analysis was 1984 to 2009, which corresponds to the first generation ISCCP satellite measurements of clouds and atmospheric radiative balance.

Tselioudis et al focused primarily on the Jet‑stream position and Hadley cell edge over the North Atlantic and the Southern Ocean.

Figure 5a shows % change per latitude over the time frame of 1984 to 2009 for high cloud, as well as long wavelength (LW) and short wavelength (SW) cloud radiative effect (CRE).

Figure 5a. ISCCP measurements of % change per latitude over the time frame of 1984 to 2009 for high cloud, as well as long wavelength (LW) and short wavelength (SW) cloud radiative effect (CRE) over the North Atlantic - European climate regime.

Note that high cloud means high elevation cloud types, which have a strong LW greenhouse effect and a relatively weaker SW reflectivity, while the reverse is true for low elevation cloud types.

The authors describe this explicitly in the paper:

“Positive SW/LW CRE correlations with Hadley and jet latitude signify warming caused by poleward circulation movement.”

So positive = warming.

Positive CRE (warming)

A positive CRE value means clouds are producing a radiative warming effect.

Positive LW CRE → clouds trap outgoing infrared radiation, warming the atmosphere below.

Positive SW CRE → clouds shift in a way that allows more solar radiation to reach the surface, also warming.

“Negative correlations signify cooling caused by poleward circulation movement.”

So negative = cooling.

Negative CRE (cooling)

A negative CRE value means clouds are producing a radiative cooling effect.

Negative LW CRE → clouds reduce infrared trapping, allowing more heat to escape upward.

Negative SW CRE → clouds reflect more sunlight or shift to reveal more reflective low clouds, reducing surface heating.

With these definitions in mind, Figure 5a shows that as the Hadley Cell edge migrates poleward over the subtropical North Atlantic region during the positive phase of the AMO (Figure 3), LW CRE grew negative (cooling) and SW CRE grew positive (warming), as high elevation cloud content decreased.

Tselioudis et al maintains that there is a poleward shift in high elevation clouds as the regional Hadley Cell expands, which explains why there is a weaker rise in higher elevation clouds and a moderate positive growth in LW CRE along middle latitudes.

Likewise, note that the Hadley Cell plot in Figure 5a shows the reduction in high elevation clouds extends from the western subtropical North Atlantic up into the middle latitudes over western Europe - explaining why sunshine hours over the latter region grows during a positive AMO phase.

The opposing signs between LW CRE and SW CRE shows that atmospheric heat more effectively ventilates as the surface warms by enhanced sunshine hours or by a reduction in the Cloud Greenhouse Effect (CGHE) over the North Atlantic - European Hadley Cell climate regime.

Figure 5b. ISCCP measurements of % change per latitude over the time frame of 1984 to 2009 for high cloud, as well as long wavelength (LW) and short wavelength (SW) cloud radiative effect (CRE) over the Southern Ocean climate regime.

When the same analysis is plotted specific to the Southern Ocean, we see a marked departure from the North Atlantic.

Figure 5b shows that when high elevation clouds decline as the southern hemisphere’s Hadley Cell expands poleward, we find that both LW CRE and SW CRE trend negatively - a strong cooling trend.

Tselioudis et al explains that as higher elevation (less reflective) clouds decline over the Southern Ocean, LW is more efficiently ventilated to space and more incoming SW is back reflected into space by lower elevation (more reflective) clouds.

Again, remember that higher elevation clouds are better at trapping LW radiation, while low elevation cloud are better at reflecting SW radiation.

Tselioudis et al summarizes the differences between Figures 5a and 5 b in terms of high elevation clouds, total clouds and SW CRE, which is shown in Figure 6.

Figure 6 shows that as the Hadley Cells expand, high elevation clouds shift poleward in both hemispheres, but the shortwave (SW) radiative response is opposite because the underlying cloud fields differ.

In the North Atlantic, reduced high‑cloud cover exposes dark ocean surfaces, increasing absorbed sunlight and producing positive SW CRE (warming).

In the Southern Ocean, the same poleward high‑cloud shift reveals extensive low and mid‑level cloud decks that already reflect most incoming sunlight, resulting in negative SW CRE (cooling).

This means identical dynamical forcing generates warming in the Northern Hemisphere and cooling in the Southern Hemisphere. The asymmetry arises entirely from differences in background cloud structure, not from differences in Hadley Cell dynamics.

Figure 6. The regression on the Hadley Cell edge (green) andjet latitude (red) of the SW CRE (top row), the high cloud cover (middle row), and the total cloud cover (bottom row), for the DJF season and for (a) the North Atlantic and (b) the Southern Ocean.

In view of the combined work of George Tselioudis et al and Tapio Schneider et al, I propose the following:

The poleward expansion of the Hadley Cells gives rise to an increasing atmospheric air temperature difference between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. The AMO is evidence that the Hadley Cells dynamically expand and contract along a 60 to 80 year cycle. The Holocene migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone is a first order function of Hadley Cell dynamics

I conclude this article with a final data set based on satellite based microwave sounding measurements of the lower tropospheric extra-tropical air tempearture (Figure 7) difference between hemispheres. As long as this difference trends positively, the North African Sahel will continue to green, the AMO will continue in its positive phase and the North Atlantic to European climate regime will continue to experience greater sunshine hours.

3.0 CONCLUSIONS

A growing body of evidence suggests that many of the most important climate trends of the past century share a common underlying driver: the poleward expansion of the Hadley Cells and the resulting decline in the Total Greenhouse Effect.

Multiple independent indicators—including European sunshine hours, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, the Interhemispheric Temperature Difference, and the migration of the Sahel ITCZ—display the same upward‑trending multidecadal oscillation, implying a shared dynamical forcing rather than isolated regional causes.

Recent work by George Tselioudis and colleagues strengthens this interpretation by showing that Hadley Cell expansion reduces high‑cloud greenhouse trapping in both hemispheres but produces opposite shortwave radiative outcomes due to differing background cloud structures—warming in the North Atlantic and cooling in the Southern Ocean.

Combined with Tapio Schneider’s findings on ITCZ migration, these results reveal how Hadley Cell dynamics govern hemispheric temperature differences, AMO variability, and Sahel rainfall. As long as the hemispheric temperature gradient continues to rise, the Sahel will green, the AMO will remain positive, and Europe will experience increasing sunshine hours.

Future articles will begin to bring together literature that highlights that this pattern aligns with a broader natural mechanism involving changes in Stratospheric Polar Vortex vorticity, modulated by energetic particle precipitation and stratospheric ozone chemistry.