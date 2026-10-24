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Curtis Osiowy's avatar
Curtis Osiowy
8d

Love this Dr. Fournier! The Sehel greening is hugely interesting…. Foreign investment in the region over the past couple decades almost whispers that some people know it is happening and are preparing for it.

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GREG HE's avatar
GREG HE
8d

An excellent presentation! I'm convinced. Could the divergence between AMO & UK sunshine hours if fig. 2a be the effect of WW2 on observations?

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
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