The Pasture Is Not a Methane Factory—It Is the Original Solar Panel
The 2050 Net Zero Order is a mental disorder.
Dec 26, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Rethinking Drought: Paleoclimate Evidence Challenges the Warming Narrative
Orbital - Solar Forcing, ITCZ Migration, and Cooling-Driven Aridity in the Paleorecord
Dec 14, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
November 2025
Fuel Over Food: Canada’s Biofuel Mirage Is Starving the Future
Clean Fuel Regulations promise green glory but deliver higher prices, marginal emissions cuts, and a moral crime—turning breadbaskets into gas tanks…
Nov 26, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Pacific Upwelling, Not Fossil Fuels: The Dominant Driver of Tropospheric CO2 Growth
Part II – From OCO-2 Observations and TAO Moorings to Hemispheric Isotope Synchronicity: How La Niña Acceleration Governs the Tropospheric CO2 Growth…
Nov 10, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
October 2025
From Lambing Fields to Deep Oceans and Plate Tectonics: A New Take on CO2 and Climate Reality
Unmasking Climate Myths: The Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle
Oct 22, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Hunga Tonga or Hype? Debunking the 2023-2024 El Niño's 'Gobsmackingly Bananas' Warming
Uncharted Territory or Natural Cycle?
Oct 4, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
September 2025
Spraying Away Our Forests: Canada’s Misguided War on Deciduous Forests
Highlights the ecological damage and increased fire risk from glyphosate, emphasizing the loss of diverse, fire-resistant deciduous forests.
Sep 24, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Tracing the Sun’s Fingerprint: How Earth’s Hydrologic and Atmospheric Cycles Mirror Solar Variability
Decoding Solar Weather Through Multi-Decadal Variability in the Earth's Climate Pulse.
Sep 17, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Debunking the Cost Myth: How CANDU Nuclear Delivers Affordable Energy for Canadians
Large nuclear plants is the path to affordable retail electricity rates in eastern Canada.
Sep 10, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
From Oil Sands to Open Fields: A Scientist-Rancher’s Defense of Agriculture and the Haber-Bosch Miracle
For those of you who do not know, I am an aspiring professional homesteader and rancher in south central Alberta.
Sep 6, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
August 2025
Unraveling the Global Average Temperature: Historical Data, Regional Biases, and Natural Drivers of Climate Variability
An over reliance of the global average temperature is akin to suggesting there is such a thing as a global average phone number.
Aug 30, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Debunking the Liberal Myth: Canadian Conservatives are not jeopardizing Christmas
The current warming phase is a short-term reprieve from the long term cooling trend.
Aug 23, 2025
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
