Dr. Joseph Fournier’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

November 2025

October 2025

September 2025

Spraying Away Our Forests: Canada’s Misguided War on Deciduous Forests
Highlights the ecological damage and increased fire risk from glyphosate, emphasizing the loss of diverse, fire-resistant deciduous forests.
  Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Tracing the Sun’s Fingerprint: How Earth’s Hydrologic and Atmospheric Cycles Mirror Solar Variability
Decoding Solar Weather Through Multi-Decadal Variability in the Earth's Climate Pulse.
  Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Debunking the Cost Myth: How CANDU Nuclear Delivers Affordable Energy for Canadians
Large nuclear plants is the path to affordable retail electricity rates in eastern Canada.
  Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
From Oil Sands to Open Fields: A Scientist-Rancher’s Defense of Agriculture and the Haber-Bosch Miracle
For those of you who do not know, I am an aspiring professional homesteader and rancher in south central Alberta.
  Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.

August 2025

© 2026 Joseph Fournier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture