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Ian luce's avatar
Ian luce
5d

I had this very interesting conversation with Google AI as I have noticed here in the UK mainstream media are indicating the up coming Al nino event will bring a much hotter dryer summer to the UK, I questioned this with Google AI because my know of such has always been they typically bring a cooler wetter summer. It then stated I was wrong and the mainstream view was correct so I eventually stated that historically data contradicts these claims as Al nino creates stronger weather systems, more clouds and solar shielding and thses models were based on garbage-in- garbage-out. It then openly admitted I was correct and the mainstream model data isn't based on historical data and ignores solar shielding, but was created on the bases of the Wamer Pacific temperatures and was calculated on a 6k miles basis working on this temperature anomaly and totally agreed this is GIGO modelling.

like what the heck!

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
5d

Very good. More evidence that understanding natural climate variability is necessary before we can project future climate change

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1 reply by Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
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